Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa – Stowe, VT

Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa | 1746 Mountain Road | Stowe, VT 05672 | 1-800-253-2232

Where Casual Elegance Meets the Mountain Experience

Stowe, Vermont is much more than a picturesque historic village or a classic mountain town, it’s a destination, and Stoweflake is right in the center of it all. Steeped in natural beauty and located on over 50 acres, this family owned and operated property is surrounded by over 30 shops, restaurants and attractions. Stoweflake is also home to a world-renowned spa and Wine Spectator award-winning restaurant.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Set against a backdrop of breathtaking mountain and garden views, Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa welcomes you with an array of accommodations to suit every preference. Select from comfortable guestrooms and more spacious suites, to private townhomes ideal for families and groups. All are graciously appointed and many offer the added luxury of warmly lit gas fireplaces, soothing Jacuzzi tubs, refrigerators and wet bars. Kick back, settle in, and enjoy such thoughtful amenities as cozy bedding, spa bathrobes, complimentary WIFI, HD flat screen TVs, geothermal climate control, Keurig coffeemakers and more.

Included with your stay — and available to guests for no additional fee — are many complimentary activities. Plus, such perks as afternoon tea and cookies and fireside après ski hors d’oeuvres make your time here more rewarding.

DINING:

Year round, guests and locals alike appreciate delicious dining at Charlie B’s Pub and Restaurant, where camaraderie abounds and the fresh flavors of Vermont inspire the menu. From dining al fresco on the deck in summer to sitting near a crackling fire in winter, dining at Stoweflake is delightful whatever the season. Also, Charlie B’s is the perfect spot for unwinding over a wide selection of craft brews, cocktails, or a wine from our Wine Spectator award-winning wine cellar. Choose from over 3000 bottles and 50 wines available bEy the glass. Charlie B’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

May through September, our Poolside Spa Café is an exciting alternative to traditional dining. Savor lighter spa cuisine — like our signature bento boxes — or family-friendly fare.

SPA:

Our highly acclaimed, world-class spa is a destination unto itself with expansive facilities and a menu of wellness programs, natural non-invasive treatments, and salon services unrivaled in the northeast. With 30 luxurious treatment rooms and over 150 signature healing and anti-aging remedies for the mind, body and soul, The Spa offers you a tranquil environment. Spa guests will enjoy our Aqua Solarium, men’s and women’s private sanctuary lounges, cascading waterfalls, and soothing mineral soaking pools — all enhanced by glorious mountain views.

Serenity follows outside as you meander through our 10,000 square-foot meditative garden where you’ll encounter the melodic water sounds of the Solarium per Aqua and soothe your soul as you stroll through our seven-circuit Zen Labyrinth.

Spa guests have access to our Sports and Wellness Center. Work out in our fully equipped Cybex fitness center. Challenge yourself in our Spinning studio. Or take a class in Yoga or Pilates. The opportunities abound to celebrate the essence of life and longevity.

WEDDINGS & EVENTS:

Say I do in the heart of Stowe, Vermont at Stoweflake Resort & Spa

Stoweflake is an award winning resort, featuring a world class spa and a Wine Spectator award winning restaurant.

Featuring a wide array of venues, both inside & out, including the Pinnacle Ballroom with 12 foot ceilings, the sunlit glass enclosed Atrium, or covered bridge.

All situated on lush grounds (including over 40 acres) with majestic mountain views and adjacent to the Stowe Recreation path and golf course.

Your family and guests will have many ways to experience Vermont, including hiking, mountain biking, craft beer tastings, snow shoeing, golfing, art galleries, shopping and more.

No venue fees for you, or resorts fees for your guests.

We would love to meet you, and learn more about your wedding day or event. Please contact our event planner Amanda by phone/email, or fill out a request for proposal to see if Stoweflake is right match for you and your loved ones! Contact Amanda at 802-760-1046 or event.planning@stoweflake.com.

MEETINGS:

The Conference Center at Stoweflake is New England’s premier destination for meetings and events featuring over 40,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space. Let our experienced team help plan your perfect event while providing top of the line technologies, ergonomical furniture, onsite support teams and absolutely breathtaking backdrops.

Attendees can experience and choose from a plethora of activities and top of the line amenities designed to create long lasting memories and elevate your meeting experience.

Stoweflake’s world-class Spa and Sports club provides meeting planners the unique opportunity to incorporate locally sourced, sustainable and nutritious menu options into their events, ensuring a healthy and more productive experience for attendees. Vermont has long been famous for its majestic Green Mountains, farm to table dining and its outdoor experiential lifestyle. We look forward to incorporating the best of Vermont has to offer into your next event.

EXPERIENCE:

Conveniently located in the Heart of Stowe, Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa is the gateway to experience all there is in Stowe. With over 30 shops and restaurants within walking distance, not to mention access to hiking, mountain biking and more, your Vermont adventure awaits right outside your door. Enjoy all amenities at Stoweflake, or take a step into our beautiful home in the Green Mountains.

Learn more about gay friendly Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa by visiting: https://www.stoweflake.com.