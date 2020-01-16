The Margate Resort – Laconia, NH Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Margate Resort | 76 Lake Street | Lanconia, NH 03246 | 1-800-MARGATE

You’re considering a visit to Laconia and Lake Winnipesaukee.

Just close your eyes and imagine yourself on the shores of Winnipesaukee’s picturesque Paugus Bay, surrounded by a landscape of soaring pines and deep blue skies mirrored by pristine waters. Next, imagine strolling over to a welcoming Gazebo Beach Bar and enjoying a scrumptious lunch or dinner with your family and friends.

Now open your eyes…to The Margate Resort on Lake Winnipesaukee, the most sought-after destination in the Lakes Region.

Come and enjoy all the amenities and pampering expected of a first class lakefront resort and conference facility less than two hours north of Boston. Whether taking a dip in our indoor and outdoor pools, relaxing in our whirlpool and sauna, sunning on our 400 foot private sandy beach, or dining at our Gazebo Beach Bar for lunch or dinner, you are sure to find all the comforts of home and much more.

Beautifully decorated and maintained guest rooms, onsite event and dining facilities, and a skilled staff dedicated to making your stay a wonderful experience, make The Margate on Lake Winnipesaukee the place to vacation in the Lakes Region. Come to Laconia, to the water, and you will experience pure New Hampshire!

ACCOMMODATIONS:

A Resort Hotel on the Shores of Lake Winnipesaukee!

At The Margate Resort, we’ve gotcha covered! With 16 different room types from which to select, ranging seasonally in price, you are sure to find accommodations that best suit your needs! All guest rooms are fully equipped with flat screen TVs, double-sized stainless steel mini-fridges, FREE WiFi, Keurig K-Cup Coffee Makers, assorted K-Cups, irons & ironing boards, and hairdryers.

Choose a room in our Lake building for spectacular views of the lake and unparalleled sunsets. For convenience during inclement weather, the Lake building is connected to the amenities building by an underground tunnel!

For a motel style experience, choose our West building. West Beach guests enjoy quick access to our sandy beach, just steps away from your door. Many West Inland rooms have back doors leading to our West Lawn area!

Our Inn building units are generally larger than the other buildings, offer the lowest rates, and being located right next to our outdoor pool makes the Inn a great choice by most families during the summer season. Close to downtown Laconia, and right on the Lake, what could be better?

RESORT AMENITIES:

Summertime at The Margate offers watersport activities at your doorstep. Our 400 foot private sandy beach is perfect for sunbathing and swimming. Take a dip in our large heated indoor pool and oversized whirlpool. Relax and unwind in our coed sauna. Or enjoy our large refreshing outdoor pool!

Too hot out on the beach? Get out on the lake! Paddle around Paugus Bay’s islands, glide over the waves, and feel the cool water spray off the bow from one of our kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard rentals. View the Lakes Region from a different perspective. Fun for single riders, but can also seat two people for a great time out on the lake. Our kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals are available by the hour (during the summer season) for touring Paugus Bay. Also, try swimming to our floating raft a few hundred feet off our beach!

Speaking of workouts, you won’t miss a day of your workout routine! Try our well-equipped Fitness Center, which includes a multi-weight station, treadmills, exercise bikes, and an assortment of dumbbells.

The kids will love our arcade GAME ROOM, open daily during the summer season. And they will definitely be surprised if they are on the beach when we wheel out the complimentary popcorn or snow cone cart. Also, don’t forget about our nightly campfires on the beach! Relax and enjoy a cocktail from the Beach Bar while sitting around a lakeside campfire.

And on many very special wedding nights this summer, our spectacular FIREWORKS display! For the enjoyment of all guests, however only available on select nights. Check our Fireworks schedule here for all tentative dates.

All of these treats are for the enjoyment of our overnight guests, but are only available during the summer season, so don’t miss out!

SALON:

Please visit our salon & spa for all your beautification needs. We are happy to help with hair, nails and makeup on your visit to The Lakes Region.

Braids, curls, flowers, pearls, beads and more to make it truly your own design. Stuck for ideas? Not a problem…your stylist can help design a style to suit you. Our team is artistic, yet sincere and considerate of your wants and needs.

We use top of the line brands such as Limelight by Alcone, Aeroblend airbrush makeup, Paul Mitchell, and Creative Nail Design. Our pricing is extremely competitive. Simply great hairstyling makes for simply great service. Working in conjunction with Behold the Beauty you know you are in good hands.

Learn more HERE.

DINING:

Breakfast

Offered all year round, each morning our overnight guests enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast in Blackstones Restaurant. Our hot breakfast buffet is also available for $7.95+tax per person every day during the summer months, and on select weekends in the off-season.

Lunch & Dinner

During the summer, you’ll want to be where the action is, at our Gazebo Beach Bar! Whether arriving by car or boat, the soothing waterside atmosphere, unparalleled lake views, and our tempting menu will charm you. Open for lunch and dinner, with a full bar serving delicious specialty cocktails, and 11 great beers on tap, many of them seasonal and craft beers, our professional wait staff will graciously greet you and make your dining experience a memorable one. And don’t worry about missing the Red Sox game! Our beach bar is equipped with a 50″ Plasma TV!

The Beach Bar is open daily during the summer (weather permitting), until the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

Please note, there are no other public lunch, dinner, or bars on site other than our seasonal Gazebo Beach Bar. If you are interested in a private event or group meal, please inquire with our Sales Office.

Learn more about dining HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Weddings at The Margate on Winnipesaukee

It takes a strong commitment to make a perfect marriage. And perhaps the best way to start is with a perfect wedding reception at The Margate Resort, one of New Hampshire’s finest lakeside venues.

GROUPS & FUNCTIONS:

The Margate provides a one-of-a-kind setting for special events of all types. Whether celebrating a birthday, marking that special anniversary, gathering the family for an overdue reunion or holding your specialty group’s signature event, The Margate’s friendly and dedicated staff is there to assist you every step of the way.

Our Blackstones Lounge is the perfect setting to wow your guests with a live band, DJ, comedian, or murder mystery performers. For elegant dinners, The Mariah Room overlooking Paugus bay is second to none. The West Lawn, located right at the water’s edge, is the perfect choice for outdoor recreational events and activities.

With over 100,000 square feet of function and event space and the ability to customize it to the specific needs of your group, The Margate affords you endless possibilities limited only to your imagination.

Learn more about groups & events HERE.