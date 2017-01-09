The Patterson Inn – Denver, Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Patterson Inn | 420 East 11th Avenue | Denver, CO 8023 | 1-303-955-5142

A stately and distinguished National Landmark, the Patterson Inn is situated on a quarter acre of exquisitely landscaped grounds in the heart of one of Denver’s original high-end neighborhoods. Historically intriguing yet complete with all the comforts of modern amenities, it offers a luxurious reprieve from the stresses of everyday life.

Guests staying in any of our nine uniquely themed bedrooms enjoy access to richly furnished common areas. Relax in our pub or enjoy a cozy night in by taking advantage of the reading materials and games in the reading room, resplendent with its own original stained glass window. Enjoy Denver’s famously pleasant weather. From our hand-carved oak stairway, all the way down to the exquisite crown moldings and beautifully restored hardwood floors, this regal mansion is the ideal mix of historic intricacy and modern convenience. Be it a weekend adventure or a romantic getaway, the Patterson Inn is a unique experience you will not soon forget. SUITES: The Patterson Inn features nine luxurious suites, each designed around its own unique theme. Furnishings in each room reflect the personality of that room, as well as the history and elegance of the building, and each includes its own private bath. From the decadence of the Antoinette, to the old world feel of the Prague, each distinctive room promises its own special experience. Learn more about available rooms HERE.

EVENTS:

Your event can receive ‘four star’ treatment at the Patterson Inn. We provide elegant space for meetings and events. We pride ourselves in our service and our attention to detail. We’re minutes away from top Denver attractions making us ideal for family events, small group gatherings, meetings or special celebrations. Click HERE for more information.

MUST SEE ATTRACTIONS:

During your stay, why not take a nice stroll down the block to check out the beautiful Molly Brown House Museum. They offer tours daily as well as host some awesome special events. Click on the picture to view their website.

Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum is among the most visited historic sites in the state of Colorado, and one of only a handful of sites nationally dedicated to the interpretation of a woman’s story. Open for more than 43 years, the Museum serves nearly 50,000 people every year, including 10,000 youth, successfully achieving its mission to enhancing the city’s unique identity by telling the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown’s activism, philanthropy and passion through educational programs, exhibits and stewardship. For a complete list of things to see while visiting the area click HERE. Be sure to visit gay friendly Patterson Inn’s web site for up-to-the-minute information – http://www.pattersoninn.com/.