Hilton Orlando / Altamonte Springs | 350 Northlake Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 | 1-407-830-1985
The Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs, FL hotel is easily accessible from I-4 and conveniently located halfway between Walt Disney World® and Daytona. While Orlando may be famous for its attractions, there is a world of business to be conducted each day. The hotel offer fantastic business services and flexible meeting space plus recreational amenities and an on-site restaurant. If you want to head out, use their free shuttle to local shops, dining and movie theaters.
Good to Know:
- Among Florida’s leading conference and business hotels
- 19,500 sq. ft. of meeting space, including an elegant ballroom
- Business center and complimentary WiFi
- Modern fitness facility and pool
- ‘U’ Restaurant serving American fusion cuisine
- Only eight miles from Downtown Orlando and the Amway Arena
- Near Uptown Altamonte, a popular dining and shopping district
Local Attractions:
- Uptown Altamonte (0.8 miles)
- Cranes Roost Park (0.9 miles)
- Wekiva Springs (6.2 miles)
- Amway Arena (9.2 miles)
- Orlando Citrus Bowl (11.6 miles)
- Central Florida Zoo (14.3 miles)
AMENITIES & SERVICES:
Whether you’re conducting business or looking to spend quality time with your family, The Hilton Orlando / Altamonte Springs Hotel in North Orlando is here to make the most of your stay. Enjoy the services you need, the amenities you expect with the extras you deserve when visiting the hotel.
For your Business Convenience
- Audio/Visual Equipment Rental
- Business Center
- Complimentary Printing Service
- Express Mail
- Fax
- Meeting Rooms
- Modem
- Notary Public
- Photo Copying Service
- Printer
- Video Conferencing Available
For Your Family’s Comfort and Convenience
- Children’s Menu
- Children’s Video Rental
- Cribs
- Family Package Offered
- High chairs
For Your Comfort and Convenience
- Automated Teller (ATM)
- Baggage Storage
- Bar Area
- Concierge Desk
- Electric Service
- Elevators
- Foreign Currency Exchange
- Laundry/Valet Service
- Local Area Transportation
- Lounge
- Luggage Hold
- Multi-Lingual Staff
- On-Site Convenience Store
- Room Service
- Safety Deposit Box
- Snack Shop
For Your Fitness and Recreation Convenience
- Fitness Room
- Pool
ROOMS & SUITES:
The Hilton Orlando / Altamonte Spring's rooms are designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Their hotel provides a place to unwind or to catch up on work. Explore the various types of hotel suites and amenities, and choose the space that's right for you when visiting the Orlando area.
DINING:
At Hilton, dining options are designed with you in mind. Start the day with a hearty breakfast or nutritious light bite; savor innovative dishes prepared with only the freshest ingredients, or simply relax with a cup of coffee in the hotel lounge.
From business brunches to pre-dinner drinks and everything in between, the options at Hilton are catered especially for you. Learn more HERE.
MEETINGS & EVENTS:
The Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs hotel offers everything needed to host a meeting, conference or special event in the greater Orlando, FL area. Conveniently located halfway between Walt Disney World® and Daytona, this North Orlando meeting and event venue provides more than 19,500 sq. ft. of versatile, high-tech space perfect for groups of eight to 800. Wedding receptions, Bar-Bat Mitzvah, meetings and social events come to life in grand ballroom spaces, while boardrooms are perfect for intimate business meetings.
Rely on experienced hotel Team Members to assist with each detail of your reception or meeting, from décor to catering and more, and take advantage of the hotel’s online tools to start planning today.
Meeting and Event Highlights
- 19,500 sq. ft. of event space
- 6,720 sq. ft. ballroom accommodates up to 850 guests
- Complimentary WiFi and 24-hour business center
- Complimentary shuttle within a 3-mile radius
- Near Uptown Altamonte, a dining and shopping district near Orlando
Learn more HERE.
WEDDINGS:
The Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs is the ideal location for your special day. Your wedding is the beginning of a significant milestone in life, and they are glad to be a part of it. The hotel’s experienced Catering Team is ready to walk you through the details of your wedding experience starting at their beautiful ballroom space, guest rooms and their delicious culinary delights. Most importantly they are there to work with you on making your wedding visions reality.
Ideal Venue
Hilton Orlando/ Altamonte Springs boasts more than 20,000 sq. ft. of space including the Crystal Ballroom at 6,720 sq. ft., and the Royal Palm Ballroom at 3,600 sq. ft. and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. Whether you are looking for an intimate gathering or a lavish reception for up to 500 guests, they can accommodate your wedding.
Specialty Weddings:
Your wedding marks the beginning of a new union between your families, so the hotel will do ther best to ensure your personal traditions are properly honored. Their Orlando hotel will gladly host engagement ceremonies, Mehendi celebrations, Sangeet parties, traditional Indian Wedding Baraats, marriage ceremonies and everything in between. Their Catering Sales Manager will help you navigate the many choices available and can recommend specialty event vendors as needed.
Comfortable Accommodations
Wedding guests will enjoy proximity to Uptown Altamonte and complimentary hotel transportation within three miles of the hotel, based on availability. The hotel’s oversized guest rooms, which have recently been renovated, include new Hilton Serenity Beds. Each room is complete with a king-sized bed or two double beds, lounge chair, desk and armoire.
Wedding Packages
Ensure every detail is taken care of with the hotel’s flexible wedding packages. Tailor any package to suit the requirements of your event. Enjoy options that include room hire and catering, as well as the finer details such as table linens, room decor and more.
Culinary Delights
The Hilton Orlando Altamonte Springs hotel’s dynamic team is the key to its culinary success. Expect excellent food quality and well-designed menus that create an amazing reception experience. The hotel’s expert catering staff is dedicated to providing quality, fresh ingredients along with the highest level of service.
The SPA – Renew
Treat yourself to a relaxing day at the hotel’s on-site Renew Day Spa. Choose from services that include several types of massage therapies, reflexology, facials and more.
Learn more about hosting your wedding at Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs Hotel HERE.
THINGS TO DO:
The Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs is conveniently positioned at I-4 and S.R. 436 in beautiful Altamonte Springs, Florida. Exciting Downtown Orlando and the Amway Arena are located a quick eight miles southwest of this hotel in Altamonte Springs. Amway Arena is home to many events, and basketball fans will revel in the fun at an Orlando Magic game. College football fans will appreciate a convenient commute to the Citrus Bowl near downtown Orlando.
Explore Central Florida shopping in greater Altamonte Springs, FL. The Lake Mary/Heathrow area is situated eight miles northeast of the Hilton. Browse the select boutiques in historic Winter Park, located only seven miles southeast of Altamonte Springs. Florida Hospital is only one mile east of this Altamonte Springs hotel.
Learn more HERE.
SPECIAL OFFERS / PACKAGES:
Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs offers an array of package deals year round, including the STAY HILTON. GO OUT.
Ignite your own memorable moments, discover top gay destinations around the world and experience the most exciting Pride Season celebrations and LGBT events in the world. With this value added Go Out travel package you will enjoy
- Premium Wi-Fi
- Complimentary one-year digital subscription to OUT magazine
- Two complimentary welcome beverages
- Late checkout, where and when available
- Late checkout, where and when available
To learn more about gay friendly Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs Hotel be sure to visit: http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/hilton-orlando-altamonte-springs-ALTAHHF/index.html.