Montauk Yacht Club Resort and Marina – Montauk, NY

AN ICONIC HAMPTONS HOTEL FOR OVER 80 YEARS Rich in history, yet recently refreshed for a new era of guests, the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina (MYC) is an award-winning Hamptons hotel ideal for weekend getaways, family vacations and milestone events.

They are beautifully located on a private waterfront in the East Hampton hamlet of Montauk, which is on the South Fork of Long Island. Graced by a replica of the historic Montauk Lighthouse, MYC offers an inviting blend of bygone elegance and modern comfort for travelers visiting by air, land or sea.

At the Montauk Yacht Club, they provide a level of privacy which is unique among Montauk hotels and offers vacationers a true escape from the pressures of daily life. The resort’s 106 guest rooms, villas and suites feature nautical-inspired décor and private balconies or terraces that overlook the waterfront or our tranquil courtyard.

You’ll also encounter a seemingly endless variety of activities to enjoy during your stay, whether you prefer long days on the water or relaxing on dry land. Greet the morning with a swim in one of the resort’s indoor and outdoor pools. Unwind on the private lake beach, or charter a boat from the marina and experience the area’s legendary fishing. Between sets of volleyball or tennis, re-energize with the fresh, coastal cuisine at their inviting restaurants and lounges. You can also take to the waves with their surf and paddleboard instructors and sailing school, each offering both private and group experiences. When relaxation is in order, the resort’s soothing saunas and the pampering treatments at Spa MYC are ready to rejuvenate you.

Discover a waterfront resort that perfectly embodies the relaxed coastal luxury of the Hamptons at the Montauk Yacht Club.

107 Guest Rooms including 22 Villas and 2 Suites

Award-Winning Marina

Heated Indoor Pool and Two Outdoor Pools

Surf and Paddleboard Instruction

Sailing School

Charter Fishing

Two Restaurants and Lounges, plus In-Room Dining

Fitness Center With Saunas

Har-Tru Lit Tennis Courts

MYC Tennis Instruction and Clinics

SPA MYC

BeachMYC Gift Shop

Volleyball, Bocce Ball, Horseshoes

Children’s Playground

Complimentary Paddleboats and Bicycles

Complimentary Shuttle Service To Town

Exceptional Meeting and Event Facilities

ACCOMMODATIONS:

The Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina features 106 nautically-inspired guestrooms, villas and suites on historic grounds.

Enjoy a restful night’s sleep on your fluffy goose down pillows, and watch the sun rise over the water from your private balcony or terrace. They’ve also included a few luxurious touches like iHome clock radios, Keurig® coffee makers and LCD televisions.

While their new look is invitingly fresh and reflects the casual elegance of The Hamptons, the historic architectural style is unmistakable.

106 Guest Rooms, Suites and Villas

Private Balcony or Patio

Scenic Water or Resort Views

Plush Bedding with Goose Down Pillows

37-Inch LCD TVs with Premium Channels

iHome Clock Radios

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Complimentary in-room hotel coffee makers

Refrigerators

Luxurious Bath Amenities

Oversized Towels

Hairdryers

Bathrobes

Irons/Ironing Boards

In-Room Dining Services

Smoke-Free Rooms

Complimentary Parking and Shuttle Service

Click HERE for a complete list of available accommodations.

FOOD & DRINK:

The restaurants at MYC celebrate the fresh coastal flavors of our waterfront locale. Airy and inviting, you’ll find each destination brimming with charm and a relaxed atmosphere, ideal for gathering with friends and family. From stuffed local flounder, to live Maine lobsters and handcrafted pizzas, MYC’s exceptional restaurants in The Hamptons always deliver a memorable dining experience.

Lear more by clicking HERE.

MARINA:

Named by Yachting Magazine, as one of the “Top Ten marina destinations in North America, Mexico and the Bahamas,” the Montauk Yacht Club’s Hamptons marina is a perennial favorite among the boating community and a haven for cruisers, sport fish and mega yachts. As one of the top marinas in Montauk, they offer a craft capacity of 200 feet with a maximum 12+ foot draft.

Home of the Montauk Canyon Challenge fishing tournaments, their 232-slip marina features newly renovated pilings and full hook-ups including electric, water, cable TV and Wi-Fi access. Guests of their marina also enjoy access to onsite laundry and shower facilities in addition to the heated indoor/outdoor pools, spa, fitness center and dining at the resort.

Please contact one of the friendly members of the Montauk Yacht Club Marina team to book your daily, weekly or seasonal slip. They also specialize in group rendezvous and fishing tournaments.

Learn more by clicking HERE.

AMENITIES & ACTIVITIES:

Looking for fun things to do in Montauk? At the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina, you never have to leave their historic resort grounds to enjoy the relaxed lifestyle of The Hamptons. Their waterfront resort is located on a private lake beach, ideal for family vacations, romantic weekend getaways, and guests looking for a seasonal stay in an East Hamptons hotel. Soak up the sun by the resort’s glistening outdoor pools, or explore your adventurous side with a surf or sailing lesson. Indulge with a full day of pampering at Spa MYC . From volleyball and tennis to fishing charters and children’s activities, there’s something for everyone at Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina.

*Please note that some of the resort amenities/facilities are only available seasonally and are based on availability.

Amenities:

Private Lake Beach

Heated Indoor Pool

Things to do:

For more fun things to do around the Hamptons, discover them here .

WEDDINGS at MONTAUK YACHT CLUB:

With its rich history and secluded waterfront address, the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina is a picture-perfect destination for weddings in The Hamptons. Their historic resort embodies the coastal elegance that has become synonymous with Long Island’s East End, complete with luxurious accommodations and an array of activities for you and your guests to enjoy.

VIEW THEIR WEDDING EBROCHURE

At MYC, they take great pride in designing signature weddings that reflect the unique personality and style of each couple.

Whether you envision an intimate beachfront gathering, a festive celebration in our Farmhouse Ballroom, or an elaborate tented affair on their Great Lawn, they have the perfect Montauk wedding venue for up to 1,000 guests.

The resort’s talented culinary team will create gourmet menus customized for your celebration, along with unique enhancements like a post-reception beach bonfire and marshmallow roast. You will also enjoy working their dedicated Wedding Specialists, ready to help with every detail from music and flowers to group activities and décor – so you can stay focused on your vows.

Want to plan a spa day for the bridal party or charter a fishing excursion for the groomsmen? The resort’s team can make it happen. They are also happy to arrange any additional events surrounding your destination wedding from the bridal shower and rehearsal dinner to your post-wedding brunch. When you host your Montauk wedding at MYC, you’ll enjoy the expertise of a team dedicated to bringing your vision to life and creating memories you’ll cherish for a lifetime.

Learn more by clicking HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Ideally located along the waterfront in one of Long Island’s last unspoiled outposts, the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina is the ideal environment for productive, distraction-free conferences. Its unique location offers nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting space. Featuring a newly-renovated Farmhouse Ballroom with four (4) additional dedicated meeting rooms, the resort also provides unique breakout and outdoor spaces allowing us to comfortably accommodate groups of 5 to 200.

Learn more by clicking HERE.

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

Montauk Yacht Club & Marina offer’s year round packages and special deals.

For up-to-the-minute information click HERE.

