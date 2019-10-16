The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel – Asbury Park, NJ

The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel has remained a trademark presence within the Asbury Park seaside community for over 100 years. Designed by Beaux Arts architect Whitney Warren of New York, the storied building now provides modern luxuries and classic grandeur with a nod to the original Victorian architecture.

Nestled along the Jersey Shore, just a few steps from the famous Asbury Park boardwalk, the Atlantic Ocean provides gorgeous panoramic views and the ultimate setting for your relaxing getaway. The Berkeley’s coveted beachfront location has convenient proximity to an array of local hotspots, the most notable is The Stone Pony. Our oceanfront hotel is only an hour away from Philadelphia and New York City, making it easily accessible.

Head to the Tiki Bar and enjoy a cocktail poolside under the private cabanas for the ultimate relaxation experience. Or you can soak up the sun on the beach and then head across the street to the legendary Stone Pony. If you are one of lucky ones you may catch a surprise appearance by “The Boss”, Bruce Springsteen. The nightlife is diverse and when you stroll along the boardwalk, you will discover great beaches, great shopping, and delicious dining options. The boutique NJ hotel and the historic seaside community is the ideal venue for your wedding featuring magnificent ballrooms and an expansive rooftop perfect for your ceremony or a sunset cocktail party.

Book your next stay at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel today and discover why it has become one of the hottest hotels on the Jersey Shore!