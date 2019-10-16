OUE Skyspace LA – Los Angeles, CA
EXPERIENCE
INTERACT AND PLAY
Uncover a side of LA you didn’t know.
See how Los Angeles is home to some of the most iconic films and TV shows, discover the many musicians and bands who started their careers in LA, and hear memorable stories from sports personalities that will impress any fan.
Once you arrive at the top, engage with our interactive technology to discover little known facts that will enhance the skyline view. Plus, download our app to check out our augmented reality experience. See graffiti artwork come to life right through your phone.
RIDE THE SLIDE
Do you have what it takes?
Experience the Skyslide, a 45-foot, fully enclosed, all-glass adventure landing on the exterior of the iconic US Bank Tower. Ride nearly 1,000 ft. above Downtown LA to experience the city from an entirely new perspective.
SIP AND SIT
Raise a glass at the NEW Skyspace Bar.
Whether you choose one of our Skyspace signature cocktails, a crisp beer from one of LA’s vibrant breweries, a glass of the finest Southern California wine, or a taste of our handcrafted bites, either will pair perfectly with the breathtaking views of Los Angeles.
SOAK IN THE SUN
Enjoy LA’s unparalleled 360° views from California’s tallest open-air observation terraces and see iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood Sign and Capitol Records.
Get a bird’s eye view of Dodger Stadium or look west to Santa Monica Pier sitting right on the Pacific Ocean. Walk around and enjoy the scenic landscape as far south as Catalina Island.
EVENTS + PACKAGES
EVENT SPACE
Overlooking the creative capital of the world, Skyspace LA
is the ideal destination for hosting an event or used as a unique outdoor wedding venue in Los Angeles.
The two open-air terraces offer breathtaking 360° views of
iconic landmarks that will have your guests in awe.
AMENITIES
- Skyslide
- Projectors, microphones and DJ-ready sound system
- Event branding, utilizing the monitors and green screen capabilities
- In-house food and beverage catering services
- Hollywood and Skyslide terraces
- Valet parking
- Preferred Vendors
PRIVATE EVENT &
WEDDING VENUE
- Accommodates 300 standing, 120-150 seated,
88 classroom style, and 160 theatre style
ATTRACTION BUYOUT
- 69th & 70th floors including the Hollywood, Skyslide
Terraces and the Skyslide
- Accommodates 800 standing or 200 seated
guests per floor
PROPOSAL PACKAGE
Pop the question above the Los Angeles skyline with a custom
marriage proposal package.
THE GARDEN BAR
The Garden Bar is a craft beer and wine bar located nearly 1000’ up at Skyspace LA, California’s tallest open-air observation rooftop deck. Serving craft beers & wine from across the state of California. With 20 taps, the Garden Bar offers selections from Ballast Point, Golden Road, Modern Times, and more! We invite you to experience downtown LA on a whole new level.
Enjoy the 360º views, while sipping on the great local craft creativity of California’s finest!
SKYSPACE NIGHTS
Join us at The Garden Bar for Skyspace Nights! Our late night programming occurring every Friday & Saturday (9PM-1AM). Admission to Skyspace includes 1 drink voucher from the craft beer and wine Garden Bar. Our DJ entertainment includes: House, R&B, Disco, Funk, Old School, Hip Hop & Pop. Must be 21+ years of age to consume alcohol.
WINE BY THE GLASS
Enjoy a glass of wine made from award winning California wineries. Sit back and relax and choose from wines such as Hahn, Terra Alta, Bianco Il Campo, Long Meadow Ranch and Spellbound. The spectacular views just got that much better!
HAPPY HOUR AWAITS
Groups of 10 or more can wind down at The Garden Bar with our weekday happy hour specials (Monday-Friday 4-6 PM). Come enjoy the sunset with your friends & co-workers, and a pre-dinner beer or glass of wine. Happy hour offerings starting at:
- Beer by the pint: Starting @ $5
- Wine by the glass: Starting @ $7
- Beer or Wine Flights: $10
- Small bite appetizer menu
GUEST INFORMATION
- Bar is accompanied by two open-air observation decks
- Dress code is casual
- Paid parking is available at Westlawn Parking Garage, directly across the street from the U.S. Bank Tower at 524 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071
- Admission to Skyspace required, reservations not needed (Buy Tickets Here)
- Private event rentals available (For more information contact: events@oue-skyspace.com)
HOURS & LOCATION
Located at OUE Skyspace LA
633 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071
69th Floor
Garden Bar has seasonal hours. Access is available to Skyspace visitors (with valid admission ticket) during the following times:
- Monday – Friday | 4pm to 1am
- Saturday – Sunday | 1pm to 1am