The Essex Resort & Spa | 70 Essex Way | Essex, VT 05452 | 1-800-727-4295

Nestled on 18 acres between the vistas of the Green Mountains and the splendor of Lake Champlain, The Essex is Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa.

The Essex is a true destination for relaxation, offering a full service Spa and Salon, hands-on culinary experiences from their Cook Academy classes, and their two delicious restaurants, Junction and The Tavern — all of which perfectly complement their classic accommodations. The Essex is the premier choice for your next group event and is one of the top Vermont wedding destinations where dozens of happy couples come to tie the knot each year. From their own Vermont Tennis Vacations to their extensive selection of wine labels to choose from. The Essex offers you an experience unlike any other in New England….a true Recipe for Relaxation.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

The Essex is the perfect place to feed your spirit. With recently renovated accommodations and a bolder focus on cuisine culture, The Essex offers a resort experience like no other. Enjoy a stay in one of their culinary-themed guest rooms, featuring décor inspired by the colors and textures of food, or book a studio or suite with a kitchenette to enjoy all the comforts of home while staying at their Burlington, VT accommodations.

Learn more about available lodging options HERE.

DINING:

Your culinary adventure in Burlington begins when you check in. Fresh baked goods at the Lobby Café greet you with delectable sights and smells before you’ve even gotten your room key. And that’s just the start.

Whether you choose an intimate, inspired dinner at Junction or traditional pub fare at The Tavern, your taste buds will rejoice at how inventive and fresh their food is—many of their ingredients are grown on-site in our organic garden, and others are sourced from nearby purveyors.

Learn more about dining options at The Essex Resort & Spa HERE.

COOK ACADEMY at ESSEX RESORT & SPA:

The Essex is known as one of the premier resorts with cooking classes in New England, and for good reason. For years, The Essex has been peeling back the veil on their own culinary operation, sharing with locals and guests alike the secrets to making mouthwatering meals.

Build your kitchen fundamentals with a knife skills workshop. Bring a little beauty to your baking by learning cake decorating.

Or take a peek at how the pros put together a meal with a curated dinner experience.

Experience all this and more alongside the culinary experts behind The Junction, The Essex’s interactive restaurant. Now, who needs an apron?

Learn more about the Cook Academy HERE.

SPA:

Spa at The Essex is the only full-service, freestanding spa in the Burlington area and offers spa facilities, boutique, indoor pool, hot tub, outdoor pool and fitness center.

Learn more about Spa at Essex HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Essex Resort & Spa’s beautiful 18-acre resort in Burlington provides a stunning backdrop for your wedding along with deluxe accommodations and fun adventures your guests will never forget.

The Ponds at Bolton Valley, their exclusive off-site venue, offers an elegant, tranquil setting surrounded by 5,000 acres of Vermont forests and mountains.

Whether your celebration is on-site or off-site, enjoy palate-pleasing catering from their expert chefs and the impeccable service The Essex is known for.

They can customize your event based on your budget and the personal touches you desire. Their goal is to take care of every last detail so you and your guests enjoy an extraordinary and relaxing weekend together.

Learn more about weddings at Essex Resort & Spa HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Elevate your meeting experience with an upscale event at The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa, conveniently located just 15 minutes from Burlington International Airport. Their dynamic indoor and outdoor meeting venues are fully equipped for productive gatherings, whether you’re hosting a retreat for 12 or a conference for hundreds.

With flexible and comfortable meeting spaces, full-service AV equipment, attentive customer service, culinary excellence and spectacular Vermont scenery, The Essex is your ideal meeting venue. The tranquility of their beautiful 18-acre resort will inspire your team, while the abundance of activities, both on-site and throughout the area, offers thrilling entertainment when your workday is done.

Learn more about hosting your next meeting or event at Essex Resort & Spa HERE.

EXPLORE BURLINGTON:

Burlington, Vermont, has more to offer than meets the eye. It’s more than maple syrup, fall leaves, and the craft beer capital of the northeast. Whether you’re traveling with your family or visiting with adventure in mind, you’ll find an activity that suits your Burlington bucket list. And no matter how you spend your days, you’ll find ample space to recharge at The Essex—and then head out the next day to do it all over again.