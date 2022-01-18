Priam Vineyards – Colchester, CT Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Priam Vineyards | 11 Shailor Hill Rd | Colchester, CT 06415 | 1-860-267-8520

VISITING PRIAM VINEYARDS:

The winery tasting bar, tasting room, and wine patio are open all year round, from January through December. Visit Priam Vineyards for wine tastings, tours or to simply enjoy their International Award-Winning wines with friends, family, and your favorite local foods. You are welcome to stop by during business hours for tastings and self-guided tours of the vineyard.

There are various levels of tastings offered in the tasting room. They vary by the number of wines included, and the type of signature wine glass you keep as part of the tasting.

Large groups are welcome, however, you must reserve. Priam Vineyards happily offer Group Tastings & Guided Tours available by reservation. For any small groups, 7 guests or less, reservations are not necessary and service is first come first serve, with limited capacity in the tasting room during COVID.

Learn more HERE.

AWARD-WINNING WINES:

Priam Vineyards has won numerous International wine competition medals in the past few years as a winery. Their International Award-Winning wines are produced in the style of Northern France and Germany. They presently produce 15 handcrafted wines which are released at different times throughout the year. Their grapes are hand-picked to avoid bruising and ensure the freshest flavor, which ultimately carries through to wines. Great wines start with a great vineyard and Priam Vineyards have always been pleasantly surprised at what Mother Nature brings them.

With their wines being handcrafted, and not large bulk production, there are sometimes slight variations in the vintages from year to year. They suggest that you come in to do a tasting a few months prior to your event, to select and set aside the wines you may want for your special event.

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS at PRIAM VINEYARDS:

Priam Vineyards do exquisite and unique weddings and special events. Their vineyard and winery offer world class wines, picturesque hilltop event sites, and natural beauty ideal for an unforgettable celebration. The magnificent, natural environment will enhance any wedding vision. It’s a place where you can truly unplug from everyday life to focus on and enjoy the people in your life that are invaluable.

Priam Vineyards has been voted CT Winery of the Year multiple times, by the New York International and Berlin, Germany International Wine Competitions. In addition, they have been awarded WeddingWire Couples’ Choice for the past three years.

Priam Vineyards offer wedding packages to accommodate 75 to 500 guest events outdoors, and 30 to 65 guest events indoors at their winery.

The surroundings of the vineyard and winery are conducive to inspiring love, laughter, and memorable life experiences. Each step of the transition in the vineyard throughout the season is awe-inspiring, from the start of bud break to harvest and winter.

Whatever the weather, the scenery is magnificent. It will make you stop and focus on all that is important in life.

Learn more HERE.

PRIVATE EVENTS at PRIAM VINEYARDS:

Looking for a special place for a birthday, anniversary party, family gathering or holiday get-together?

Have friends and family gather at Priam Vineyard’s beautiful, open environment that inspires their creativity and problem solving while removing all of the stress.

A place where you can integrate physical activity into your meeting to inspire interaction. What better place than a beautiful 40-acre farm and vineyard that has reached international acclaim?

Learn more HERE.

HOURS and DIRECTIONS:

JANUARY – DECEMBER

Wed. to Sun. – 11a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check with the vineyard for extended summer hours.

Select Holiday Hours & Directions

GROUP TASTING or TOUR

By Appointment Mon-Sun