Carillon Miami Wellness Resort – Miami Beach, FL

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort | 6801 Collins Avenue | Miami Beach, FL 33141 | 1-866-800-3858

Situated on a 750-foot stretch of private beach, Carillon Miami is Florida’s most comprehensive spa and wellness resort. We invite you to make yourself at home in our well-appointed suites; savor our on-site dining options, which range from guilt-free to indulgent; restore your vitality through our powerful therapeutic treatments; immerse yourself in our unrivaled fitness program; rest and relax in our calm, seaside environment; and find stillness, clarity, and focus.

Carillon Miami provides everything you need for a dream getaway: sumptuous lodgings, tempting food, a luxurious spa, invigorating workouts, sparkling pools, a pristine beach, exhilarating activities, and much, much more.

What makes Carillon Miami so special? We are home to a world-class wellness center that integrates spa, fitness, health, and beauty. We offer 200+ exercise classes per week. We have a two-story indoor rock wall and Miami’s only therapeutic igloo. All of our accommodations are comfortably livable suites. Our food and beverage program focuses on nutritious—and delicious—cuisine, including a menu of all-organic cocktails. We offer over 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. And tying it all together is the friendly, attentive service that keeps guests coming back.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Learn more HERE. 1 Bedroom Suites – At Carillon Miami, you’ll feel as happy, relaxed, and comfortable as you do in your own home. Our newly renovated one-bedroom suites range in size from 720 to 950 square feet (67 to 88 square meters), making them some of the most spacious accommodations in Miami Beach. These suites are ideal for individuals traveling alone or for couples getting away from it all. Through floor-to-ceiling windows, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of either the Atlantic Ocean or the Miami skyline. Every cozy suite includes a separate living room, fully equipped kitchen and spa-like bathroom.

2 Bedroom Suites – At Carillon Miami, you’ll feel as happy, relaxed, and comfortable as you do in your own home. Our newly renovated two-bedroom suites range in size from 920 to 1,140 square feet (85 to 106 square meters), making them some of the most spacious accommodations in Miami Beach. These suites are ideal for families or groups traveling together. Through floor-to-ceiling windows, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of either the Atlantic Ocean or the Miami skyline. Every cozy suite includes a separate living room, fully equipped kitchen, and spa-like bathroom. Learn more HERE

DESTINATION:

Miami is one of the 10 most visited cities in the country, and one of 20 in the world. It’s a hugely popular vacation spot, especially for those escaping wintry temps. The southernmost major city in the United States, Miami is known for its warm weather, white-sand beaches, restaurants, nightclubs, Art Deco architecture, and deep roots in Latin American culture. When you stay at Carillon Miami, you can make the most of all The Magic City has to offer.

LOCATION:

Carillon Miami is located in Miami’s North Beach neighborhood. While accessible to the social scene of South Beach (with its famous nightlife that goes on all day), Carillon Miami offers a true beach escape.

The resort is just minutes from high-end dining and shopping, including Lincoln Road Mall and Bal Harbour Shops. A wide “boardwalk,” perfect for strolling, running, and cycling, passes directly by the property and continues for miles.

The North Beach Bandshell, an oceanfront venue for cultural events and entertainment, is five minutes away on foot. Normandy Shores Golf Course is a five-minute drive. Within a short trip by car are the Miami Beach Convention Center, Jungle Island (an interactive zoological park), the Art Deco Historic District, the Wynwood Art District, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and Pérez Art Museum Miami. Our central location should be obvious by now.

Carillon Miami is situated just 25 minutes from Miami International Airport and 45 minutes from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

AMENITIES:

Carillon Miami is a full-service luxury resort where you can craft the vacation, business trip, or private event of your dreams—without ever having to leave the property. We are home to a world-class wellness center that integrates spa, fitness, health, and beauty. We offer 200+ exercise classes per week, and feature a two-story indoor rock wall for both first-time and experienced climbers. Our European-inspired Thermal Experience is one of the most expansive hydrotherapy circuits in the country. All of our accommodations are comfortably livable suites. Our food and drink options focus on nutritious—and delicious—cuisine. We offer over 15,000 square feet (1,394 square meters) of indoor and outdoor event space. And tying it all together is the friendly, attentive service that keeps guests coming back.

PETS:

Dogs are family, too! Carillon Miami welcomes pups up to 35 pounds, based on the availability of our pet-friendly suites. With 48 hours’ notice, Carillon Miami can arrange for dog food, treats, or toys in anticipation of your visit. In addition, our team is happy to provide referrals to local veterinarians, pet shops, groomers, parks that allow off-leash play, and doggy day-care facilities. A dog walker can be secured for an additional fee.

WELLNESS + SPA:

Come as you are; leave as you’ve never been. At the heart of The Spa at Carillon Miami is our extensive hydrotherapy circuit, which uses the restorative properties of water to promote well-being. Our transformative signature spa treatments derive from our seaside locale, our massage therapies harness the power of aromatherapy to leave you completely relaxed, and our expert facials address specific skin issues as well as rejuvenate the complexion. Men can enjoy a selection of services we have developed just for them. Keep in mind that many of our treatments can be booked for two. We also offer thoughtful packages, to make planning your visit even easier.

SPA SERVICES 8 AM – 8 PM

THERMAL EXPERIENCE 7 AM – 8 PM

FITNESS 7 AM – 8 PM

HEALTH & WELLNESS MON – FRI 9 AM – 5 PM | SAT & SUN 9 AM – 1 PM

SALON MON | 10 AM – 6 PM | TUE – SUN 12 PM – 7 PM

DINING:

WEDDINGS:

At Carillon Miami, the Atlantic Ocean serves as the stunning scenery for your special day. Relax as our professional event planners handle every detail of your ceremony and reception, ensuring a seamless experience. Our culinary experts will craft a tempting menu tailored to your tastes and budget. You and your guests can enjoy quality time at our luxury resort, with its world-class spa, all-suite accommodations, and personalized service. If the idea of walking down the aisle someplace gorgeous and special appeals to you, Carillon Miami is your destination.

We offer some of the most beautiful event spaces in Miami Beach. In addition to the venues listed below, our pristine, 750-foot private beach is available for breathtaking ceremonies on the sand. We are prepared to host a variety of additional wedding-related events, including engagement parties, bachelorette weekends, rehearsal dinners, welcome receptions, farewell brunches, and enjoyable group activities.

MEETINGS + EVENTS:

Carillon Miami’s serene seaside environment fosters balance and awakens energy, making it the perfect setting for a productive business meeting or lively social gathering. Our expert staff will bring your special occasion to life with precision, quality, and originality. The part people will be talking about, of course, is the food, crafted just for you by our superb on-site catering team. We also offer group outings and team-building activities that make everyone feel engaged. Our attention to detail and to the needs of our guests guarantees a successful event.

With over 15,000 square feet of diverse indoor and outdoor space, Carillon Miami is prepared to host a wide variety of event. Locations include our oceanfront terrace, lawn, restaurant, private dining room, boardrooms, high-tech meeting rooms, and banquet facilities. We invite you to explore your exciting options below.

OFFERS / DEALS:

Dreaming of a vacation (or staycation) at Miami’s premiere wellness destination? Our special offers make visiting us even easier and more enticing. Peruse our amazing discounts, deals, and packages, which allow you to experience the best of Carillon Miami. You are certain to find an offer that suits your budget and travel needs. Be sure to check back often, because we are always figuring out new ways to cater to the desires and interests of our guests.

Carillon Spa + Beach Club:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is a retreat for the wellness enthusiasts and weekend warriors alike. Both historic and sense-evoking, we follow an integrative and innovative approach to wellness that results in a uniquely healing destination. Our blueprint outlines a 70,000-square-foot spa and wellness facility designed to boost and maximize your balance, endurance and strength.

A pioneer in the world of wellness, Carillon Miami’s Spa & Beach Club spurs the motivation to not only look good on paper but more importantly, becomes the driving force to accelerate you as an individual. Wellness is the state of being in good health and with that notion in mind, we have created a platform to actively pursue that goal. Access to our Thermal Experience, Fitness Area and Atlantic Pool, along with a Bi-Annual Physician Consult and Private Training at your disposal, to name a few, are all calculated to inspire and achieve maximum results. Optimal health isn’t just something seen at a glance, here at Carillon Miami, we attain what we profess and we’d like to veer you in the right direction. Start your program today and appoint Carillon Miami as your new wellness confidante.

Learn more HERE.