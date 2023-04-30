Kings Inn – San Diego, CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on April 30, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Kings Inn | 1333 Hotel Circle South | San Diego, CA 92108 | 1-619-297-2231

Kings Inn San Diego, offers you the best of Mid-Century style with 21st-Century comfort.

Relax in our well-appointed rooms. Refresh in our Pool and Hot Tub.

And replenish at our two amazing Restaurants. For your added convenience, our hotel features a Guest Laundry, Fitness Studio, and Private Meeting Room.

ROOMS:

Follow our sunlit walkways soothed by Southern California’s gentle climate to our hotel rooms and suites that reflect the style of our Mid-Century beginnings—without sacrificing 21st Century comfort.

At Kings Inn, we strive for more than just clean and comfortable.

All our guest rooms are non-smoking and have been newly furnished to appeal to both form & function. Modern lighting accents, cozy seating, and vintage San Diego Surfer photography are inspired by the charm and nostalgia of life along our beautiful beaches in 1960’s San Diego.

AMENITIES:

Work or play, every moment of your stay at the Kings Inn will be enhanced with valuable amenities and supported by our caring staff.

Sink into the pool, enjoy a cocktail, or dine-in at our two fun, delicious, award-winning restaurants.

DINING + SPIRITS:

The Kings Inn offers two on-site restaurants and a bar with adult and kid-friendly menus — Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot. Come down and enjoy a variety of delicious menu choices.

MEETINGS, BANQUETS, and EVENTS:

At Kings Inn, we have a variety of unique spaces to choose from for your next meeting or special event. Full-service catering is available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, break-out sessions and midday snacks. Plus, we are a San Diego hotel with Free Wi-Fi, offering high-speed connections in all private and public areas of the property.

Corporate Training

Staff Meetings

Recognition and Awards Dinners

Banquets

Rehearsal Dinners

Reunions

Quinceañeras

Small Weddings

