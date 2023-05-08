Wandering Heart Adventures – Surprise, Arizona Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 8, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Welcome to wandering heart adventures Featuring: Antelope Canyon

Unique Sightseeing Arizona Day Trips

Antelope Canyon/Horseshoe Bend

Grand Canyon/Sedona and many more!

Ask about private tours

DAY TOUR PACKAGES:

We offer six day trip packages of Northern Arizona and Southern Arizona. From Native American wonders of Tuzigoot and Montezuma Castle to red rock delights of the Sedona and the Grand Canyon. We want you to witness and experience the best our state has to offer. Click on the link above to get a full detail of our day trips.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR ITINERARY:

Availability pending, we are willing to take your requests of other places in the state of Arizona you would like to see and customizing a day trip accordingly. I am also open to mixing and matching from my other trips for Northern Arizona or Southern Arizona. I am open to any idea you may have for sightseeing and want to make it happen! Click on the link above for further info.

Sample Price List:

Grand Canyon & Sedona Day Tour *(Best Seller)

Full day trip to Northern Arizona with stops at the Grand Canyon and Sedona. Lunch and all admission costs are included. Duration of trip is 13-14 hours from pickup to drop-off. (Price is based off 2+ guests).

Adult

$270

Age 18+

Child

$245

Ages 17 and under

Montezuma Castle, Jerome & Sedona Day Tour

Full day trip to Northern Arizona with stops at Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot, Jerome and Sedona. Lunch and all admission costs are included. Duration of trip is 9-10 hours from pickup to dropoff. (Price is based off 2+ guests).

Adult

$225

Age 18+

Child

$200

Ages 17 and under

Lower Antelope Canyon & Horseshoe Bend Day Tour

Full day trip with stops at Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend. Lunch, all admissions and a guided tour of Antelope Canyon are included. Duration of trip is 12-14 hours from pickup to drop-off. (Price is based off 2+ guests).

Adult

$380

Age 18+

Child

$355

Ages 17 and under

Montezuma Castle, Jerome & Verde Rail Day Tour

Full day trip to Northern Arizona with stops at Montezuma Castle, Tuzigoot, Jerome and the Verde Canyon Railroad. The train ride and all admission costs are included. Duration of tour is 11-12 hours from Pickup to Dropoff. (Price is based on 2+guests).

Adult

$350

Age 18+

Child

$325

Ages 17 and under

Sedona Red Rock Sightseeing Day Tour

Full day trip with stops at the most scenic red rock viewpoints around sedona. Trip includes lunch and all admission costs. Duration of trip is 9-10 hours from pickup to dropoff. (Price is based off 2+ guests).

Adult

$200

Age 18+

Child

$175

Ages 17 and under

Apache Trail Day Tour

Full day trip to the famed Apache Trail. A 90 minutes steamboat ride is included in pricing. Duration of trip is 8 hours from pickup to dropoff. (Price is based off 2+ guests).

Adult

$200

Age 18+

Child

$180

Age 17 and under

Tombstone & Bisbee Day Tour

Full day trip to Southern Arizona with stops at Tombstone and Bisbee. A gun fight, lunch and all admissions are included. Duration of the trip is 11 hours from pickup to drop-off. (Price is based off 2+ guests).

Adult

$250

Age 18+

Child

225

Age 17 and under

** Always be sure to check with us for up-to-the-minute pricing (928-533-3734).

About Us

Welcome to our site! I am Cody Newport. I am an internationally certified Tour Manager and have over five years experience in the industry.

I am a fourth generation Arizonian and was born and raised in this great state.

I came back from my travels a year ago and fell in love once more with the state I grew up in.

So I formed a small day tour business taking people from out of town to the best spots to see all across the state.

I offer a full, unique itinerary that will leave your heart full and your camera fuller!

I want you to share my enthusiasm and excitement for seeing these rich wonders Arizona has to offer.

I offer organized and customizable itineraries.

I am also open to further tour requests on the fly unlike other touring ventures.

I hope you will consider us during your stay and look forward to meeting you!

Learn more about Wandering Hearts Adventures by visiting:

