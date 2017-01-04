Hotel De Russie – Rome, Italy Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Hotel De Russie | Via Del Bauino 9 | Rome, Italy 00187 | +39 06 32 88 81

Rocco Forte Hotels is a family of 11 highly individual hotels and resorts, each is as individual and characterful as the city which inspires its design and each features a unique sense of style and ambiance that awaits your discovery.

Yet like any family they also share certain characteristics. Behind each individual personality you will find luxurious rooms, fine dining experiences, class-leading facilities and a dedication to providing you with the highest levels of service.

All of the Rocco Forte Hotels are centrally located within their cities giving you quick, convenient access to shopping and commercial areas, famous landmarks and transport systems.

One such hotel is Hotel De Russie, situated on Via Del Bauino, in the heart of things.

WHAT’S NEARBY?

From the splendour of St Peter’s to the drama of the Colosseum, Rome is a feast for the senses. The neighbouring Piazza del Popolo and Piazza di Spagna make a good starting point. Throw a coin in the Trevi Fountain before an aperitif in the Centro Historico. The lively Piazza Navona is also within easy reach. Explore the famous fashion boutiques of Via Condotti, Via Borgognona and Via del Babuino. Take a tour of the galleries on Via Margutta or admire the contemporary artworks in the MAXXI museum. For more information on location and activities click HERE.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

All of Hotel De Russie’s rooms offer complimentary Wi-Fi, interactive entertainment and feature Bisazza mosaic and Carrara marble in the bathrooms.

88 rooms, starting at 30m²

34 suites, VIP amenities and much more

Some suites have private terraces

Many rooms have views over Rome, Piazza del Popolo or the Secret Garden

Amenities and programmes specially designed for our younger guests

For a complete listing or available room types click HERE.

RESTAURANTS & BARS:

Located in the hotel’s Secret Garden, Le Jardin de Russie provides you with the opportunity to savor celebrity Chef Fulvio Pierangelini’s simple yet refined dishes. The Stravinskij Bar offers the best aperitivo in town. For more information click HERE.

PROMOTIONS:

Located between the Spanish Steps and Piazza Del Poplo, Hotel De Russie has designed a selection of promotions to help you experience the best of Rome. Click HERE for current deals.

DE RUSSIE SPA:

Russie Spa is the ultimate urban retreat in the heart of Rome. The perfect place to escape the pace of city life, they offer a range of luxurious treatments carried out by a highly qualified team of therapists to restore your body’s physical, emotional and energetic equilibrium. Our facilities include:

A salt water hydro pool

6 treatment rooms, including a double suite

A Finnish sauna

A steam room

A relaxation suite

A hair beauty corner

A state-of-the-art gym

De Russie Spa is open daily, 6.30 to 22.00. Treatments are available from 9.00 to 22.00. Younger guests must be over the age of 12 to use our spa facilities. For more information click HERE.

WEDDINGS:

The Hotel de Russie’s secluded Secret Garden provides the perfect backdrop for weddings in Rome. The hotel’s dedicated wedding planner will ensure every last detail is taken care of, from flowers and music to hair and make-up. Capture the moment with photos at some of Rome’s most famous landmarks. To make sure everything is to your exact tastes, celebrity Chef Fulvio Pierangelini will create a bespoke menu for your guests. For more information click HERE.



Meetings & Events:

Hotel De Russie is ideal for intimate private events and meetings. They have:

4 meeting rooms, all with natural day light, for receptions of up to 90 guests

The Secret Garden, perfect for gathering, celebrations and private events

For more information click HERE.

FAMILIES & CHILDREN:

Some of the hotel’s most important guests are also the smallest. From the Froggy teddy bear in their room to our special Families R Forte passport, our Families R Forte Programme makes sure our junior guests are just as pampered as the grown-ups. Learn more HERE.

To learn more about Hotel De Russie and make your reservation click HERE.