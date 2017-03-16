Kimpton Aertson Hotel – Nashville, TN Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Kimpton Aertson Hotel | 2021 Broadway | Nashville, TN 37203 | 1-877-239-2269

Boutique Midtown Hotel Announces Grand Opening Offer – Now Booking for July 2017!

NASHVILLE, TN (January 18, 2017) – Beginning today, Kimpton Aertson Hotel has opened rooms, groups, meetings and events reservations for guests looking to travel to Nashville for dates July 17 and beyond. On track for a late Spring opening, Kimpton’s first Music City hotel makes things even sweeter with a special grand opening offer, a 20 percent discount on room rates for guests who book now through March 31 for stays through September 30.

Kimpton Aertson Hotel features inspired designs in a modern, warm and organic space that honors the city’s innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Bringing its own flavor to Midtown while also embracing Nashville’s roots, Aertson Hotel will deliver the beloved Kimpton amenities such as yoga mats in every room, PUBLIC bikes, complimentary morning coffee and tea, nightly social hour and an adjacent chef-driven restaurant, all with a localized and uniquely Nashville approach.

From arrival to departure, all guests will receive the genuine and authentic hospitality and service Kimpton is known for under the leadership of general manager Mark Hayes. “We are looking forward to giving our guests a one-of-a-kind Nashville experience, highlighting the vibrant energy and spirit of the city through our heartfelt service, creative amenities and intriguing design,” said Hayes.

The 17-story, 180-key, LEED-designed Kimpton Aertson Hotel will anchor Aertson Midtown, a new mixed-use community by Buckingham Companies that features 350 stylish apartment residences and 35,000-square-feet of prime retail space. With an enviable address across the street from Vanderbilt University and mere blocks from the sights and sounds of Music Row, Aertson Midtown will soon become the newest neighborhood hotspot for locals and travelers to unwind amongst artistry, academia, cuisine and cocktails for an authentic and local Nashville experience.

On its 8th floor, Kimpton Aertson Hotel will boast more than 6,500-square-feet of meetings and events space to accommodate groups and parties of all sizes and styles. The star of the floor’s four spaces is its stunning 3,630-square-foot ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and a large wrap-around private outdoor terrace, providing unobstructed views. For those looking to take their meetings and events to even higher heights, Aertson Hotel’s 17th floor indoor event space and private outdoor terrace treats guests to 270-degree panoramic views of downtown Nashville. On both floors, Music City provides a spectacular backdrop and the hotel’s chef-driven catering an unforgettable culinary experience.

In addition to the meetings and events spaces, guests will also enjoy the 8th floor’s outdoor pool. With its sweeping city views and rooftop locale, the pool at Aertson Hotel will be an ideal location for relaxing from the world below.

To learn more about Kimpton Aertson Hotel or to book now, please visit www.aertsonhotel.com or call reservations at 877.239.2269. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram for an inside look.

ABOUT KIMPTON AERTSON HOTEL

Kimpton Aertson Hotel is slated to open the doors to its 17-story, 180-key, LEED-designed hotel at 2021 Broadway late Spring of 2017 at Aertson Midtown, a new mixed-use community by Buckingham Companies that also features 350 stylish apartment residences and 35,000 square feet of prime retail space. Distinguished in its own right for its high-end design, chef-driven restaurant, signature amenities and sky-high meetings and events space, Kimpton Aertson is located in the vibrant Midtown walking distances to Vanderbilt University and Nashville’s famed Music Row. For more information, visit www.aertsonhotel.com or call 615.340.6376 and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a leading brand of boutique hotels and restaurants and the acknowledged industry pioneer that first introduced the boutique hotel concept to the United States. In 1981, Bill Kimpton founded the company that today is renowned for making travelers feel genuinely cared for through thoughtful perks and amenities, bold, playful design and a sincerely personal style of guest service. Out to help people live full, balanced lives, Kimpton aims to inspire with touches like yoga mats in every room, complimentary coffee and tea to start the day, hosted evening Wine Hour, in-room fitness programming and complimentary bike rentals. The award-winning restaurants and bars are led by talented chefs and bartenders who offer guests a chance to dine like a local.

Kimpton is consistently ranked as one of the top companies in the Market Metrix Hospitality Index, Upper Upscale Segment, for Customer Satisfaction. The company is highly-regarded for its innovative employee culture and benefits and has been named a FORTUNE magazine “Best Place to Work” seven times since 2009. Kimpton is continuously growing and currently operates over 60 hotels and 70 plus restaurants, bars and lounges in 30 U.S. cities. In January 2015, Kimpton was welcomed into the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands, bringing together two special cultures and sets of values to create the world’s largest boutique hotel business. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

