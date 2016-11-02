West Palm Beach Marriott – Florida
West Palm Beach Marriott | 1001 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL | 1-561-833-1234
Add yourself to West Palm Beach Marriott’s story as you step into a picturesque paradise. With luxurious accommodations minutes from white sands and sparkling Atlantic waters, they offer the perfect retreat. Palm Beach Convention Center, CityPlace shopping center and Kravis Center for the Performing Arts are within reach.
Take advantage of their local area shuttle to discover the best shopping and dining in the city, and schedule complimentary shuttle service to and from PBI airport. Visit Bistro Ten Zero One and indulge in meals with herbs and vegetables grown in their garden.
Retire to your guest room with complimentary Wi-Fi and elegant decor. Stay in shape at the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center, and soak up the sun at their outdoor pool.
The hotel also offers over 18,000 square feet of sophisticated event space for memorable weddings, receptions and conferences.
ACCOMMODATIONS:
Re-imagine relaxation at this Downtown West Palm Beach Hotel.
- Feel at home in the hotel’s modern accommodations with sophisticated furnishings and inspiring views.
- Keep connected with complimentary Wi-Fi during your stay in Downtown West Palm Beach.
- After busy day of meetings or sightseeing, unwind as you sink into plush bedding and dream away.
- On-the-go guests can use mini-refrigerators and in-room safes for ultimate travel convenience.
- Spacious marble bathrooms and premium bath amenities make getting ready in the morning a breeze.
- Stay entertained with flat-panel TVs featuring premium cable and movie channels in each room.
Learn about available room types at West Palm Beacb Marriott
DINING:
Breakfast
- Buffet breakfast, fee from : 19.00 USD
- Continental breakfast, fee from : 15.00 USD
- Full American breakfast, fee from: 14.00 USD
- Hot breakfast, fee from : 14.00 USD
Bistro Ten Zero One
American
Savor juicy steaks, fresh-caught seafood and perfectly poured drinks at our American restaurant in West Palm Beach. Business guests will especially appreciate our Wireless Internet access.
- Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Dress code: Casual
- Phone: +1-561-833-1234
Starbucks®
Energize for the day with Starbucks® coffees, lattes, cappuccinos and pastries, all available conveniently onsite our downtown West Palm Beach hotel.
- Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Dress code: Casual
- Phone: +1-561-833-1234
FITNESS:
Fitness Center
- Cardiovascular equipment
- Free weights
- Treadmill, bike, free weights, etc.
Special guest privileges: 2nd Floor – 24 hour Key Card Access
Swimming
Outdoor Pool
- Outdoor
- Towels provided
- Heated
Whirlpool
WEDDINGS:
Whether you dream of saying “I do” in front of a few family members or can’t imagine celebrating without a few hundred of your closest friends, they hotel can create a day that’s as special as your love.
With elegant spaces, custom catering and personalized service, they’ll take your wedding wish list and transform it into an event to remember.
- Host up to 750 reception guests for a celebration in one of our Palm Beach wedding venues.
- Our beautifully landscaped grounds are ideal for memorable outdoor receptions in West Palm Beach.
- Marriott event planners tend to every detail, from your catering to audiovisual equipment needs.
- Dedicated Kosher Kitchen (ORB) is available for all your celebrations.
- Spacious guest rooms and upscale amenities are perfect for out-of-town wedding and event guests.
- Event guests will appreciate our convenient location near beaches, shopping and the PBI airport.
Learn more about weddings
MEETINGS / EVENTS:
Experience unique style at the West Palm Beach Marriott®.
Business is a pleasure with immense and flexible indoor and outdoor spaces, the latest technology and an impressive attention to detail that creates a seamless meeting/convention experience.
- Reserve ballrooms and boardrooms near Palm Beach County Convention Center.
- Need to make a last-minute copy or send a quick fax? Take advantage of the hotel’s on-site business center.
- Ask about available catering services for your next business meeting, conference or celebration.
MeetingMatrix-certified diagrams of our West Palm Beach meeting space.
- Expertly present with the help of high-speed internet access and high-tech audiovisual equipment.
- They offer on-site event planners and AV technicians to assist with each and every one of your needs.
DEALS & PROMOTIONS:
West Palm Beach Marriott offers an array of travel packages.
For more information on gay friendly West Palm Beach Marriott be sure to visit: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pbimc-west-palm-beach-marriott/.