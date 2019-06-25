Hotel 1868 – Cambridge, MA

The brand-new Hotel 1868 welcomes you with contemporary style, exceptional service, and an unbeatable location in vibrant Cambridge, MA.

Aesthetically influenced by the machine age and industrial design period, our hotel showcases well-thought-out accommodations with comfy queen beds, Smart TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and premium products in the bathroom.

Challenge yourself to a workout in the fitness room before grabbing a coffee and a pastry from the Caffè Nero located onsite. Create and collaborate in our meeting room, which seats up to 12 people and includes modern audiovisual facilities.

Or step outside and explore all that Cambridge has to offer – our hotel is just one mile from Harvard University, and a stone’s throw from the Porter Square Red Line MBTA station, offering easy access to all of Boston. It’s all waiting for you here at Hotel 1868.

ROOMS:

Relax and unwind in the heart of Cambridge in our intuitively appointed rooms, which offer comfortable queen beds, complimentary Wi-Fi and Smart HDTVs. To help you look and feel your best we provide you with all the bathroom amenities – whether you’re in town to work, to visit Harvard, or simply to explore.

EAT + DRINK:

CAFFE NERO

Stop into Caffè Nero and fuel up before heading out to discover Harvard Square and other Cambridge landmarks. Located inside the hotel, this outpost of the popular European coffee house chain is a convenient alternative to a sit-down restaurant; treat yourself to a cup of fresh, flavorful coffee – along with pastries, sandwiches and other delicious treats. MEETINGS + WEDDINGS: Hotel 1868 provides an excellent setting for your next meeting in Cambridge. Our 250-square-foot meeting room includes a 76-inch flat-screen HD TV, a conference table that can seat up to 12 and a cutting-edge communications system. The hotel also features multiple workstations and a printing center for your convenience. Our experienced planning Team is on hand to assist you with every aspect of your small group meetings, from start to finish; let us take care of the details, so that you can focus on hosting a productive meeting. For those planning or attending weddings in the Cambridge area, Hotel 1868 offers affordable room blocks for wedding parties and guests. Ask us for more information. AMENITIES: In addition to a prime location in Cambridge near Harvard University, Hotel 1868 offers a selection of carefully chosen amenities, designed to make your visit as comfortable and convenient as possible. Forget something at home? Contact the front desk and we’ll see if we can track it down for you! Learn more HERE. EXPLORE CAMBRIDGE: There are countless things to do, see and experience in the Cambridge and Boston area – and Hotel 1868 places many of them within your reach. From museum hopping and Red Sox games at Fenway Park to watching the world go by in Harvard Square, you’ll never be bored during your stay. Learn more HERE. SPECIALS: Browse the latest specials and packages at Hotel 1868, and add even more value to your Cambridge visit. Click HERE for latest package deals.

