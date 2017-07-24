Loews Boston Hotel – Massachusetts Posted by gaytravelinformation on July 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Loews Boston Hotel | 154 Berkeley Street | Boston, MA 02116 | 1-617-266-7200

My wife Jennifer and I recently had the pleasure of staying at the Loews Boston Hotel located next to three of Boston’s most vibrant neighborhoods: the Back Bay, the South End, and the Theater District.

The hotel is a short walk to historic monuments in Beacon Hill and Back Bay, as well as the theaters, shops, restaurants and art galleries on Newbury Street and in the South End. Logan International Airport is five miles away, and major highways and railroad stations are easily accessible.

The hotel impresses before you even step inside! Housed in the historic 1926 Boston Police Headquarters, the 73,350 square-foot building was built from stone, masonry, concrete and steel.

As we entered Loews Boston Hotel’s lobby we were impressed by the sleek, modern design and relaxed atmosphere.

After our quick check-in we headed to our (newly renovated) premium king room.

Our handsome, contemporary room had a sophisticated style with hues of grays and blues, calm lighting, impressive art work and great views of the city.

The luxurious bathroom was HUGE with a stand alone shower and tub combination.

The hotel also surprised us with a Charcuterie Combo Board from the onsite restaurant, Precinct Kitchen + Bar, which included a heaping amount of (delicious) prosciutto, salumi, chorizo, Bijou goat cheese, Berkshire blue cheese, grilled bread, grapes and more! Wow!

GUEST ROOM FEATURES:

Windows that open and allow for fresh air

46-inch LED Smart TVs with connectivity panel to charge and utilize devices through TV

Free in-room Wi-Fi

Spacious work desk with ergonomic chair. 4 outlets and 2 USB ports at desk level

iHome Dual Charging Stereo FM Clock Radio (for iPhone 5 and above)

Keurig coffeemaker with gourmet coffee

100% cotton Frette bed linens

Comfort Zone skin and body-care products

Davines hair products and Julien Farel professional hairdryer

100% combed and ring-spun cotton terry towels and bath sheets

Two telephones with voicemail and wireless capabilities

Miniridge

On-Demand movies

Magnifying make-up mirror

Iron and ironing board

In-room safe, with enough space for a laptop

Dry-cleaning and laundry service

Wake-up calls

In-room dining service

Umbrellas

Cribs available upon request

Nightly turndown upon request

GUEST SERVICES:

Check-in is at 4 p.m. and check-out is at 11 a.m.

Turn-down service upon request

Precinct Kitchen + Bar , serving breakfast, lunch, dinner plus cocktails and small plates

In-Room Dining

Apothecary Lounge for relaxation or work, with beverage and snack service

Wireless High Speed Internet

Business Center with Complimentary Boarding Pass Printing

Concierge Service

Room Service

Laundry/Valet Service

Pet Friendly

Valet Parking

Complimentary Fitness Center

Loews Boston Hotel is a TAG Approved™ (LGBT Friendly) hotel

For a complete listing of available rooms and suites at Loews Boston click HERE.

DINING:

The hotel’s on-site restaurant, located one level below the lobby, Precinct Kitchen & Bar, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their unique take on traditional New England cuisine, classic cocktails, and modern, warm atmosphere, will most definitely impress you!

The bar and lounge area of Precinct Kitchen & Bar has a speakeasy feel —- with plenty of comfortable seating options, a robust menu and welcoming vibe.

In the warmer months enjoy the restaurant’s charming sidewalk terrace.

Apothecary, open 24 hours, in the hotel lobby lounge serves a range of teas and coffees.

Enjoy comfortable seating and spaces to relax or work (there are plenty of outlets and a nine-panel media wall for watching TV). During the winter you can enjoy the beautiful fireplace!

WEDDINGS & EVENTS:

Loews Boston Hotel’s expert wedding planners can help you put together even the most lavish Boston wedding and will make certain that every details is perfect. What’s more, the Loews Boston Hotel can also arrange room blocks for your out-of-town guests so that the are with you for all the best moments of your Back Bay wedding.

Learn more about planning your wedding HERE.

As for hosting a meeting, Loews Boston Hotel offers six dedicated meeting rooms that can accommodate a maximum of 100 guests.

Most rooms have plenty of natural light and windows that open to let in fresh air! All of the hotel’s event space is backed up by their state-of-the-art A/V services and mouth-watering catering with delicious menu options.

Learn more about hosting your meeting at Loews Boston Hotel HERE.

SPECIAL OFFERS / PACKAGES:

For an up to date listing of available package deals at Loews Boston Hotel click HERE.

GAY & LESBIAN FACTOR: As a TAG Approved gay friendly hotel, Loews Boston Hotel is a perfect choice when visiting the city for business or leisure! Boston, the capital of the first state to allow gay marriage in America, received a perfect 100% from HRC for its support and protection of the LGBT population with regard to municipal law and policy.

There is no shortage of gay nightclubs, bars and gay-friendly/gay-owned restaurants, which are scattered throughout town, with the South End and Tremont Street area being the “traditional gay neighborhood.”

We found the staff at Loews Boston Hotel extremely welcoming and friendly and wholeheartedly “OUT” the property as LGBT friendly and worthy of our business!

Travel to me always seems to go by quickly, but especially so when I’m visiting such an exciting city and staying at a truly, luxurious hotel! Our time at Loews Boston Hotel flew by, and it certainly left us wanting more.

We cannot wait to return!

Desiree Sousa

Owner / Editor-In-Chief

Gay Travel Information | We Are Gay Friendly | Out & About Travel