Coming Out Festival – Nov 8-12, 2018 – Cancun, MX Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 12, 2018

After Dark Entertainment and Partners announce first annual Coming Out Festival in Cancun, Mexico.

Mark your calendars and tell your crew about the the best gay festival of the year; “ComingOut,” taking place November 8-12th, 2018.

This festival-style weekend will be the ultimate VIP experience filled to the brim with lifestyle pop-ups, excursions and exclusive events at Cancun’s hottests nightclubs and venues. This event weekend will bring together the international gay community to celebrate freedom, expression and pride in the absolutely gorgeous paradise that

is Cancun, Mexico.

The Coming Out Festival experience will offer five days and four nights of luxury service, epic events and swanky accommodations for any budget. The nightclubs in Cancun are extravagant and more captivating than any venue you’ve seen before. The VIP service included will make for a truly elevated experience for everyone in attendance. Outside of nightlife, Coming Out will be offering numerous daytime and early evening events as well; including a welcome mixer, white linen dinner, bottomless brunch, and a luxury boat trip sailing to the beaches of Playa

Norte in Isla Mujeres.

If you are looking for access to events only, and want to book your own hotel, you can reserve an All -Out pass, Coming Out’s all inclusive event package, which includes all of the weekend’s events and excursions. There will be no lines to wait in, no cover to pay, and even private wait staff.

With excursions, exclusive parties, bottle service, open bar, and even a bottomless brunch how can you go wrong? Intrigued? Check out more by clicking here.

Created by After Dark Event’s & Entertainment (one of the leading VIP event agencies for international travel in Mexico), Ashley Verrill, owner and founder had the following to say: “We pride ourselves on our connections to our clients as well as our dedication to customer service.

We have a diverse and amazing staff from all over the world and our platform is what encouraged the creation of Coming Out, along with my own personal experience in Mexico.”

Ashley found that even though Cancun is one the biggest and most amazing travel destinations in the world, there wasn’t a lot of gay presence or events as compared to the states. She felt that an event weekend should be created to show Cancun the love and kinship that is seen at events in the states every day. She remarked: “ Love is love. It is to be celebrated. It is to be recognized. I feel very fortunate to have the means and the platform to do so, and we all have

very high hopes that this will become an event that helps Cancun “come out” to the international community in the most loud and proud way possible!” A portion of the proceeds benefit The Trevor Project which is the leading organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

Remember, Coming Out is not just a “party weekend.” It is an international celebration of everything the gay community stands for and you’ll want to be a part of this one-of-a-kind festival in Cancun!

Please take a look at our website so you can read more about the event itself:

https://comingoutfestival.com.

You can find our Coming Out 2018 Trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oLYst12OrI.