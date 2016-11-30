Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine – San Diego, CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 30, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine | 3777 La Jolla Village Drive | San Diego, CA 92122 | 1-858-552-1234

Find yourself at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, blending the charm of a European village with the panache of Southern California. Located in the city known as “The Jewel of the Pacific,” this beautiful hotel offers an ideal location near boutique shopping, fine dining and a short drive from the beach.

Here are just a few of the ways you can enjoy your stay:

Experience the Best of San Diego’s Luxury Hotels Set on 11 prime acres in La Jolla, CA, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine boasts 417 guestrooms, gourmet restaurant row and 42,000 square feet of function space. Visit the Stephen Birch Aquarium & Museum, spend a day kayaking, take a Baja Lobster or Wine tour, see live theater or shop San Diego’s trendy boutiques. Everything you want to see is just minutes away. Hotel Features:

ROOMS:

Chic La Jolla Accommodations

Find your ideal hideaway in the midst of the “Jewel of the Pacific.” At Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, there’s an accommodation perfectly tailored to suit you, from spacious suites to pet friendly lodging. Relax with the latest modern touches, including expanded living and work areas, luxurious bath amenities and contemporary, coastal chic surroundings. Learn more about available lodging choices HERE. ACTIVITIES: Vibrant La Jolla Activities Nearby Located just 15 minutes from downtown San Diego, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine is a haven for activities along the coast. Let the hotel’s helpful Concierge help you decide what to do during your stay. Enjoy the hotel’s new StayFit™ gym featuring the latest Life Fitness™ cardio and strength equipment, plus an outdoor stretching area with medicine balls, resistance bands and yoga mats. For cooling off after your workout, dive in their Olympic style pool. Their pool deck also features cozy fire pits, perfect for warm nights. Learn more about activities HERE

DINING:

Delicious Dining in La Jolla

Discover the many delectable dining options at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. From classic fare to globally inspired cuisine, the hotel’s restaurants specialize in carefully sourced meals that have been thoughtfully prepared. Savor the tantalizing array of dining spots at our hotel, from Café Japengo’s award winning sushi to superbly seasoned steak at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse. Learn more about dining options HERE

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Inspiring La Jolla Meetings + Event Spaces

Elevate your group gatherings to a new level when you choose the hotel’s award winning meeting & event space at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

Allow the hotel’s experienced Concierge staff and event planners to help tailor every detail of your meeting or celebration, so that attendees feel inspired and motivated. Take advantage of the hotel’s modern equipment, elegant ballrooms, expansive boardrooms and custom catering.

Whether you are planning a small conference or a large convention in San Diego, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine provides flexible spaces to help you make the most of every minute. Learn more HERE

WEDDINGS: Exquisite, Unforgettable La Jolla Wedding Take full advantage of our La Jolla reception space in a stunning seaside setting for your most cherished occasion. The hotel’s wedding sites offer starlit evenings, breathtaking entrances and flawless coordination. Allow the hotel’s experienced staff to assist you with planning every aspect of your celebration, from selecting hors d’oeurves to ballroom layout and everything in between. Discover all you need to create memorable weddings and receptions in the heart of La Jolla. Take advantage of all the hotel has to offer, including: Professional event planners, guiding you through the details of planning, and coordinating each step of the event on your wedding day

Beautiful venues for ceremony, reception and morning after brunch , including our expansive Aventine Ballroom , including our expansive Aventine Ballroom

Complimentary overnight accommodations for the bride and groom , providing a perfect place to rest on your wedding night

A tempting array of food and beverage , featuring our Personal Preference Dining ® option tailored to your wishes

417 spacious guestrooms , offering plush Hyatt Grand Beds™ and an array of modern luxury amenities

Special accommodation rates , providing group discounts for welcoming friends and family from out of town

Extensive local attractions and points of interest , including Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla beaches, Del Mar Racetrack and hot air ballooning. Learn more HERE. PACKAGE DEALS / OFFERS: Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine offers spectacular deals throughout the year. For up-to-the-minute information click HERE. To learn more about gay friendly Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine be sure to visit: https://lajolla.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html.