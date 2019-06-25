Red Mountain Resort – St. George, Utah

Red Mountain Resort | 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle | Ivins, UT 84738 | 1-877-246-4453

One of the Most Luxurious Adventure Resorts in St. George, Utah

RED MOUNTAIN RESORT

Blended naturally into a landscape of vivid red rock cliffs and canyons of southern Utah, Red Mountain Resort has everything you need to relax, renew and rediscover your passion for adventure. As one of the most ideally located resorts in St. George, Utah, Red Mountain Resort allows for customized adventures to Zion or Bryce Canyon National Parks, while Snow Canyon State Park is only about a quarter of a mile down the road. Be as active or relaxed, social or private, as you wish at this top choice in Utah resorts.

Every retreat package includes 3 healthy meals daily, guided hiking and biking, yoga and fitness classes, all designed to deliver a getaway from your average getaway. Whether your vacation plans include adventure, wellness or a little of both.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Wherever your Red Mountain adventure takes you, all the comforts and amenities you need to relax and recharge await you at the end of the day. Deluxe king and double rooms, perfect for one or two guests, are conveniently located to all amenities. Spacious one and two-bedroom Villas offer flexibility for one to six guests, all situated around a private negative-edge pool and whirlpool. All accommodations feature earth tones and eco-friendly materials that complement the astonishing red rock mountains surrounding the resort, and all rooms are non-smoking.

In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi, computers are available in the guest lounge for your full use (including boarding pass printing), plus laundry facilities as well as ice and vending machines.

Red Mountain Resort has specific Deluxe Rooms designated for guests who travel with their pets. They welcome your pet with organic treats, as well as food and water dishes. Pets should be kenneled when left alone in guest rooms and are not allowed during activities, in the spa or in the dining room. A $30 per night, per pet fee will be applied. Handicapped accessible rooms are also available.

RETREAT PACKAGES:

Red Mountain Resort is distinguished for its diversity of unique vacation experiences, including their health and wellness retreats. Their Essential Adventure Retreats and exclusive packages are the best of everything Red Mountain Resort has to offer; the right balance of relaxation and self-paced adventure. Wellness Retreats are optimized for every aspect of your well-being; uniquely designed to enhance physical, emotional and spiritual health.

Each retreat includes deluxe accommodations, three healthy meals daily and full use of resort amenities, with the flexibility of upgrading to a Villa.

GROUP EVENTS & TRAVEL IN ST. GEORGE, UTAH:

Be it a corporate retreat, family gathering or social event, Red Mountain Resort offers a landscape of limitless possibilities that can be tailored to your group. The resort’s sales staff is available to assist you with everything from creative planning to logistics. Discounted rates and packages are available for groups of eight or more.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES:

WHOLE BODY WELLNESS:

SPA and SALON:

Set deep in this tranquil landscape of southern Utah is a sanctuary called Sagestone Spa & Salon. You’ll find a unique mélange of treatments, with a full spectrum of sensory pleasures, as stimulating and healing as the surrounding red rock cliffs and canyons.

Many of the treatments you’ll experience at Sagestone can only be experienced at Red Mountain. Inspired by ancient health and beauty rituals practiced throughout the world, the resort custom-blends indigenous desert botanicals, local honey and mineral-rich muds, clays and salts to create tangible, restorative effects.

The Spa Boutique features exclusive products pinpointed for their natural healing properties. These include the June Jacobs Spa Collection, Farm House Fresh, Body Bliss, SpaRitual, Jane Iredale, Lira Skincare, Grounded Beauty and Vitajuwel. The spa also carries items that help support women in the Philippines, Nepal and India through fair trade, adding a little whimsy and sparkle to their boutique while providing a powerful reminder of your Red Mountain experience.

CUISINE:

Eat Well, Feel Well. This is the nutrition philosophy at Red Mountain Resort. In addition to using the healthiest, highest quality ingredients available, they educate guests through cooking classes and demonstrations, presentations by the wellness team and their Chef for a Day offerings. Changing the way you think about food is key to optimal weight maintenance and overall health. The resort does not advocate deprivation or severe restriction, as it is not conducive to long-term success or a healthy short-term solution.

Learn more about gay friendly Red Mountain Resort by visiting: https://www.redmountainresort.com/.