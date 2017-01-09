The Wickaninnish Inn – Tofino, Canada Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Wickaninnish Inn – 500 Osprey Ln | Tofino, BC V0R, Canada | 1-250-725-3100

The Wickaninnish Inn offers direct access to Chesterman Beach, and panoramic ocean or beach views from every guest room. We also have 75 deluxe guest rooms and suites (with fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony), and a 720 sq. ft. meeting/banquet room (accommodating up to 60 people). The Pointe Restaurant seats 75 and our full-service Ancient Cedars Spa is a destination spa offering extensive body and esthetic treatments.

The Wickaninnish Inn story begins way back in 1955, and is closely tied to the modern-day history of Tofino and the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, and of course to the popular draw of Tofino winter storm watching.

ROOMS & RATES:

The Wickaninnish Inn is situated on the westernmost point of residential Chesterman Beach. Our two buildings, ‘At-the-Pointe’ and ‘On-the-Beach’ have been designed to complement each other and the natural, peaceful beauty of their surroundings.

One of the first things you’ll notice as you enter any one of our guest rooms or suites are the inspiring views of the ocean and Chesterman Beach. Step out onto your balcony, breathe in the fresh salt air, listen to the waves crash onto the shore below and you’ll know you’ve arrived on Nature’s Edge, in Tofino BC.

CUISINE:

In creating and operating the Wickaninnish Inn the McDiarmid family adheres to a philosophy that transcends conventional parameters of environmental sustainability to include notions of environmental harmony, integration, and celebration. This ideology permeates every aspect of our operations including the exceptionally fresh food created in the kitchens of our world renown The Pointe Restaurant, On The Rocks Bar and Lounge and Driftwood Café.

Our Executive Chef Warren Barr takes special pride in working closely with the Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild to source B.C. based seafood, game and produce suppliers to stock our kitchens with local and organic ingredients. Our wild salmon, spot prawns, and side stripe shrimp are procured by legendary local Angler Jeff Mikus while our crab, halibut, and other products come from Trilogy in Tofino and West Pacific Seafood. Two Rivers Meats provides us with whole pork used to prepare our homemade sausage, bacon and roasts; they also source free range, organic poultry and beef. Our extensive wine list, recognized by Wine Spectator, and meticulously selected by our Sommelier and Director of Food & Beverage, Ike Seaman, offers west coast bottles with the spotlight on B.C. and Pacific Northwest wines. And finally, quality crafted beer from the local brewmasters at Tofino Brewing Company, Philips Brewing Company, Vancouver Island Brewery, Granville Island Brewery, and Turning Point Brewery.

The Pointe Restaurant

Raise your glass and your expectations at The Pointe Restaurant. It is one of Tofino’s top restaurants and a must-go-to Vancouver Island dining destination. With over 240 degrees of Pacific Ocean viewscape welcoming your arrival, it may take a few moments to focus on the menu. Pacific Northwest cuisine is awarded a fresh outlook by Chef Warren Barr and our acclaimed kitchen brigade.

On the Rocks Lounge

If you’re dining at The Pointe Restaurant, you might plan to arrive a half an hour early to enjoy a classic cocktail at our On the Rocks Bar and Lounge. Here we feature an excellent selection of Pacific Northwest wines, a quality range of classic ports and one of B.C.’s largest selection of single-malt scotches.

Driftwood Cafe

Nestled on the Beach level, the Driftwood Café is one of our hidden gems at the Wickaninnish Inn. Offering a range of specialty espresso drinks, fruit smoothies and spa-inspired fare, it is the ideal spot to start or conclude a morning beach walk, or enjoy a light breakfast or an afternoon snack. A recent addition you can sink your teeth into? Wholesome house-baked bread – fresh daily!

After 4:00pm the Driftwood Café offers a west coast inspired menu of small plates perfect for sharing, prepared onsite by a member of our culinary team. Accompanied by a selection of wines and bottled beer, a casual dinner at the Café is a perfect way to end your day on the beach!

With a wood-burning fireplace and boot dryer, it is also the perfect location to warm up after a winter storm walk on Chesterman Beach and continue your storm watching from the inside looking out. Why not walk on the Chesterman Beach tombolo to Frank Island (at low tide – check your Tide Guide), view the Inn and the coastal mountains from a different perspective, and return for a hot chocolate – or hot toddy – at the Driftwood Café?

Room Service

We are pleased to offer the refined West Coast cuisine of The Pointe Restaurant and On the Rocks Bar and Lounge – in the comfort of your guest accommodations. Our Room Service menu is offered from 7:30am until 9:00pm daily. Traveling with little ones? Ask about our WickKids menu!

SPECIAL EVENTS:

If you want your Tofino wedding, incentive trip, family reunion, group getaway, corporate retreat or… to be as well attended as it is successful, book it at the Wickaninnish Inn. As if the setting itself isn’t conducive enough for productive thinking and celebrations, we also feature the 720 sq. ft Salal Room with natural lighting and the latest amenities. The intimate 500 sq ft Swordfern Boardroom features a hand-carved Douglas Fir table for up to 10, a gas fireplace, wet bar and individual balcony.

Then, there is always the stunning Shell Beach, named for the crushed shells that make up much of the beachfront. Shell Beach is only accessible by private driveway on Wickaninnish Inn property, making it a rare venue for a private event.

Our full service Ancient Cedars Spa and the award winning cuisine of The Pointe Restaurant provide all the comforts required. Allow our Clefs d’Or Concierge to recommend a variety of Tofino activities custom designed for you and your guests.

For corporate retreats, weddings and other intimate gatherings from small groups to full exclusive use (up to 150 people), our dedicated Special Events Team is here to ensure you meet with success at the Wickaninnish Inn!

Please note: Inn promotions are not combinable with group bookings

PACKAGES:

Discover the Wickaninnish Inn and pristine Clayoquot Sound your own way! These Tofino vacation promotions and packages are updated frequently. Whether you are looking for one of a kind seasonal holiday experiences, something with a romantic flair, natural elements, relaxation and spaah, or a taste of the culinary , we’ve packaged it up and wrapped it in a bow for you.

TOFINO:

The West Coast of Vancouver Island is remote yet accessible and of course unspoiled, pristine and yours to discover. From extreme to extremely laid back, there are activities here for everyone during every season. Other than a camera, all you really need to bring is a relaxed state of mind and a sense of discovery! Allow our knowledgeable Concierge team, headed by a Clefs d’Or member, to arrange a personalized Tofino experience. What is les Clefs d’Or?

The Inn is 4.8km or 2.5mi before the town of Tofino. For information on seasonal events happening around the Inn, Chesterman Beach and Tofino, please visit our Tofino Events Page.

Learn more about gay friendly Wickaninnish Inn by visiting – https://www.wickinn.com/