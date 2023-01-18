Shelter Harbor Inn – Westerly, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 18, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Shelter Harbor Inn | 10 Wagner Road | Westerly, RI 02891 | 401-322-8883

A Country-esque Retreat On the Rhode Island Shore

Shelter Harbor Inn provides upscale amenities in a setting that celebrates the best of New England beauty and traditions. From hearthside dining with freshly sourced seafood and greens to the laughter of lawn games and breakfast outdoors on bright, clear mornings, Shelter Harbor Inn takes a thoughtful approach to warm hospitality.

Built in 1800, and completely revamped in 2019, Shelter Harbor Inn sits on over three acres of greenery. With twenty-two guestrooms and suites, charming indoor and outdoor event spaces, an onsite Farm to Fork restaurant, a spa, and various seasonal activities, Shelter Harbor Inn emerges as the premier retreat for a quintessential New England hotel experience on the Block Island sound.

ACCOMMODATIONS:



At Shelter Harbor Inn, our guest rooms and suites combine regional and contemporary aesthetics to deliver a fresh take on luxury with a sense of New England traditions. Each room features eclectic artifacts and individualized details to make the room feel distinct and personal.

From high-end bedding, deluxe bath products and cozy furniture, our deluxe amenities create a true quintessential retreat in the heart of Westerly.

DINE:

Farmhouse Kitchen + Bar is a contemporary American restaurant with something for everyone. Located at the Shelter Harbor Inn, in charming Westerly, RI, Farmhouse Kitchen + Bar has a charismatic indoor and outdoor atmosphere boasting an eclectic mix of historic charm and modern polish.

Sample the freshest of local farms and Block Island Sound bounties with upbeat, lime-lit dinners (Wednesday through Sunday, 4-close) featuring a wide array of traditional dishes with signature twists.

WEDDINGS + EVENTS:

The magic of the Block Island Sound is never more apparent than when hosting a quintessential New England wedding with us at Shelter Harbor Inn. Our picture-perfect location, rich in romance and historic splendor, offers warm ocean breezes, and old-world charm.

Located on the Rhode Island Shores minutes from the beach and downtown Westerly, Shelter Harbor Inn offers the exciting escape of a destination wedding at a fraction of the effort for your guests. Our 22-room boutique hotel features serene and comfortable guest rooms, private guest cottages, and expansive suites where you and your guests can gather for pre and post-wedding festivities.

Shelter Harbor Inn would be elated to host your wedding—whether an intimate gathering or grand celebration – at any of our spaces onsite. We are pleased to offer an array of indoor and outdoor options – and if you choose outside, we have tent options available for fail safe planning.

MEETINGS + CORPORATE RETREATS:

We all know that people focus better with a change of scenery, so why not treat your team to a meeting outside of the four walls of the office? Conveniently located minutes from the highway, and less than an hour from Providence, it doesn’t take much to switch it up and bring your team together at our picturesque setting.

Don’t worry about bringing anything; our spaces are equipped with WiFi, a TV Screen or Projector Screen, computer hook ups and easels.

Come for a working lunch or all-day meeting, and bond with each other at the beach, over golf, tennis, bikes or lawn games during down time.

ADVENTURES:

Our team has curated a collection of activities and hand selected the best of the best local things to do. From relaxing on the beach to hitting the town, there is a world of activities for every season perfect for exploring.

SPA:

Experience wellness – Mind, Body, and Soul!

