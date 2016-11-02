West Palm Beach Marriott – Florida Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 2, 2016 · Leave a Comment

West Palm Beach Marriott | 1001 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL | 1-561-833-1234

Add yourself to West Palm Beach Marriott’s story as you step into a picturesque paradise. With luxurious accommodations minutes from white sands and sparkling Atlantic waters, they offer the perfect retreat. Palm Beach Convention Center, CityPlace shopping center and Kravis Center for the Performing Arts are within reach.

Take advantage of their local area shuttle to discover the best shopping and dining in the city, and schedule complimentary shuttle service to and from PBI airport. Visit Bistro Ten Zero One and indulge in meals with herbs and vegetables grown in their garden.

Retire to your guest room with complimentary Wi-Fi and elegant decor. Stay in shape at the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center, and soak up the sun at their outdoor pool.

The hotel also offers over 18,000 square feet of sophisticated event space for memorable weddings, receptions and conferences.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Re-imagine relaxation at this Downtown West Palm Beach Hotel.