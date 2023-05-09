Andaz West Hollywood – CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 9, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Andaz West Hollywood | 8401 Sunset Blvd | West Hollywood, CA 90069 | 1-323-656-1234

UNLEASH YOUR INNER CELEBRITY AT OUR HISTORIC LOS ANGELES HOTEL

As the first hotel on the Sunset Strip, Andaz West Hollywood attracted legendary rockers in the mid-60s.

It now serves as an eclectic gateway to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and other fashionable neighborhoods.

Elevate your LA experience at this iconic property reimagined for modern day.

ROOMS:

Settle into one of Andaz West Hollywood’s 219 stylish rooms and find soaring sights of Hollywood Hills, the Sunset Strip, and downtown Los Angeles—as well as complimentary snacks and beverages.

To elevate your experience, choose from 20 extravagant suites, offering rain showers, marble baths, and other exclusive amenities.

Learn more about rooms at Andaz West Hollywood HERE.

DINING:

Discover a distinct and delicious dining experience in Los Angeles without ever leaving your hotel. From classic, authentic cocktails to market-fresh California cuisine, Andaz West Hollywood offers a rich kaleidoscope of drinks and dishes—always paired with a casual yet sophisticated ambiance.

Click HERE for more information on dining.

WEDDINGS:

Imagine walking down the aisle as the iconic Los Angeles skyline shimmers beyond a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. Your big day deserves to be perfect. Our picturesque venues and professional team will make sure it is.

Click HERE for more information on weddings at Andaz West Hollywood.

MEETINGS:

Reserve up to 13,000 square feet of meeting space—including boardrooms or banquet halls—at Andaz West Hollywood. Keep guests comfortable with lounge seating, and deliver compelling presentations with built-in AV equipment.

Click HERE for more information.

SPECIAL DEALS + PACKAGES:

Make the most of your stay—explore our hotel’s special rates and packages.

Learn more HERE.

AREA ATTRACTIONS:

When you stay at Andaz West Hollywood, you’ll be surrounded by art galleries, music venues, theaters, boutiques, and local restaurants. Plus, both the alluring Los Angeles nightlife and California coastline are only minutes away. And don’t forget to check out our hotel attractions, such as the rooftop pool, as well.

Learn more HERE.