Wyndhurst Manor & Club – Lenox, MA

Wyndhurst Manor & Club | 55 Lee Road, Lenox, MA 01240 | 1-877-781-7125

Perched on a hilltop in Lenox, MA, Wyndhurst Manor & Club is a unique haven for exploration, spectacular views, and tailored experiences in every season.

Create memories with family and friends with spectacular cultural attractions, outdoor recreation, local shopping, dining, and historical sightseeing.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Experience the grandeur of the Gilded Age when you stay in one of Wyndhurst Manor’s 46 rooms, located throughout five distinct buildings, including Beechers, the Mansion, Griswold, Barnes, and McKinley Cottages.

Learn more available accommodations and amenities HERE.

DINING:

Wyndhurst Manor’s talented culinary experts highlight local, seasonal ingredients to create menus that are innovative and flavorful. Their own organic gardens, hives, and chicken coop enhance their ever-changing dishes that celebrate the diverse textures and flavors that make healthy food a delight to eat.

GOLF & WELLNESS:

Challenge yourself on our historic 18-hole golf course or indulge in some of the most innovative spa treatments in the world at the Life in Balance Spa at Miraval Berkshires.

MIRAVAL DAY-SPA SERVICES:

Includes a 50-minute signature relaxation massage or facial at the Life in Balance Spa*, a gourmet lunch at the Harvest Moon restaurant, delicious snacks at the Roost, and full access to over 40 complimentary classes a day on the resort.

*Massage or facial service can be exchanged for a different spa treatment of equal or lesser value.

Learn more HERE.

GOLF:

Wyndhurst Manor’s historic 18-hole Massachusetts golf course combines spectacular views with challenging golf.

Learn more HERE.

WYNDHURST WEDDINGS:

Let the bucolic, rolling hills of the Berkshires provide the perfect backdrop for your celebration. The resort’s Gilded Age hilltop mansion is the centerpiece of 380 majestic acres, boasting extraordinary views of the Berkshires.

Founded as a country estate for high-society New Yorkers in 1894, the Tudor-style mansion boasts architectural details that combine modern luxury with touches of historical elegance.

Learn more about weddings at Wyndhurst Manor HERE.

CORPORATE RETREATS & SOCIAL GATHERINGS:

Let Wyndhurst Manor simplify the planning by combining the components of your group’s intentions in advance.

Learn more about our groups and meetings hosted at Wyndhurst Manor by clicking HERE.

BERKSHIRE EXPERIENCES:

Create memories with family and friends through a wide array of New England experiences, outdoor excursions, and recreational activities.

Wyndhurst Manor is centrally located in the heart of the Berkshires.

Learn more about the Berkshires HERE.

PACKAGES & OFFERS:

For up-to-the-minute package deals and offers click HERE.