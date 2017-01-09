The Mansion on Delaware Avenue – Buffalo, NY
Buffalo’s Luxury Historic Boutique Hotel
Butlers, Libations, Land Rover Transportation… the best of Buffalo, only at The Mansion on Delaware Avenue
Located in downtown Buffalo, The Mansion on Delaware Avenue is a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning historic boutique luxury hotel that combines Second Empire architecture with modern elegance and comforts.
With its signature 24-hour butler service, The Mansion offers a truly unique hotel experience. From arranging an intimate dinner in your guest room or suite to providing complimentary downtown chauffeured transportation, The Butlers are on hand to attend to your requests.
In addition to world-class service, WNY’s luxury hotel also offers incomparable amenities to suit business and leisure travelers alike.
From European style breakfast spreads to complimentary evening cocktails, The Mansion on Delaware Avenue is your luxury escape in the heart of downtown Buffalo.
ROOMS:
Featuring 28 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, The Mansion on Delaware Avenue offers contemporary luxury within historic hotel accommodations in Buffalo, NY.
The Mansion on Delaware Avenue’s true value shines through its incomparable services and amenities. All guests are welcome to enjoy our 24-hour butler service, complimentary evening cocktails and Land Rover Chauffeur services. All guest rooms feature 100% Italian cotton linens, a multi-head shower, most with whirlpool bath, all with complimentary breakfast, WIFI and valet parking.
WEDDINGS:
Timeless Wedding Event of Ease and Celebration
Exceptional engagement parties, reflective rehearsal dinners, extra ordinary wedding receptions and guestrooms that will bring both families together. Skilled wedding coordinators attend to every detail so your event runs smoothly. At The Mansion on Delaware Avenue, your dedicated events team lifts the weight from your shoulders for a seamless day of ease, elegance, and celebration.
The pinnacle of Hotel weddings is the Whole Hotel Wedding; The Mansion on Delaware Avenue is unique among wedding venues in Buffalo because your wedding is the only event of the day.
MEETINGS:
Meeting Space in Downtown Buffalo
With 3,000 square feet of exquisite meeting and boardroom space that offers an abundance of natural light, handsome furnishings and beautifully restored architecture, and is also equipped with dependable technology, high-speed wired and wireless Internet access, the meeting space at The Mansion on Delaware Avenue is an excellent choice for your next Buffalo meeting or discrete high profile exchanges.
Meeting Butlers are assigned and dedicated to your event. Butlers learn and understand your group’s needs to ensure efficiency and success.
The Mansion not only offers a refined ambiance for your social soiree, but also offers unparalleled cuisine prepared by an award-winning catering team. From butler-passed hors d'oeuvres and chef-tended stations to plated entrees and decadent desserts, we offer a variety of tantalizing options and will tailor a menu to perfectly complement your event.
BUTLERS:
Butler Transportation Throughout Downtown Buffalo
Located within the Allentown Art and Theatre District, in the heart of historic Buffalo, on majestic Delaware Avenue, adjacent to The Buffalo Club. Within walking distance to shops, galleries, theatres and restaurants, The Mansion’s Butler driven Range Rover transports guests to countless businesses and historic, cultural & entertainment attractions within a 3-mile radius of the hotel.
Replete with knowledge of the whos, whats, whens and wheres of the region, The Mansion’s Butlers are your 24-7 resource for everything Buffalo/Niagara. A sampling of the best of Buffalo has been curated by The Butlers of The Mansion on Delaware Avenue. Allow us to assist with reservations, tickets or additional information.
At Your Service
From the moment you arrive, a butler will attend to your requests. Our butlers are in constant communication with each other and work together as a team to efficiently anticipate and meet your needs. In addition, our butlers are city-knowledgeable and information-savvy, so whether you’d like a restaurant recommendation or require a hard-to-find & elusive items, our butlers will oblige. Other services they provide include complimentary downtown Land Rover transportation, as well as evening cocktails, overnight shoe shining and pressing.
Butler Arranged Dining Experience
If you should care to experience the unique restaurants of Western New York without having to leave the hotel, our butlers can arrange to bring the experience to you. Your favorite meals can be served table-side in an intimate setting by a roaring fire, or in the privacy of your own guest room or suite.
Whether you’re in town on business or for a leisurely getaway, the impeccable service of The Mansion’s butlers is certain to enhance your travel experience.
NEIGHBORHOOD
Explore Buffalo New York
WNY offers countless opportunities to enjoy historic architecture, the Erie Canal, regional events, culinary excellence, local craftmanship and more! From the bustling summer, through Autumn, Winter, and Spring, there are events and attractions throughout Buffalo for every season.