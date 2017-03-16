East Hampton Point – East Hampton, NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

East Hampton Point| 295 Three Mile Harbor/Hog Creek Road | East Hampton, NY

Established in 1992, East Hampton Point is a luxury resort located on Three Mile Harbor just minutes from the Village of East Hampton.

It offers a world class waterfront restaurant, luxurious accommodations and a full-service marina and boatyard. In addition to its stunning setting and spectacular sunsets, it is known as a venue for enchanting weddings and exciting special events.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Whether you have come to the Hamptons for a quick getaway or an extended vacation, East Hampton Point Hotel is the ultimate in luxurious Hamptons living and just a short drive from the attractions of nearby East Hampton Village.

The full service waterfront resort offers guests an unparalleled level of hospitality, elegant accommodations, exceptional seasonal dining and a stunning setting, everything you need to make East Hampton Point your home in the Hamptons.

For more information on available cottages & suites

RESTAURANT:

The expansive view of Three Mile Harbor sets the scene for the most beautiful sunsets in the Hamptons. Our New American cuisine will dazzle you as much as the view.

MARINAS:

East Hampton Point Marina – A full service marina with seasonal dockage, indoor or outdoor winter storage and transient dockage. We have a fuel dock, 35-ton travel lift and are able to perform all boat repairs and maintenance. Guests are permitted to use all of the facilities at East Hampton Point. Professional dockhands are on staff in season to assist boaters.

East Hampton Point Marina Entrance: 41° 1′ 12.1866″ N (41.020052), 72° 10′ 53.5764″ W (-72.181549)

Marina Dock Map

For more info contact Robert Grau at 631.324.8400.

Shagwong Marina – Offers in-water seasonal dockage. Shagwong features traditional marina amenities such as restrooms, showers, laundry and a unique scenic picnic area at the entrance to Three Mile Harbor. Seasonal dockage customers are permitted to use all facilities at East Hampton Point as well. East Hampton Point is just half a mile North on Three Mile Harbor Road.

Shagwong Marina Entrance: 41° 0′ 52.8078″ N (41.014669), 72° 10′ 53.7306″ W (-72.181592)

Marina Dock Map

For more info contact Robert Grau at 631.324.8400.

WEDDINGS:

East Hampton Point is a favored destination for weddings of all styles and sizes.

The light and airy interior is the perfect canvas to create your dream wedding, from a playful garden themed party to a stylish evening soirée.

Learn more

EVENTS:

East Hampton Point offers full-service customized packages for business retreats and executive meetings. Along with East Hampton Point Cottages and the Palmer House Suites and Guest Rooms, we can arrange for private meeting space, complete AV equipment, catering, accommodations and various activities.

Learn more

SPECIAL DEALS / PACKAGES:

East Hampton Point is always offering specials deals and package offers.

