OUE Skyspace LA – Los Angeles, CA

INTERACT AND PLAY

Uncover a side of LA you didn’t know.

See how Los Angeles is home to some of the most iconic films and TV shows, discover the many musicians and bands who started their careers in LA, and hear memorable stories from sports personalities that will impress any fan.

Once you arrive at the top, engage with our interactive technology to discover little known facts that will enhance the skyline view. Plus, download our app to check out our augmented reality experience. See graffiti artwork come to life right through your phone.

RIDE THE SLIDE

Do you have what it takes?

Experience the Skyslide, a 45-foot, fully enclosed, all-glass adventure landing on the exterior of the iconic US Bank Tower. Ride nearly 1,000 ft. above Downtown LA to experience the city from an entirely new perspective.

SIP AND SIT

Raise a glass at the NEW Skyspace Bar.

Whether you choose one of our Skyspace signature cocktails, a crisp beer from one of LA’s vibrant breweries, a glass of the finest Southern California wine, or a taste of our handcrafted bites, either will pair perfectly with the breathtaking views of Los Angeles.

SOAK IN THE SUN

Enjoy LA’s unparalleled 360° views from California’s tallest open-air observation terraces and see iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood Sign and Capitol Records.

Get a bird’s eye view of Dodger Stadium or look west to Santa Monica Pier sitting right on the Pacific Ocean. Walk around and enjoy the scenic landscape as far south as Catalina Island.

EVENTS + PACKAGES

For a list of upcoming events click HERE.

For a list of ticket packages click HERE.

EVENT SPACE

Overlooking the creative capital of the world, Skyspace LA

is the ideal destination for hosting an event or used as a unique outdoor wedding venue in Los Angeles.

The two open-air terraces offer breathtaking 360° views of

iconic landmarks that will have your guests in awe.

AMENITIES

Skyslide

Projectors, microphones and DJ-ready sound system

Event branding, utilizing the monitors and green screen capabilities

In-house food and beverage catering services

Hollywood and Skyslide terraces

Valet parking

Preferred Vendors

PRIVATE EVENT &

WEDDING VENUE

Accommodates 300 standing, 120-150 seated,

88 classroom style, and 160 theatre style

ATTRACTION BUYOUT

69 th & 70 th floors including the Hollywood, Skyslide

Terraces and the Skyslide

Accommodates 800 standing or 200 seated

guests per floor

PROPOSAL PACKAGE

Pop the question above the Los Angeles skyline with a custom

marriage proposal package.

Click HERE for more information.

THE GARDEN BAR