The Sailing Museum – Newport, RI

Explore the world of wind and water in the heart of Newport.

Newport’s newest cultural destination and attraction is OPEN daily 10 am to 5 pm!

Experience sailing through exciting hands-on activities and exhibits that are fun for the whole family.

About our Exhibits

Wind and Water.

Simple elements, nature in her purest form, and the inspiration for innovation across the ages as humans have harnessed them to explore, trade, recreate, and compete.

Design driven by purpose, whether that purpose is to fly above the water at 50 knots or cruise in comfort with your family, curiosity, creativity, and craftsmanship, in every sail, every hull, each and every component.

Teamwork, commitment, and dedication create a marriage of mental and physical skills. Navigation, strategy and tactical decision-making, agility, speed, and strength.

Sailing can provide a breakthrough moment that changes a child’s understanding. A thought-provoking encounter that shifts a person’s perspective. Sailing is an immersive experience that transports us to another place and time.

In the space once used as the Press Room for America’s Cup, the Sailing Museum will explore all of this, igniting the senses and delighting sailors and non-sailors alike.

TICKETS:

Member – Always Free!

Adult – $18.00

Senior (65+) / Military/College Student – $15,00

Youth (11-18) -$12.00

Child (10 and under) – Always Free!

VENUE RENTAL:

The Sailing Museum is the perfect year-round location for your next special event. The museum boasts spaces that can accommodate 10 to 300 guests right on the waterfront in downtown Newport, RI. Host your small groups in The Mosbacher Room, our member’s lounge.

Or choose the Legends of Sailing area of the museum overlooking Newport Harbor. Wherever in the museum you choose, your guests will be immersed in the heritage and excitement of sailing.

