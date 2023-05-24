Inn at Woodhaven – Louisville, Kentucky Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 24, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Inn at Woodhaven | 401 South Hubbards Lane | Louisville, KY 40207 | 502-895-1011

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a county Landmark, the Inn at Woodhaven is one of Kentucky’s premier inns. The Main House and Carriage House, both built in 1853 by prominent Kentucky farmer Theodore Brown, are spectacular examples of American Gothic Revival architecture.

The houses feature 14-foot-tall ceilings, floor-to-ceiling diamond-paned windows, huge arched doors and original ceiling plaster work and shutters. The third building, Rose Cottage, was built in 1998 using architectural details from the original buildings.

Each of the eight spacious guest rooms at our Louisville bed and breakfast are furnished with elegant and comfortable antiques and reproductions and offer deluxe amenities for our guests’ comfort. Complimentary coffee, tea, after-dinner liqueurs, desserts and beverages are available for guests to enjoy in our parlor or on the porches.

The Inn at Woodhaven is centrally located on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and is conveniently situated near all Louisville attractions, parks, fine dining and great shopping.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Eight guest accommodations are housed in three beautiful buildings that compose the Inn at Woodhaven.

Our spacious guest rooms offer queen or king Stearns and Foster mattresses, private baths, spa whirlpool tubs, steam showers, fine linens and towels, environmentally-friendly toiletries, flat-screen TVs with cable, DVDs and complimentary high-speed wireless Internet, as well as a coffee/tea and snack station.

Learn more about available room types and amenities HERE.

VIDEO TOUR:

BREAKFAST AT THE INN:

Savor restaurant-style fine dining at our historic bed and breakfast in Louisville, KY. Our renowned breakfast, featuring organic fruits, cage-free eggs, homemade pastries and Great Harvest Breads, is served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and until 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For early birds, we have our continental ready at 7:00 a.m. each day.

For our guests’ comfort, our dining room is furnished with separate tables and fine china. Flickering candlelight enhances your dining experience.

In-Room Option

For guests who want to linger in their room, breakfast may be ordered and delivered to you in a festive basket.

Dietary Restriction Options

In addition to our regular menu, we also offer a heart-healthy menu for our guests on a restricted diet. Choices include egg whites, chicken and turkey sausage, vegan sausage, assorted gluten-free options, almond milk and oatmeal. Just let us know in advance if you would like any of these options!

Learn more about breakfast at Inn at Woodhaven HERE.

BUSINESS TRAVELERS:

The Inn at Woodhaven is conveniently located for corporate travel to the Louisville, Kentucky metropolitan area.

The business traveler appreciates that all of our buildings are wireless.

Recognizing the unique needs of our corporate clientele, we developed a group of special amenities and services, not typically found in run-of-the-mill cookie cutter hotels and meeting facilities, and specifically designed to make your stay a relaxing, enjoyable experience. All of our buildings are wireless with no fees.

Spacious rooms and suites with comfortable seating and desks with bright lighting

In-room TV/DVD, coffee and tea station, iron and ironing board, hairdryer and refrigerator

Streamlined check-in and check-out

Flexible breakfast hours

Meeting area

Wireless printer

Click HERE to learn more about the house’s history.

SPECIALS + VACATION PACKAGES:

We love to arrange for an extra package to make your stay at the Inn at Woodhaven more special. Pick from the following ideas for weekend getaways, romantic vacations, and more, or tell us about your idea, and we will do our best to make it happen.

Click HERE for up-to-the-minute deals and package offers.

THE AREA:

Stay at the Inn at Woodhaven for a weekend getaway or a weeklong vacation, and discover Louisville, Kentucky, a wonderful town with exciting attractions, fun activities, terrific shopping, and delectable food.

We are happy to provide recommendations to attractions or restaurants.

Learn more HERE.