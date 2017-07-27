Luxury Retreats – Whistler Villas and Vacation Rentals Posted by gaytravelinformation on July 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Whistler is one of the world’s top ski resorts and home to North America’s most skiable terrain with over 8,100 acres.

Whistler also shines as a mountain playground in the summer, when more than two million annual visitors pay a visit.

The list of both summer and winter offerings are endless, making Whistler the perfect location to visit year round.

When visiting one of North America’s most beautiful locations, you will want to stay in one of the most beautiful villas and vacation rentals.

Here are five Whistler house rentals by Luxury Retreats that will take your breath away.

Big Timber Chalet

Whistler, Whistler (BC), Canada

Sleeps 14: $4,500 – $8,960 / night

7 Bedrooms / 7.5 Bathrooms

This luxury chalet features ultra contemporary design and places loads of perks and modern amenities at your fingertips. Located minutes from the European inspired pedestrian village, and a number of top level golf courses and Whistler Blackcomb, you will be perfectly located for the ultimate mountain holiday!

During the winter, enjoy the convenience of quick access to the Timber slope. Always a classic, relax in the soothing bubbles of the outdoor hot tub with your favorite beverage after a fun day on the slopes.

Enjoy some alfresco dining on the spacious deck or gather around the fire pit by starlight to toast some marshmallows.

As a guest of Big Timber Chalet, you will also enjoy direct access to the private Kadenwood Gondola.

Learn more about Big Timber Chalet HERE.

Compass Point

Whistler, Whistler (BC), Canada

Sleeps 15: $3,109 – $7,774 / night

7 Bedrooms / 7.5 Baths

Spectacular executive home located steps to the Whistler village.

Breathtaking panoramic views of Whistler and Blackcomb showcased through 30-foot floor-to-ceiling windows.

This superior quality home features huge cedar-log posts and beams, natural rock, slate tile, and extensive woodworking. Top quality furnishings, art, and appliances complete this plush and spacious mountain home retreat.

With a billiard room, media room, steam shower and outdoor hot tub, this prime location home will pamper you during your Whistler visit. 6000 square feet of luxury on 3-levels. Learn more about Compass Point HERE.

Whistler, Whistler (BC), Canada

Sleeps 10: $1,186 – $3,584 / night

5 Bedrooms / 7.5 Bathrooms

With over 5,000 square feet of luxurious living quarters, Creekside Villa achieves the perfect balance of privacy and open space. This homely Western Red Cedar log home is an ideal mountain retreat for extended or multiple families and sits across the street from Alpha Lake Park which boasts a beach, tennis, swimming, canoeing, fishing and a playground. Step into this beautiful natural wood home and you’ll immediately see why people come back year after year. Its artful layout means up to 12 guests can be comfortably accommodated in five sumptuous bedrooms, most of which enjoy fireplaces and mountain views. An enormous great room with vaulted ceilings and oversized cathedral style windows sits at the heart of the villa and flows into a generous kitchen, two bars and an elegant dining area, graced by a chandelier. Be prepared to lose some of your party to the magnificent entertainment room which beguiles you with its curved leather fireside sofa, large flat screen TV, VCR and DVD player and its own bar with built-in cappuccino machine. Après-ski is best enjoyed in the outdoor hot tub or indoor sauna and steam room. Words cannot really do justice to the pleasure you’ll get from stepping out of your ski boots and warming yourself in front of a blazing fire. The great room invites you to pick your favorite spot on the fireside leather sofa, curl your toes into a soft tufted rug and relax. When you fancy a snack, the beautifully equipped kitchen and breakfast bar offers everything you need for culinary brilliance, and family feasts can be served with ease at the convivial dining table. Later, retire to the entertainment room for a movie or end the day with a soothing soak in the hot tub or sauna. The sheltered deck, patio and half-acre of beautiful gardens are ideal for enjoying barbecues and al fresco meals in warmer months. Creekside Villa’s five bedrooms are the height of luxury, graced by fireplaces and handsome furniture. Four are en-suite with underfloor heating and the master bathroom boasts a standalone claw-footed tub and steam shower. Bedroom Five is a self-contained studio with its own sitting room, and kitchenette. Excellent restaurants, shops, a ski school and rental stores are all within walking distance of Creekside Villa and you can get onto the slopes within minutes via the Whistler’s Valley Trail and Creekside Ski Lift. It’s a five minute drive to Whistler Village and ten minutes to local golf courses.

Learn more about Creekside Villa HERE.

Whistler, Whistler (BC), Canada

Sleeps 12: $11,456 – $12,275 / night

7 Bedrooms / 8.5 Baths

Approached via a gated laneway, Belmont Estate rests in Stonebridge, Whistler’s most exclusive and private neighborhood. Commanding magnificent views across Whistler resort, the Estate is nestled within seven acres of prime land and boasts its own helipad, making it one of the world’s only truly Heliski-in/Heliski-out properties.

Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in supreme comfort and your private concierge, driver, manager and housekeeper will make sure you only have to focus on having fun.

Start your vacation in style! On arrival at your ultra-luxe chalet you’ll be welcomed with a champagne reception, before being introduced to your team of staff.

With over 8,100 square feet of exquisite living space, this is one of Whistler’s largest houses so there’s plenty of room for your group to be social or find solitude.

Five en-suite bedrooms and a guest house with loft take care of bedtime, and indoor entertainment is provided in the great room, home theater, billiards room and gym. Outdoors you’ll find a fire pit, barbecue grill, steam room and hot tub for 12. In warmer months, you can make use of the heated pool and dine al fresco on the terrace while you breathe fresh mountain air and marvel at the sensational views.

An impressive great room beats at the heart of this beautiful mountain home. Vaulted cathedral-style ceilings and huge picture-perfect windows bring the majestic landscape indoors while you toast your toes by the open stone fireplace. Glossy wood and natural stone floors are warmed by soft tufted rugs and cozy sofas and window seats invite you to lose yourself in a good book or the mind-stilling view. A professional kitchen with breakfast bar makes preparing meals simple, and the guest house enjoys its own open plan kitchen, living and dining room, as well as two bedrooms in the loft.

All seven bedrooms at Belmont Estate have been designed with your comfort and ease in mind. Their mountain views are an inspiring way to start and end your day and each is served by a deluxe en-suite bathroom with a shower and tub. Kids will love climbing the loft ladder to bed in the guest house.

The ski-lifts at Creekside are a 5 minute drive from your chalet and it’s just 10 minutes from Whistler Village where you’ll find shops, restaurants, tennis and golf clubs. Rainbow Beach is only 5 minutes by car.

Whistler, Whistler (BC), Canada

Sleeps 10: $2,659 – $4,009 / night

5 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms

Whistler’s Blackcomb Mountain range is one of the most iconic alpine ski areas on the planet. A consistent host of international ski competitions, home to many of Canada’s elite athletes, and a host of the Winter Olympics, Whistler is a must see for any alpine enthusiast. Panorama Chalet has accommodations for ten, a convenient location, and a warm and cozy atmosphere, perfect for enjoying the amazing mountain view.

Vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, and stone are the classic building materials of the traditional ski lodge. Merging that rustic influence with contemporary architecture and elegant fixtures creates a luxurious modern ski chalet.

The living room is bright and beautiful, with a full wall of windows, and an open concept design, its a great space for the whole group to feel at home. Comfortable couches and armchairs positioned around the stone fireplace are inviting places to relax after a long day on the slopes.

At meal time, the highly functional kitchen makes food preparation a breeze, featuring top of the line appliances, sleek cabinetry, and plenty of countertop workspace.

Inside the chalet you’ll enjoy all the comforts of home, starting with a helpful mud room, great for storing all your ski gear. From there you’ll find the luxurious living room with television, gas fireplace, and a DVD player.

The kitchen features a breakfast bar, wine fridge, and a formal dining area with seating for ten. Outside on the balcony, you can gaze upon the dynamic mountain view while soaking in the hot tub, or lounging by the fire pit.

Four of the five bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and either a king or queen size bed. The master comes with a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet, and the the bathroom has a bathtub and dual vanity.

Within about six kilometres from the chalet, you’ll find the restaurants and shops of Whistler Village, Whistler Golf Club, and access to several of the resort’s gondolas.

Learn more about Panorama Chalet HERE.

Whistler offers endless opportunities for experiencing the great outdoors, cultural events, fine dining, arts and entertainment.

One of Whistler’s most popular annual events is the Whistler Pride and Ski Festival (January 21-28, 2018).

Named the #1 Gay Winter Event by GayTravel.com, Whistler Pride welcomes gay men and women from 26 nations making it one of the largest Pride festivals on the planet.

Let the amazing team at Luxury Retreats find your perfect Whistler house rental!

