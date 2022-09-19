Margaritaville Hotel – Nashville, TN Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville | 425 Rep. John Lewis Way S | Nashville, TN 37203 | 1-615-986-9300

Step inside the doors of an urban oasis in Downtown Nashville and discover a playful retreat for fun lovers, adventurous travelers, and movers and shakers. Whether you’re revved up for rocking or chilled down for a relaxing stay, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is where you want to play.

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is located in the vibrant downtown neighborhood of SoBro, nestled near popular restaurants, attractions, trendy nightclubs, cocktail bars, and just steps from the Music City Convention Center and Bridgestone Arena.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Existing as the perfect cocktail of urban attitude and island latitude, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville embraces the city’s rich, diverse history of music and entertainment.

Caribbean rhythms, upbeat pop and rock melodies, and foot-stomping country classics alike all find their way into the soul of every space. But when it’s time to turn down and turn in, you’ll experience the lush, inviting lull of your favorite tropical escape.

Margaritaville has been welcoming guests for a long time and prides itself on maintaining the safety and security of its property and those that stay with them.

Now more than ever, they’re committed to providing you with pristine accommodations and plenty of space to relax and unwind. Read more about our health and safety standards and enjoy all the peace of mind for a carefree stay.

Learn more about available room options HERE.

EAT & DRINK:

What better place to relax with a cool cocktail than an establishment named after one?

Rest assured — Margaritaville Hotel Nashville takes their R&R pretty seriously. Bar and grill favorites, fresh seafood, choice steaks, and delicious desserts — no matter what you’re in the mood for, Margaritaville dining in Nashville aims to please.

WEDDINGS:

Whether you grew up in Nashville or you’re looking for a unique destination option, Nashville is an amazing city to say “I Do”. With the hotel’s island attitude and urban latitude, you can be assured to find a space you’ll feel relaxed and at ease in. The hotel’s indoor and outdoor venues gives them the ability to accommodate an intimate wedding or a big bash. They offer a one-stop-shop to host your perfect day by providing room accommodations, dining, live music, and more. Just two blocks south of the Broadway District, they are sure to have something that excites each of your guests.

Learn more about weddings at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

When you plan your event at Margaritaville Hotel, they’ll pull out every stop to guarantee that everything — from setting to décor, to multimedia to food and beverage service — is exactly as you envisioned it. Their experienced, dedicated staff will work with you every step of the way to ensure that every aspect of your occasion comes together without a hitch.

Learn more about hosting a meeting or event HERE.

EXPERIENCES:

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is surrounded by all the best Music City action, so you’ll certainly hear the call of the honky tonks, bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, and historical sites — but that doesn’t mean you can’t kick back and relax at the property.

Check out the hotel’s on-property experiences and start planning your stay in paradise.

Learn more about hotel experiences HERE.

EXCLUSIVE OFFERS:

The spirit of Margaritaville awaits you, right in the heart of Nashville. The ultimate urban escape any time of the year, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the unique culture of America’s most celebrated tune town.

Learn more about the hotel’s exclusive offers HERE.

NASHVILLE DESTINATION GUIDE:

There’s a reason Nashville draws millions of visitors every year. It’s a magical mix of urban energy, Southern charm, and natural beauty that’s like nowhere else on Earth. Whether you’re here for business or leisure, you simply can’t miss heading out and soaking up a little of the local flavor.

Learn more about can’t miss activities in Nashville during your stay at Margaritaville Hotel HERE.