The Dark Manor – Norwich, CT

The Dark Manor | Exit 18 (Old Exit 83) off of I-395 | Norwich, CT

JOURNEY THROUGH THE DARK MANOR’S MOST HORRIFYING SECRETS

WILL YOU FACE WHAT LIES AHEAD?

The Manor is home to the ghastly entities that haunt its hallowed grounds. Many are driven mad by the terror lurking in every shadow; their desperate screams echoing endlessly down the twisting trail –screams echoing through the desolate Connecticut countryside.

Can you escape the darkness and terror of The Graveyard. The remains of unnamed evil patrol the Graveyard in search of victims to repair their plagued souls. Plunge into the shadows of the mausoleums while you are surrounded by undead creeps and chainsaw freaks, remorseless in their torment of anyone unfortunate enough to wander into their cold grasp.

Those who can survive the village may narrowly escape with their lives, but for many, their sanity remains lost forever.

The few who escape will suffer to tell the tale. Will you be one of them?

You won’t want to miss this fully-outdoor haunted trail freshly redesigned to deliver a thrilling new experience!

Learn more by visiting: http://thedarkmanor.com/.