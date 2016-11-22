The Whiteface Lodge – Lake Placid, NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 22, 2016 · Leave a Comment

The Whiteface Lodge / 7 Whiteface Inn Lane / Lake Placid, NY 12946 / 1-800-903-4045

I have found the most magical, enchanting resort in the Northeast. A resort designed as a return to the Adirondack Great Camp, nestled in the woodlands surrounding Lake Placid, New York.

There is something to be said about atmosphere and The Whiteface Lodge is one of the most atmospheric resorts you will ever experience.

Between the majestic Adirondack landscape and the rustic timber design, The Whiteface Lodge will leave you breathless.

My partner and I had the pleasure of experiencing this resort in early December, which only adds to its fairy-tale allure.

Decked out in holiday decor, complete with Christmas trees large enough to make Clark Griswold jealous, the resort gleamed with twinkling lights, red bows and the scent of fresh pine and wood burning fireplaces.

The ambiance and musical sounds of holiday classics playing softly in the hotel’s lobby would make even the Grinch want to sip hot cocoa and don his favorite ski sweater!

As a person who truly appreciates each and every detail of a place , my senses were completely overjoyed.

The Whiteface Lodge embodies every image one associates with the Adirondacks.

It is no wonder they were recognized as 2012 World’s Best Places to Stay by Conde Nast Traveler’s Gold List, and ranked First in Lake Placid on Travel & Leisure’s 2012 top 500! Travel & Leisure also voted it “the Northeast’s Best Mountain Resort”.

It’s idyllic setting and abundant amenities may cause you to want to take up permanent residency. You’ve been warned! ;)

Your experience begins the second you pull up and are greeted by the friendly valet attendants.

As you walk toward the main entrance you can’t help but feel a sense of excitement take over.

T his excitement is founded because the second you step inside I assure you that a permanent smile will appear, well, until you have to leave that is (but hey, cheer up, you can always return)!

Our check-in process was smooth and informative and before we knew it we were heading to our superior suite, room # 122.

I always feel like a kid on Christmas morning as I get ready to enter a hotel room. “Here goes,” I said to my partner, Jennifer!

The suite was absolutely gorgeous with plushly furnished, handcrafted Adirondack-style furnishings.

The superior suite measures approx 600-700 square feet. It offers two rooms, a separate bedroom and living room.

The bedroom features an elegant king bed while the living room provides a queen sleeper sofa. The bathroom has a jetted tub / rain head shower combination.

There was a full kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and utensils.

Another fantastic, and much appreciated amenity, is the in-room washer/dryer.

Some personal favorites were the cast-iron (gas) fireplace and private cedar-mahogany deck entrance from the living room.

The bed was extremely comfortable and provided a fantastic nights sleep and the strong water pressure made for an extra long shower! ;)

Oh, and did I mention the bathroom has radiant-heat flooring? Oh. Yes.

There were plush, terry cloth robes laid out on our bed and 2 giant chocolate-chip cookies on a nightstand.

Also provided was a list of activities / events planned at the resort that day.

Jen and I decided to venture out and tour the premises. We found ourselves in their family room, complete with a movie theater and 2-lane bowling alley (yes, a bowling alley)!

The resort is over-flowing with amenities including the above mentioned family room which also has billiards, shuffleboard, air hockey and foosball tables.

There is a year-round, heated indoor/outdoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub,

56-seat-surround-sound movie theater,

nightly “experience the lodge” bonfire with s’mores from 7-10 PM, live music in the KANU Lounge, fine dining at the premier KANU Restaurant, The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, state-of-the-art health & fitness center

and”cigar & cognac” outdoor lean-tos.

Seasonal activities include waterfront activities at the resort’s private club, The Canoe Club, snowshoe & cross-country ski trails nearby, hiking and mountain biking trails close to the resort, catch-and-release fishing pond, ice skating rink, platform tennis court and frozen treats at the old-fashioned ice cream parlor.

All of this is in addition to being a short distance to Lake Placid’s charming downtown area.

Talk about an inclusive resort!!

The resort’s on site concierge can also arrange other seasonal activities such as fly fishing, rock climbing, ice fishing, dog sledding, backcountry skiing and more!

HISTORY: Completed in June 2005, Whiteface Lodge is the only all-suite resort in the Adirondacks and is the vision of a former Olympian and developer who used decades of building experience to create one of the grandest properties in the Adirondacks.

Much of the timber for this Lake Placid resort was hand-milled on site, and accents such as handcrafted Adirondack furnishings adorn the interior spaces, creating a wonderfully authentic ambiance.

ACCOMMODATIONS: Ranging in size from 700 to 2,300 square feet, each of the lodge’s 94 guest suites welcome you with a cozy Adirondack ambiance. Handcrafted furnishings, forged accents, and (in most suites) cast-iron fireplaces lend warmth and authenticity to the living spaces. Each suite has a fully complemented kitchen, radiant-floor heart, jetted tubs, pillow-top beds, flat-screen LCD Tv’s, and a sitting patio or balcony. Guests also enjoy a full breakfast daily and full access to all of the resort amenities.

Suites range from: Jr. Suites, Superior Suites, Deluxe Suites, Two Bedroom Suites, Three Bedroom Suites, Grand Lodge Suites and the Presidential Suite.

All Lodge Suites Feature:

• Handcrafted Adirondack-style furnishings, cast iron gas fireplaces (most), and slate floors

• Custom pillow-top, king-size beds with fine linens and a selection of pillow types

• Fully-equipped kitchens with custom Alder cabinetry and granite counters

• Private cedar and mahogany balconies or slate patios that feature views of the surrounding mountains

• Spacious bathrooms featuring showers, double vanities, jetted tubs (in many), and radiant-heat flooring

• Flat-screen televisions

• High-speed Internet connectivity and telephones in each room

• Twice-daily housekeeping service

• European-style washer and dryers For the comfort of our guests, Whiteface Lodge is a non-smoking, pet-free property. HERE for more information on accommodations. Clickfor more information on accommodations.

SPA: The Spa at Whiteface Lodge is ranked among the top 100 spas in North America by Condé Nast Traveler. Their intimate 5,800-square-foot spa blends the rustic beauty of its setting with a relaxing and serene ambiance. The Spa at Whiteface Lodge takes its inspiration from the complex mosaic of Adirondack Mountain life and delivers luxurious treatments.

HERE. You can find out more details on the spa, including a list of treatments by clicking

CIGAR & COGNAC LEAN-TOS: Enjoy the signature Whiteface Lodge experience of dedicated service available at their fully furnished and graciously appointed outdoor Lean-Tos, fashioned after the Adirondack-style hunting camps from the turn of the century. Boasting glorious views, a fire pit, electricity and phone service, guests can enjoy and indulge in more than 25 single malt scotches, after dinner drinks, ports, cordial and wines all featured on their Wine Spectator Award of Excellence Drink Menu. Drink selections are perfectly complemented by their cigar menu, featuring world-class variations of hand-rolled and imported cigars.

ENTERTAINMENT: Whiteface Lodge offers a wide variety of unique and exciting entertainment, with events and activities daily that include:

• Birds of prey exhibits

• Live music in their

• Wine and food education

• Wine tastings and pairings

• Story telling

• Ice skating exhibits

•

• Three daily movies in their movie theater

• • Nightly star gazing• Birds of prey exhibits• Live music in their Lounge • Wine and food education• Wine tastings and pairings• Story telling• Ice skating exhibits Kamp Kanu for the kids• Three daily movies in their movie theater Nearby Lake Placid events and area attractions DINING: KANU is the premier dining venue at Whiteface Lodge. Enjoy innovative American Cuisine served in their Adirondack Great Room dining room. An open kitchen showcases the talents of KANU’s culinary team as they prepare and present a specialized menu featuring the finest fresh regional ingredients from local farms and North American native fish and game. Each selection is carefully paired with specific wine picked out by their Sommelier to help create a unique dining experience. **GOOD TO KNOW** The resort offers in-room dining! KANU Lounge features a relaxed Adirondack atmosphere where guests can enjoy a signature cocktail and live music or enjoy casual dining from their special KANU Lounge Menu. My partner and I had breakfast here and the food and service were phenomenal. I enjoyed the Classic Belgian Waffle with Applewood Smoked Bacon, fresh berries and a side order of toast. Jennifer enjoyed their Brioche French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and fresh berries. Both of these were served with real maple syrup and Vermont Creamery butter and were delicious! Our waiter, Adan, was extremely personable and friendly and took great care of us. We were even lucky enough to meet the wonderful chef, Nick, who excitingly told us about the new menu they were to release that evening! KANU Lounge Facts: Daily cocktail & wine signature specials.

20 different Vodka styles perfectly suited for the martini and cocktail enthusiast.

A selection of 25 different single malt Scotches.

A wide variety of local and regional brews, both on tap and bottled.

More than 400 regional, domestic & international wines, a selection that continuously earns Whiteface Lodge Food & Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. EVENTS & MEETINGS: The Lake Placid meeting and event facilities at Whiteface Lodge 30-acre property offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor business and event facilities. Their personalized white-glove service will address your every need, and their hospitality will make you feel right at home. I can think of no better place to host your next event and/or wedding! HERE for more information. Clickfor more information. PACKAGES: Whiteface Lodge offers packages year round. From special rates to romantic flourishes, their resort packages feature innovative ways to make your getaways even more delightful. Click HERE for their latest offerings. Whiteface GAY& LESBIAN FACTOR: Without a doubt this is by far the most gay friendly and LGBT welcoming resort in the Adirondacks. The staff at Whiteface Lodge went above & beyond to make my partner and I feel welcome. We were treated like royalty from BEFORE we arrived until even AFTER we checked out. Every person Jennifer and I encountered were courteous, friendly and extremely personable. We felt very comfortable enjoying the facilities and found everything about Whiteface Lodge exceeded our expectations. The resort would be the perfect destination for families to visit as there are so many activities for people of all ages. Whether it be a romantic weekend getaway, family escape or adventure trip, The Whiteface Lodge will not disappoint. I am wholeheartedly “OUTING” Whiteface Lodge as gay & lesbian friendly and worthy of our business! Some experiences really challenge my writing skills. I mean how can you put into words a place like Whiteface Lodge? It is nearly impossible. This is the type place you have to experience for yourself. You have to smell the mountain air, the pine and wood burning fireplace. You have to experience the friendliness of the staff. You have to see the steam rise off the pool during the winter time. You have to taste s’mores made over a barn fire. You have to rest your body on their super comfortable beds. Snuggle in front of the fireplace. Enjoy a spa treatment. Taste KANU’s delicious food. The list can go on and on. As a writer we try to convey a sense of place through words and photos. If we are lucky we succeed. I hope these words and photos lead you to pick up the phone or sign on to the Internet right now and make your reservation. It will be one of the best decisions of your life. I guarantee it. Desiree Sousa Owner Out & About Travel / Gay Travel Information http://www.gaytravelpros.com http://www.gaytravelinformation.com