The Inn at St. Botolph – Boston, MA

The Inn at St. Botolph | 99 Saint Botolph Street Boston, Massachusetts 02116 | 1-617-236-8099

Enjoy contemporary charm and outstanding value here at the Inn @ St. Botolph. Housed within a historic building in the vibrant Back Bay district of Boston, we offer a unique and independent spin on the typical hotel experience for business travelers and vacationing guests. Instead of a traditional lobby with a doorman and a bellhop, you’ll enjoy private keyless entry and a more individualized experience – as though you’re living in your own luxury furnished apartment here in the city.

Squeeze in a workout in our fitness center before joining us for a delicious free continental breakfast every morning here at the hotel. Our lounge is the perfect spot for relaxing, meeting other guests, getting insider travel tips from our staff and enjoying a cup of Nespresso coffee or tea from Tea Forte and a snack, all available daily at no additional cost.

HOTEL SUITES:

Elegantly appointed suites are filled with modern technological perks; all of our suites feature full kitchenettes, as well as 42-inch flat-screen TVs, deluxe bedding, and free hotel-wide WiFi.

AMENITIES:

Enjoy our unique approach to hospitality: high tech features and personalized services. We provide the perks of a hotel with all the comfort and privacy of home. Unlike traditional hotels, the Inn @ St. Botolph offers true independence for your stay. We’ll gladly help you with getting settled in your suite, but we also allow you the privacy to live like a local here in Boston, without the interference of traditional hotel formalities, or the hassle of unnecessary tipping and expenses.

In addition to oversized, contemporary suites and an impeccable location, the Inn @ St. Botolph welcomes you with outstanding amenities that are sure to make your visit absolutely unforgettable. Start your day here in Boston with our complimentary continental breakfast, and enjoy a hot cup of Nespresso or Tea Forte and light snacks throughout the day in our hotel lounge. Work out at our on-site fitness center, or stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the hotel.

FINE DINING:

The Inn and the Columbus Hospitality Group are pleased to offer guests a preferred savings at our fine-dining restaurants in the city. From casual Italian small plates to upscale French Mediteranean cuisine, our restaurants please any palate.

BOSTON:

We’re steps away from the Prudential T Stop on the green line and within walking distance of The Hynes Convention Center, Symphony Hall, Northeastern University, Berkeley College of Music and the New England Conservatory. We are just moments away from attractions including the Shops at the Prudential Center and the Museum of Fine Arts.

