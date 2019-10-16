The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel – Asbury Park, NJ
The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel | 1401 Ocean Avenue | Asbury Park, NJ 07712 | 732-776-6700
WELCOME TO THE BERKELEY OCEANFRONT HOTEL
Enjoy The Best The Jersey Shore Has To Offer
The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel has remained a trademark presence within the Asbury Park seaside community for over 100 years. Designed by Beaux Arts architect Whitney Warren of New York, the storied building now provides modern luxuries and classic grandeur with a nod to the original Victorian architecture.
Nestled along the Jersey Shore, just a few steps from the famous Asbury Park boardwalk, the Atlantic Ocean provides gorgeous panoramic views and the ultimate setting for your relaxing getaway. The Berkeley’s coveted beachfront location has convenient proximity to an array of local hotspots, the most notable is The Stone Pony. Our oceanfront hotel is only an hour away from Philadelphia and New York City, making it easily accessible.
Head to the Tiki Bar and enjoy a cocktail poolside under the private cabanas for the ultimate relaxation experience. Or you can soak up the sun on the beach and then head across the street to the legendary Stone Pony. If you are one of lucky ones you may catch a surprise appearance by “The Boss”, Bruce Springsteen. The nightlife is diverse and when you stroll along the boardwalk, you will discover great beaches, great shopping, and delicious dining options. The boutique NJ hotel and the historic seaside community is the ideal venue for your wedding featuring magnificent ballrooms and an expansive rooftop perfect for your ceremony or a sunset cocktail party.
Book your next stay at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel today and discover why it has become one of the hottest hotels on the Jersey Shore!
HOTEL AMENITIES
- Handicap Accessible Rooms
- City or Ocean View
- 100% Cotton Linens
- Down Comforters
- 32-Inch HD TVs
- High Speed Internet Access (surcharge)
- Clock w/USB port
- Shower/Tub Combinations
- C.O. Bigelow Toiletries
- Hair Dryers
- Air Conditioning
- Climate Control
- Clock Radios
- Fitness Center
- Seasonal Outdoor Pool
- Pool Deck with Private Cabanas and Tiki Bar
- Guest Parking (first come, first served – additional fee applies)
- Pet Services (if requested prior to arrival)b Pet Policy
ROOMS:
LIVE IN ASBURY PARK:
WEDDINGS + EVENTS:
Weddings at the 100-year-old Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel offer brides, grooms, and all of their guests Victorian charm with designer amenities. The popular European-style wedding venue is nestled in the quaint seaside town of Asbury Park, where guests can revel in easy beach access and nearby shops, restaurants, and spas along the town’s lively boardwalk.
When you choose the Berkeley, an in-house wedding coordinator will work with you to arrange every aspect of your wedding. From initial planning to the big day itself, your personal coordinator will ensure your event unfolds effortlessly, virtually eliminating pre-wedding jitters. With an experienced, professional event planner at your disposal, you’ll be able to enjoy your special day without the usual worry.
The Berkeley offers a seemingly endless array of wedding possibilities. We have five luxury ballrooms to choose from, each with its own unique allure. The layout of each elegant space can be tailored to accommodate a variety of events, styles, and specifications. Whether you’re dreaming of an opulent ceremony at sunset or a romantic rooftop celebration, the Berkeley has a ballroom that can be customized to make your wedding fantasy an unforgettable reality.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO.
BERKELEY POOL + ASBURY PARK BEACH:
Bask in the sounds of the waves crashing on the beach as soon as you walk out of The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel. The Atlantic Ocean provides a picturesque backdrop to the Jersey Shore hotel and is just beyond the famed boardwalk. Let the beach ambiance and spectacular views lull you into a state of blissful relaxation. You can soak up the sun and enjoy the surf year-round – with a lifeguard regularly monitoring the beach, you can unwind with ease of mind.
If you don’t have time to head to the beach, The Berkeley also offers an outdoor swimming pool with cabanas and Tiki Bar. Grab your towel and your sun block and go revel in the sunshine.
POOL INFORMATION
POOL HOURS
9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
POOLSIDE CABANAS Reserve Your Poolside Cabana Today by Emailing FrontDesk@BerkeleyHotelNJ.com.com or Calling +1(732)776-6700. Cabanas can ALSO be reserved at the pool by the pool attendant (Subject to FEE & Availability).
POOLSIDE FOOD SERVICE
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
TOWELS/LOUNGE CHAIRS Towels are issued to hotel guests by pool attendant. Towels are for pool use only.
NO LIFE GUARD ON DUTY
Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 21
No outside food or alcohol beverages permitted
No Pets Allowed
Hotel Guests Only
BEACH INFORMATION
ADULT DAILY BEACH BADGE
(Ages 13+) $5 Weekdays / $7 Weekends & Holidays
ADULT SEASONAL BEACH BADGE $70
SENIOR SEASONAL PASS (Ages 62+) $20
TEEN SEASONAL PASS (Ages 13-17) $20
Veterans and their Families are Admitted Free
Children 12 and Under Admitted Free When Accompanied by an Adult
Beach Chairs are Available for Rental on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th Avenues at the Boardwalk
ALL PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!
THINGS TO SEE + DO:
