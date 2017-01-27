Kimpton Hotel Monaco – Denver, Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Kimpton Hotel Monaco | 1717 Champa Street | Denver, CO 80202| 1-800-990-1302

A Classically Cool Hotel in Denver



The Mile High city, as Denver is known, is not only the gateway to the Rocky Mountains. At this beloved property, you’ll receive stylish accommodations from a team that’s devoted to warm and friendly service. An amazing living-room lobby (the ceiling is a sight to behold), luxurious linens, and Panzano, the best Italian restaurant in Denver, will indulge your senses and lure you into a leisurely Western pace. When you’re ready to explore Denver, you’ll be within walking distance to the hottest spots for shopping, wining, dining and entertainment –all at 5,280 feet. Your Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver experience starts on a high note when you’re greeted by the hotel’s valet and front desk staffs — who pride themselves on remembering your name, your kids’ names, and your dog’s name — and only gets to a higher level, quite literally, when you take in the raised, beautifully ornate lobby ceiling. And that’s all before you even get to your room, a laidback yet luxe collection of furnishings in soothing oranges and turquoises. ACCOMMODATIONS: Urban cool meets Western charm in the hotel’s guest rooms, where satiny drapes, quirky lamps, and oversized headboards are just a few of the highlights. Throughout the 189 rooms, a bold assortment of colors and patterns mingle to create a relaxed, rejuvenating atmosphere that makes for an ideal home base when you’re in downtown Denver. Click HERE for more information on available room types. AMENITIES: Innovative amenities and exceptional service are what Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver prides themselves on. Whether you’re a business traveler in need of a complimentary overnight shoeshine, a night owl grabbing a gourmet snack from their honor bar, or a dog owner treating your precious pooch to their free food bowls and pet beds, they’ve got the amenities to thoroughly pamper you. Amenities and Services A yoga mat in every room, free of charge — it gives the hotel peace of mind to know your body and mind are at peace.

Kimpton Karma Rewards members get a personalized stay, $10 bar credit, free WiFi, exclusive offers and more, all while earning reward nights — it's free to sign up, so join now

Daily hosted wine reception and complimentary morning Lavazza coffee and tea service in the hotel’s lobby.

24-hour in-room dining from award-winning Panzano.

Acclaimed VEDA Salon & Spa.

Onsite 24-hour fitness center featuring cardio and resistance equipment.

Complimentary hotel bicycles to use during your stay.

Same-day laundry and dry cleaning service.

Valet parking for $42 + tax (50% discount for hybrid vehicles; rates subject to change). EAT & DRINK

Panzano – Beloved by the trifecta of critics, locals, and guests, Panzano produces far-off flavors from close-in ingredients. They buy local, organic, and sustainable whenever possible to create contemporary Northern Italian cuisine. (Bonus: Much of it is gluten-free.) The combination works — Panzano has been awarded Four Diamonds by AAA six years in a row, was given four stars by 5280 magazine, and was deemed Best Italian Restaurant by the dining and events guide Westword. It's all complemented by top Italian wines, handcrafted cocktails, and a lively atmosphere that beckons diners to visit again and again. For breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, or dinner, Panzano is the downtown Denver spot where special occasions are celebrated, appetites excited, and foodie fantasies brought to life.

Panzano Bar – No day should be without happy hour, a fact well understood by the Panzano Bar, the all-new, vibrant spot for cocktails and conversation. That’s why seven days a week, you can find food and drink specials from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Enjoy draft beer for $4, wines by the glass for $5, specialty cocktails for $5 and $6, plus generous tastings of Panzano’s signature dishes for $7 or less. Even when it’s not happy hour, you’ll still be happy to sit in the bar, with its extensive offerings, expansive windows, and expert staff.

WEDDINGS:

Stress-free and fun aren’t always adjectives brides and grooms get to use to describe the wedding planning process, but at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, they make sure your big day is a big success (and not a big hassle). They vow to hold only one wedding (of more than 75 guests) per day, so the team is fully committed to your event. Add in our super-convenient location in downtown Denver, wedding room blocks, and layout that makes it easy to flow in and out of the majestic foyer and ballroom, and they’ve got a venue worth committing to.

For a wedding at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, you can expect:

An on-site coordinator to help you plan all the details.

Catering provided by Panzano , offering seasonal menus (no need to worry about getting pre-orders from guests; they can choose their entrees and desserts that evening).

Wedding cakes created by our on-site pastry chef.

Ceremonies for 50 to 180 guests, dinner for up to 180 guests, or cocktail receptions for up to 250 guests.

Learn more about weddings at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

When it comes to places to meet, downtown Denver’s laidback, inspiring vibe makes for a pretty great backdrop. So does Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver. The hotel boasts 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, making it ideal for board meetings, social functions, memorable seminars, and more. No matter the occasion, they promise to give you personalized attention and help take care of all those little details that make a big difference. Plus, no one will go hungry — catering from Panzano, the hotel’s adjacent and much-loved Italian restaurant, guarantees your event will leave an altogether tasteful impression.

Learn more about hosting your next meeting/event at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

LOCATION:

Denver has come a long way from the Wild West town it once was. Now home to four national sports teams, 10 Fortune 500 companies, and more microbreweries than we can count, the Mile High City has miles of things to do downtown. Walk out the front door of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver to find yourself surrounded by nationally recognized restaurants, hip boutiques, major corporations, and abundant nightlife. Within minutes, you can be in the lively LoDo (Lower Downtown) district, known for its brewpubs and dance clubs. Also close by is Larimer Square, Denver's oldest and most historic block, where you'll find shops and eateries housed in picturesque Victorian buildings. You may want to take a tour of distillery Stranahan's and taste Colorado's first whiskey. Of course, we're also the gateway to the Colorado Rockies and world-class ski resorts (with amazing hiking and biking opportunities in warmer months). All that's to say, this isn't the middle-of-nowhere Wild West anymore — but it still retains that cool, laidback vibe.

SPECIAL OFFERS:

Stay up to date on all the latest package deals and special offers at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

ABOUT KIMPTON:

Simply put, Kimpton makes life better on the road. That’s because they believe that human, heartfelt connections are what make life worth living.

Beginning with their start in San Francisco more than three decades ago, they have a few “firsts” under their belts, too. They’re proud of them, but also know it’s what they do today that matters most.

First & Notables:

They were the first boutique hotel and restaurant company in the U.S, thanks to our founder, Bill Kimpton, and his first hotel in San Francisco. Bill said, “It’s a boutique hotel,” and people said, “A what?” No one had heard of such a thing — a place where you could stay that was more like someone’s beautiful, livable and stylish home than a big, impersonal hotel where no one really cares if you come or go. Happily, the idea caught on, and today they have lots more of these top, award-winning boutique hotels all over the country, and equally exciting adjacent restaurants that envelop you with our signature style of heartfelt care.

Aced it. They’re the only hotel and restaurant company to earn a perfect 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, 10 years running.

They say “cheers” every day by offering a hosted evening wine hour at every hotel.

They adapt beautifully. They have more experience turning interesting old buildings into great hotels than anyone… possibly in the world. Their historic adaptations often become matters of great civic pride.

They’ve got the key. All Kimpton hotels are Green Key certified, putting to work more eco-conscious practices across the country than you knew existed.

Their Karma is good. Kimpton Karma Rewards is a better kind of customer loyalty program, where it’s not about points. It’s about people.

They’ve been named to the FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For” list many times. This one makes them feel all warm inside.

They made all their hotels pet friendly because travel is better with a friend. They never charge fees or get fussy about size.

Learn more about Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants