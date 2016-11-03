Boscolo Exedra Roma – Italy

Boscolo Exedra Roma | Piazza della Repubblica, 47-00185 Rome | +39 06 489 381 

UNIQUENESS & BEAUTY

In the splendid setting of Piazza della Repubblica, between the Baths of Dioceletian and the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels designed by Michelangelo, rises the first 5 Star Luxury hotel in Rome.

Opened in 2003, The Boscolo Exedra Roma is the result of an extraordinary and accurate refurbishment and modern planning of a sumptuous late 18th Century building.

 

The hotel has 238 rooms, 2 scenic restaurants, a panoramic terrace with views over Rome, an exclusive spa and an efficient Business Center, suspended over ancient Roman excavations.

LOCATION: 

ROME

Looking down on the Piazza della Repubblica from above, you can see the twin buildings, together with the entrance on Via Nazionale, which form a large chalice shape. Not by chance, it was here that the spring waters fed the Diocletian Baths, a start and end point for many roads. An Eternally romantic an lively metropolis, the home of the Roman Empire and a diamond of the baroque period, Rome has an incredible and unique place in the world.

To “live” Rome means a night-time stroll along the illuminated banks of the Tiber, during one event or another, or taking a visit to the Isola Tiberina, or in one of the historic restaurants in the Trastevere for a plate of “Giudia” artichokes.

The marvels to visit are countless, which makes Rome a city with the largest number or artworks in the world, and for this reason, a World Heritige Site: from the Colossus at the Panthon, to the Trevi Fountain, to the numerous museums and modern and ancient art galleries.

ROOMS & SUITES:

The most refined rooms at the Best Rate Guaranteed: the Boscolo Exedra offers 238 expertly furnished rooms, with free Wi-Fi.

Every detail is attended to in order to guarantee an incomparable experience to guests, in an atmosphere from another time.

Twelve Junior Suites, 3 Executive Suites and 2 Presidential Suites propose a refined ambience, where the fascination of the past meets modern technology. The jewel in the crown is the Clementine Grain Store, a suggestive snapshot which evokes the fascination of the 1500s.

Learn more about available room types HERE.

DINING: 

A spectacular gastronomical offering able to satisfy the most demanding of palates. Guests may choose between the Lobby Bar, the Tazio Champagne Bar, the Post Bar & Restaurant, the Tazio Gallery Bar & Restaurant and the La Frusta Breakfast Room.

All refined spaces inspired by the majestic welcome of the Capital. A varied and rich offer, with a prestigious and creative welcome and cuisine thanks to the Boscolo Food Experience, a homage to the culture of Italian cuisine which offers extraordinary flavours and sensations.

Learn more about dining at Boscolo Exedrea Roma HERE.

WELLNESS: 

EXEDRA FUSION SPA

A sublime ritual of health and beauty, started off with a welcoming cup of herbal tea. An itinerary of exclusive chromotherapy, massages and aesthetic treatments which can be finished off alongside the spectacular outside swimming pool* on the hotel terrace, with a dip into the breathtaking views of the rooftops of Rome, where the Bar & Restaurant serves lunch and dinner mindful of well-being, in both taste and refinement
*the swimming pool is open from May to September, from 10:00 to 18:00. 

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS: 

The Boscolo Exedra is a place of choice for celebrating weddings of excellence.

The Boscolo Wedding experience offers the couple a Wedding Planner who will take care of every detail: from the wedding reception to the catering, from the evening dance to the photographer, from the wedding dress to the flower arrangement, from hairdressing to make-up, as well as the wedding list and the car of your dreams.

The Hotel banquet service is a symphony of elegance and taste: with help from the Chef of our renowned restaurants, we will propose a refined menu which will leave guests enchanted. The impeccable service and courtesy of the staff complete the picture. The cherry on the cake? A final toast with a breathtaking view over Rome.

Learn more about weddings at Boscolo Exedra Roma HERE.

MEETINGS/ EVENTS:

From the majestic Tazio Gallery, which overlooks the Piazza della Repubblica, to the spectacular Posh terrace which has a view of Rome’s rooftop, to the refined surroundings of the La Frusta restaurant evoking the echoes of the Dolce Vita, and to the Business centre with its 8 prestigious high-tech rooms with a view over the ancient Roman baths and a capacity of 20-180 guests – the Boscolo Exedra Roma guarantees an always-excellent superior welcome.

Learn more HERE.

EXCLUSIVE OFFERS: 

Over its 3000 years of history, Rome has represented one of the most important civilisations of all time, for its culture, language, art, philosophy, religion, rights and costumes.

As Orazio Flacco says, there is nothing greater than the city of Rome. The Boscolo Exedra 5 Star Luxury Hotel has become a destination within a destination, reason enoguh to stay in an extraordinary metropolis rich in history.

Click HERE for package deals to Boscolo Exedra Roma. 

Learn more about gay friendly Boscolo Exedrea Roma by visiting: http://exedra-roma.boscolohotels.com/luxury-hotel-rome

