The Bee & Thistle Inn and Lounge – Old Lyme, CT

The Bee & Thistle Inn and Lounge | 100 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, CT 06371 | 1-860-434-1667

Built in 1756, The Bee & Thistle Inn is a Georgian style landmark listed on The National Register of Historic Places.

The Inn provides guests an authentic feel for New England history while featuring four-diamond services, contemporary cuisine, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The property features over 5 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds along the Lieutenant River, and 10 guest rooms adorned with antiques and one-of-a-kind artwork. In fact, when it comes to art, the entire property is a platform for various art forms by local artists. Latest installation is Room 4 by artists Pola Esther and Brian Keith Stephens http://briankeithstephens.com/. See article by Patti Murphy http://pattimurphydesigns.com/tag/pola-esther.

**Learn more about the inn’s 10 distinctive guestrooms HERE. They are located next door to the Florence Griswold Museum, walking distance to art galleries and antique shops, and within minutes to beaches, kayaking, boating, fishing, hiking, bird watching and many nature activities.

Features:

Complimentary Breakfast

Free Wi-Fi

No pets

Smoke-free, outdoor smoking permitted

LBGT friendly

Overnight guests must be 16 years and up.

Petanque court and Boules

Spa Services – massage, facials – Learn More HERE

Weddings

Life Celebrations

Business meetings and corporate events

Inn hours:

Off season – 24 hours Wednesday to Sunday

May 1 to Oct 31 – 24 hours, 7 days

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

LATEST PACKAGE OFFER —

“The Relaxing Outdoors” package for Four Guests

Immerse yourselves in the tranquility and natural beauty of coastal Connecticut. This package is perfect for a group of 4 – great for a double date weekend or a mini group vacation.

Package includes:

2 nights stay in 2 double occupancy rooms

Guided Sunset Kayak Tour for 4 by Blackhalls Outfitters

Gourmet picnic basket for 4

4 passes to Florence Griswold Museum OR 4 weekend passes to Essex Steam Train and Riverboat Cruise (passes to Essex Steam Train based on availability at time of booking)

Dinner for 4 at The Chestnut Grille

Offer valid May 1 – 26

Weeknights $1,340*** for 4 people

Weekends $1,540 *** for 4 people

**Lodging and sales taxes INCLUDED.

*** Prices apply to Room Five,Eight,Nine,Ten, and Eleven; upgrade to Room One,Two, and Three available for an additional charge. Call The Bee & Thistle Inn for more information : 1-860-434-1667 or Email innkeeper@beeandthistle.com

** Click HERE for list of curren tspecials and packages available at The Bee & Thistle Inn and Lounge.

DINING:

Whether you’re coming in for a casual meal or a special celebration in one of the beautiful dining area, The Chestnut Grille and Lounge is the perfect choice for any occasion. The menu changes weekly; focusing on the most fresh, local and seasonal ingredients that the Connecticut River Valley has to offer.

The Chestnut Grille and Lounge:

Open year round, Wednesday to Saturday 5-9pm, Sunday 4-8pm

Live music Wednesday and Sunday 6pm

Happy Hour Wednesday to Friday 5-7pm, Sunday 4-5pm

Trip Advisor – 2015 Certificate of Excellence

The Shoreline Book – 2015 Top Restaurants

MUSIC & EVENTS:

The inn hosts numerous performers and artists throughout the year. For an up-to-date calendar click HERE.

WEDDINGS:

The Bee & Thistle Inn is the perfect destination to hold your wedding at.

Remarkable Cuisine

Executive Chef – Kris Rowe

Wedding Planner – Tosh Perkins

Customized menus with the freshest seasonal and local ingredients

Our Staff has the highest level of attention to service to fulfill your every request..

Sample Dinner Menu

Sample Rehearsal Menu

Sample Brunch Menu

Say ‘I Do’ to the Details….from the cake, flowers, and tent decor, The Bee & Thistle Inn can assist you with every detail to enhance your special day! Destination Old Lyme:

~ A Historic New England Coastal Town, perfect for your weekend wedding in Connecticut

~ Elegant charm of a historic country estate built in 1756

~ Next door to the home that drew American Impressionist to paint “en plein air” along the river

~ 2 hours from New York and Boston ABOUT OLD LYME. CT: Old Lyme is part of a historic settlement established by the Earl of Warwick in the 1600’s. Beginning in the late 1800’s, our town became famous for a flourishing artists’ community of the emerging “American Impressionism” movement. This tradition has been maintained and expanded over the years by educational and historical institutions such as the Florence Griswold Museum, the Lyme Art Association, and the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts. Today, we still maintain our rural history while vacationers enjoy our historic beaches, the celebrated state park “Gillette Castle”, the classic summertime Hamburg Fair, and our own Fourth of July parade which celebrates our local history as well as that of the nation. Located halfway between New York and Boston on the east bank of the picturesque Connecticut River and the shore of Long Island Sound, the Lyme and Old Lyme areas include splendid and unspoiled tidal marshes, tributaries and estuaries. Boating, canoeing and kayaking opportunities are abundant with several areas of public access available. Waterproof maps of canoe and kayak routes are available at our Town Halls. Hamburg Cove, located in Lyme, is well known as one of the most special and popular boating destinations in the northeast.

Old Lyme are your gateway to Connecticut’s Freedom Trail, Wine Trail, Art Trail, Women’s Heritage Trail.

The perfect home base to discover “still revolutionary Connecticut.”

Art colony history – Florence Griswold Museum

Original settlers at Duck River Cemetery

For more information on the Bee & Thistle Inn and Lounge visit: http://beeandthistleinn.com/

