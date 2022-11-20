The Revolution Hotel – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 20, 2022 · Leave a Comment

ONE OF A KIND urban boutique hotel celebrating Boston’s revolutionary spirit.

The Revolution Hotel is inspired by the great city of Boston and the innovative spirit of its people. They are one of a kind and don’t take no for an answer.

Breaking the norm is The Revolution Hotel’s norm and it starts when you walk through their doors. The hotel’s lobby bleeds Boston with a 65ft masterwork in spray paint that wraps the lobby’s interior by world-renowned artist Tristan Eaton. But they didn’t stop there. At every turn, from check-in to check-out, you’ll find a piece of Boston’s history that inspires the energy of the city they love today.

The Revolution Hotel offers modern accommodations, in the best neighborhood, where every visit is an experience that leaves you inspired and ready to take on the world.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

The Revolution Hotel has something for everyone.

FOOD & BEVERAGE:

Cósmica – Mexican Eatery & Bar

Nothing beats tequila and tacos, especially when Chef Colton Coburn-Wood’s expertise is involved. Cósmica is a fresh restaurant serving dinner and weekend brunch at The Revolution Hotel in Boston’s South End. The joint offers Cal-Mex specialties, washed down with an array of revolutionary drink options from boozy slushies to shots of tequila chased with Sangrita — per the tradition.

Feel like fueling up from the comfort of your room? No problem. Order all the deliciousness here and pick it up at the designated grab-and-go area in the restaurant.

ART:

It’s no secret that many of America’s most interesting inventions and innovators have come from Boston, and The Revolution Hotel wanted to show off that local brilliance inside its own walls. In the spirit of bold action that’s our hotel’s namesake, they brought in a noted street artist and a local team of sculpture artists to put their stamp on a piece of Beantown.

SIGNATURE AMENITIES:

From revolutionary fitness equipment to pet amenities, spiritual menus, and an impeccable sleep experience, Revolution’s Signature amenities are curated to keep you comfortable while you kick it in Boston.

What’s Included?

Your stay at The Revolution Hotel also includes access to all of their exclusive amenities listed below:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Fitness center featuring Peloton bikes

Complimentary bike rentals to explore the city

Water service in the lobby

Water station on each guest floor

The hotel happily welcomes your furry family members. There is a one-time $25 pet cleaning fee along with a waiver that must be signed promising your pooch will be on its best behavior. Pet beds and bowls are available upon request.

