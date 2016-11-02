West Palm Beach Marriott – Florida

Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 2, 2016 

marriottwestpalmbeach

West Palm Beach Marriott | 1001 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL | 1-561-833-1234

pbimc_main01

Add yourself to West Palm Beach Marriott’s story as you step into a picturesque paradise. With luxurious accommodations minutes from white sands and sparkling Atlantic waters, they offer the perfect retreat. Palm Beach Convention Center, CityPlace shopping center and Kravis Center for the Performing Arts are within reach.

pbimc_phototour44

Take advantage of their local area shuttle to discover the best shopping and dining in the city, and schedule complimentary shuttle service to and from PBI airport. Visit Bistro Ten Zero One and indulge in meals with herbs and vegetables grown in their garden.

Retire to your guest room with complimentary Wi-Fi and elegant decor. Stay in shape at the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center, and soak up the sun at their outdoor pool.

pbimc_phototour50

The hotel also offers over 18,000 square feet of sophisticated event space for memorable weddings, receptions and conferences.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

pbimc_phototour62

pbimc_phototour33

Re-imagine relaxation at this Downtown West Palm Beach Hotel.

 

Learn about available room types at West Palm Beacb Marriott by clicking HERE.

DINING:

pbimc_phototour69

Breakfast

pbimc_phototour15

  • Buffet breakfast, fee from : 19.00 USD
  • Continental breakfast, fee from : 15.00 USD
  • Full American breakfast, fee from: 14.00 USD
  • Hot breakfast, fee from : 14.00 USD

Bistro Ten Zero One

pbimc_phototour17

pbimc_phototour73

American

Savor juicy steaks, fresh-caught seafood and perfectly poured drinks at our American restaurant in West Palm Beach. Business guests will especially appreciate our Wireless Internet access.

pbimc_phototour19

  • Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Dress code: Casual
  • Phone:  +1-561-833-1234

pbimc_phototour70

Starbucks®

Coffee House

Energize for the day with Starbucks® coffees, lattes, cappuccinos and pastries, all available conveniently onsite our downtown West Palm Beach hotel.

  • Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Dress code: Casual
  • Phone:  +1-561-833-1234

FITNESS:

pbimc_phototour21

Fitness Center

  • Cardiovascular equipment
  • Free weights
  • Treadmill, bike, free weights, etc.

Special guest privileges: 2nd Floor – 24 hour Key Card Access

Swimming

Outdoor Pool

pbimc_phototour05

  • Outdoor
  • Towels provided
  • Heated

Whirlpool

WEDDINGS:

pbimc_phototour27

Whether you dream of saying “I do” in front of a few family members or can’t imagine celebrating without a few hundred of your closest friends, they hotel can create a day that’s as special as your love.

pbimc_phototour26

pbimc_phototour25

With elegant spaces, custom catering and personalized service, they’ll take your wedding wish list and transform it into an event to remember.

pbimc_phototour51

Learn more about weddings HERE.

MEETINGS / EVENTS:

pbimc_phototour23

Experience unique style at the West Palm Beach Marriott®.

pbimc_phototour41

Business is a pleasure with immense and flexible indoor and outdoor spaces, the latest technology and an impressive attention to detail that creates a seamless meeting/convention experience.

pbimc_phototour07

DEALS & PROMOTIONS: 

pbimc_phototour53

West Palm Beach Marriott offers an array of travel packages. For up-to-the-minute information click HERE.

For more information on gay friendly West Palm Beach Marriott be sure to visit: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pbimc-west-palm-beach-marriott/.

 

 

 

