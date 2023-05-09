Pivotal Brewing Company – Bristol, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 9, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Pivotal Brewing Company | 500 Wood St, Bldg 111 | Bristol, RI 02809 | 401-638-1100

At Pivotal Brewing Company, they believe beer is art and experience is everything. With the most diverse craft beer selection in Rhode Island, they’ve handcrafted a distinctive blend of artisan beer styles that range from traditional ales and lagers to experimental beers, pushing the limits of innovation in everything they do.

THE BEER:

Pivotal Brewing Company’s goal is to create unique and interesting beers that continuously push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

Their beer-style profile includes hop forward New England and West Coast IPAs, fruit-forward beers, lagers, stouts, porters, and some barrel-aged magic; They then layer in some seasonal and experimental gems.

🍺CLICK HERE FOR WHAT’S ON TAP

THE TAPROOM:

Pivotal Brewing Company’s expansive brewery, taproom, and event space is housed in a beautifully refurbished 8000 sq ft historic mill building with 35-45′ ceilings, 360 degrees of glorious natural light, and two large beer gardens.

The taproom weaves bold and unique artistic and industrial elements with a groovy, mis-matched vintage furniture vibe, all custom curated so you can savor each delicious sip.

FOR A LISTING OF WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE TAPROOM CLICK HERE

EVENTS:

Looking for a unique venue to host your event? Pivotal Brewing Company has gotcha covered!

Their eclectic, artsy space defies the typical taproom vibe, offering a warm, welcoming, and uniquely bold and beautiful setting for events of all kinds.

LEARN MORE HERE.

THE LOCATION:

Pivotal Brewing Company’s funky taproom and beer garden is conveniently located in historic downtown Bristol, RI, walking distance from the harbor.

THE HOURS:

For up to the minute hours please click HERE.

For more information on Pivotal Brewing Company be sure to visit: https://pivotalbrewing.com/.

