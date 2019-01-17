Caves Branch Adventure CO + Jungle Lodge – Belize Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 17, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Ian Anderson’s Caves Branch Adventure Company & Jungle Lodge | Mile 41 1/2 Hummingbird Hwy., P.O. Box 356. Belmopan, Belize, Central America | 1-866-357-2698

Caves Branch Jungle Lodge has one primary theme – Adventure! For over 20 years of our existence, Caves Branch has been the catalyst for the most unique and thrilling adventures in the country of Belize. Our lodge has evolved from an extremely rustic Jungle River Camp with outhouses and river bathing to feature a stunning collection of 5 star luxury Treehouses which are complete with rooftop decks and hot tubs to relax under the stars above.

Explore the lush surroundings of our riverside setting, with our 3-7 nights All Inclusive Adventure Packages, giving you maximum amenities and a full list of jungle expeditions, cave adventures and archaeological tours that will exceed the expectations of the most discerning traveller.

Ian and Ella Anderson have created a jungle oasis in Belize that caters to travellers who are looking for an “out of the ordinary” experience. You are invited to share in the adventures that they survived in its evolution. On property attractions include a 15 acre botanical gardenwhich showcases hundreds of natural plant species, to an extraordinary Cheese House that lies hidden under the rainforest canopy. The lodge’s clean and superior facilities, all inclusive vacation package deals and excellent cuisine have won international acclaim. Guests are afforded an opportunity to retreat from the call of everyday life to discover what lies beneath the lush rainforest of the Maya Mountains. This Jungle Hideaway is designed for adventurers who seek excellent opportunities to witness the unmatched horizon of untamed greenery and an unforgettable travel experience.



Adventures that must be experienced to be believed…But once experienced, Never Forgotten!

Experience Belize adventure tours at its best at Ian Anderson’s Caves Branch Jungle Lodge.

Prepare to journey into the lush plant and animal life of the Belize jungle; marvel at the mystifying lost Maya ruins, explore mysterious caves and caverns, and immerse yourself in the majestic Caves Branch River.

An abundance of full and half day trips await you at caves Branch, where our Belize adventure tours are designed especially for you.





Welcome to the Jungle! Caves Branch Jungle Lodge’s collection of unique & rustically charming Belize Accommodationsallow you to experience the sights and sounds of the surrounding jungle of just outside of the Belize Capital, ideally situated on the banks of the Caves Branch River.

Each unit maintains our original objective of each traveller, allowing you to experience the rugged beauty and natural symphony of nature around us.





We are not sanitized from the jungle; we are a part of it! Surrounded by wildlife, we invite you to explore our range of accommodations that offer lovely jungle cabanas to luxurious treehouses overlooking the river below.



Although Caves Branch is rustic in nature, we are incredibly unique and if you are up for some real Adventure and some of the most amazing Belize Excursions– choose Caves Branch as your base camp!



Whether you’re looking for a Belize all-inclusive vacation, luxury vacation, family vacation, honeymoon package, last-minute vacation, jungle and beach vacation, or group travel deal, make Caves Branch Jungle Lodge your first stop.

Seeing and exploring the many wondrous natural attractions in Belize is a great way to enjoy a comprehensive all inclusive vacation in Belize. Whether it’s swimming through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean Sea or marveling at the pristine beauty of the rainforests, caves, rivers, and jungles, there is truly something for everyone in the Central American nation of Belize.

Imagine clambering up the steep stairs of an ancient Maya pyramid, plunging into the depths of a sacred ceremonial cave where humans were sacrificed to appease the gods, or taking outstandingly beautiful photographs from high atop an ancient temple as part of your Belize vacation experience.

Imagine opening your eyes as you plunge into the warm waters of the Caribbean, a kaleidoscope of marine fauna and flora everywhere you look. With a practiced flip of your fins, you can scatter schools of brightly colored fish, marvel at the elegance of coral formations, or watch as dolphins frolic and play.

Imagine hiking through a pristine rainforest, hearing the calls of howler monkeys high above you in the tree tops, pushing your way through verdant foliage and swarms of butterflies until a majestic waterfall comes into sight. All of these adventures and more can be part of your Belize vacation with Caves Branch.

One of the older and more respected Belize jungle lodges, Caves Branch was founded two decades ago by a dedicated explorer who wanted to set up a permanent Adventure camp deep in the jungles of western Belize. Today, the primitive camp has evolved to become the premier jungle lodge in the country that welcomes guests with several accommodation options, including our collection of five-star luxury treehouse.

With so many fantastic adventure tour opportunities available, it can be really difficult to choose the right one. Thankfully, the experienced Adventure Team will work with you to match your schedule, budget, and desires to craft the perfect Belize all inclusive vacation for you. The Adventure Team will begin work before you even arrive in the country, preparing all the necessary forms and certifications to ensure that you enjoy a hassle-free, fun, and unforgettably wonderful vacations in Belize.

If you are looking for a complete Caves Branch experience, look no further. We have designed several all inclusive vacation packages that should give you all the excitement you can handle at this unique Belize destination.



You know that you have been thinking about it for awhile now… and trying to find that perfect wedding venue can be a nightmare! What you need is a tropical destination filled with lush jungle backdrops, amazing cave formations and water features, ancient Mayan ruins in the background and amazing views… You can create a one of a kind Jungle Adventure Wedding packed with amazing natural back drops that will be as unique as you are! We would love to plan your nuptials in our lush tropical gardens with our new wedding package.



Getting To Our Location

No matter where you are in Belize, getting to and from the Caves Branch Jungle Lodge is pretty easy.

From Belize City/ International Airport

All international flights arrive at the Philip Goldson International Airport which is located just north of Belize City, and most cruise lines disembark in or near Belize City. Once you’re in Belize City, you have two options:

Flying – Domestic air carriers Tropic Air and Maya Island Air both have multiple daily connections to the capital of Belmopan, the nearest city to the Caves Branch Jungle Lodge. Flying is the fastest options but also the most expensive.

By Road (Either Private Rental OR Shuttle Service from Caves Branch) – The George Price Highway, more commonly known as the Western Highway, directly links Belize City to Belmopan and surrounding towns and villages. Caves Branch Lodge is located 12 miles outside of Belmopan, on the Hummingbird Highway.

Shuttle Service- To and From Selected Locations

Caves Branch Lodge offers shuttle service to and from selected locations within Belize. These locations are shown in the table below. We do not offer Private Transfers. The shuttle service offered will many times have other visitors joining in the same van with you. Please let our agents know that you would like to schedule a pickup or drop-off from the locations provided.



Located in the geographical center of Belize in the heart of a vast section of pristine rainforest, Caves Branch Lodge offers visitors five-star luxury accommodations elegantly integrated into the surrounding nature.

As the premiere Adventure Jungle Lodge in the country, Caves Branch is a true oasis in paradise. The Lodge has a buffet-style restaurant serving up mouthwatering meals each day, a swimming pool, hot tub, professional massage center, and the largest botanical garden collection of orchids and Bromeliads in the country.

Although not a resort, Caves Branch Jungle Lodge specializes in organizing adventure tours of the surrounding nature. Guests can enjoy horseback treks through the jungle, bird watching expeditions, trips to ancient Maya cities, hiking and rappelling, and of course the Caves Branch famous- cave tubing. Developed by Ian Anderson- the founder and owner of Caves Branch Jungle Lodge, cave tubing is a unique experience that involves floating down vast underground rivers on an inflatable inner tube.

For adventurers looking for more extreme experience, Caves Branch Lodge offers night treks of the jungle in order to see the approximately 80% of wildlife that is only active at nighttime, overnight stays in nearby caves, and the popular Jungle Quest Expedition, a four-day, three-night experience where guests must rely on just a machete and bush skills in order to survive.

Although Caves Branch Lodge specializes in fun and exciting adventure expeditions, guests are treated to a truly five-star experience while on the property. There are cheese tastings regularly held in the botanical gardens, and the lodge’s treehouse suites offer guests a unique opportunity to experience nature while enjoying all the modern comforts. With hot and cold running water and beautiful views of the surrounding jungle canopy, the Treehouses at Caves Branch Lodge are lovingly furnished with locally sourced marble and hardwood furniture.



Learn more about gay friendly Cave's Branch Adventure Company & Jungle Lodge