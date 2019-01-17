Race Brook Lodge – Sheffield, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 17, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Race Brook Lodge | 864 Undermountain Road, Sheffield, MA 01257 | 413-229-2916

WELCOME TO RACE BROOK LODGE, GATEWAY TO THE BERKSHIRES!

Nestled at the foot of Mount Race in Sheffield MA, Race Brook Lodge welcomes you to a place of peaceful respite and outstanding hospitality in alignment with local sustainability and inner harmony right here in the Berkshires.

When you step outside your room, you’ll be greeted with breathtaking hiking trails that will lead you to the must-see views from the top of Race Brook Falls. From there, you have direct access to The Appalachian Trail and just across the brook, you’ll find our farm garden, which grows much of the produce for our restaurant.

Our family-run space is founded on a deep commitment to serving the unique needs of each of our guests. We host couples seeking a tranquil, romantic Berkshires getaway for anniversaries, weddings, or just because. We also host wellness and yoga retreats, corporate events, and family gatherings. Regardless of your needs, we are here to provide you with an unforgettable, easeful experience that will leave you feeling rejuvenated, refreshed, and more connected to yourself, nature, and any new friends you made along the way.

LODGING:

Each building at Race Brook Lodge features dreamy architecture and rustic character. From wide, plank floors to exposed wood beams to quirky nooks, no two rooms are alike.

Meandering footpaths connect the restored lodge, barns, and cottages. Inspired by permaculture design and sustainable practices, each of our spaces offers a unique opportunity for our guests to connect intimately with themselves, others and the world around them.

Learn more HERE.

RACE MOUNTAIN HOUSE:

High on the slopes of Mount Race, this spacious 4-bedroom villa offers sweeping east-facing views. In the early hours, the house floods with morning light and sunrises are spectacular. The inviting, creative design invokes a true sense of retreat. The open floor plan centers on a great room, with cathedral ceilings, large fireplace, sunken seating area, and generous windows facing the eastern views. The well-appointed kitchen easily accommodates the hustle and bustle of preparing meals for large gatherings.

Special touches are sprinkled throughout the house, from the family-heirloom Steinway baby grand piano to the stylishly recycled copper chandelier above the dining table. Perhaps best of all, climb a ladder, treehouse-style, from the airy common area on the second floor to reach the loft. Wall-to-wall cushions invite cuddling, movie watching, or the creation of an imaginary kid’s fort. Two decks, one on each level, and a screened porch provide space to entertain in the fresh air or to look out at the stars.

The house comfortably sleeps 15 people and many of the Race Brook Lodge amenities, including the outdoor swimming pool, are available for Mountain House guests to share. Guests also have access to the beautiful surrounding land and hiking trails.

Learn more HERE.

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

We offer a variety or special offers that package our unique accommodations with extras, such as: dinner, concerts, guided hikes, yoga classes, massage, and Ayurveda treatments. Please check back often as our package deals continue to evolve according to season and events on the calendar.

For up-to-the-minute package deals please click HERE.

DINING:

The Stagecoach Tavern

The Stagecoach Tavern at Race Brook Lodge dates back to the early 17th century. The candlelit Tavern boasts hand-hewn beams and wide-plank floors spanning multiple levels.

It has been a warm and convivial gathering spot for friends, families, and lovers for almost 200 years. Cozy up by our roaring fire in winter months or in the summer relax with a drink under the stars in our courtyard.

Learn more HERE.

EVENTS:

For up-to-the-minute listing of events at Race Brook Lodge click HERE.

WEDDINGS & RETREATS:

Our 31-room family-run historic lodge located in the heart of the picturesque Berkshires offers winding brooks, waterfalls, inspiring and versatile gathering spaces, and a tranquil, relaxing ambiance for a truly magical wedding experience. We have a diverse staff and welcome all cultural and gender orientations. There are several different wedding packages available to meet a variety of tastes.

Most couples take advantage of the unique opportunity at Race Brook Lodge to gather for a whole weekend and enjoy extended quality time with close friends and family. There are countless activities on and off-site, and we are happy to provide any catering services or other amenities for your group. Please contact us to talk in person or schedule a tour.

Learn more about weddings at Race Brook Lodge HERE.

RETREATS:

From yoga + wellness escapes to corporate retreats to family events to study halls, we have room for it all. We love helping our friends create events and week-long retreats that leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. Send us a message to determine availability.

Learn more HERE.

CORPORATE RETREATS:

Race Brook Lodge is collaborating with Berkshire Corporate Retreats to help teams transform the way they interact, communicate and perform through powerfully facilitated, customized retreats. By combining fun activities with facilitated group discussions and workshops, we enable leaders and teams to regroup and refocus so they move forward from a position of strength, alignment and shared vision.

Learn more HERE.

GROUP SPACES:

Visiting Race Brook Lodge feels like coming home. When you’re not enjoying the comfort of your room or exploring the outdoors, we have a variety of community spaces designed to encourage you to make lifelong connections with yourself and other guests.

Learn more HERE.

To learn more about gay friendly Race Brook Lodge be sure to visit: https://rblodge.com/.