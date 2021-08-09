The Ben – West Palm Beach, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 9, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Ben | 251 N. Narcissus Ave | West Palm Beach, FL | 1-(561)-655-4001

The Ben is a 208-room boutique hotel – part of the acclaimed Marriott Autograph Collection – on the West Palm Beach waterfront. Inspired by Byrd Spilman Dewey’s Ben Trovato Estate, one of Palm Beach County’s original great homes, The Ben will bring to West Palm Beach what its namesake is known for – being a notorious host & social facilitator.

Offering prime views of the Palm Harbor Marina and scenic Intracoastal Waterway, the hotel’s amenities include a stunning rooftop lounge with an expansive heated saltwater pool and adjacent bar.

Enjoy poolside cocktail service and nightlife vibes. Situated at the northeast quadrant of Olive Avenue and Banyan Boulevard, the hotel is one block from Clematis Street, West Palm’s “Main Street,” and within walking distance of lifestyle hub Rosemary Square.

LUXURIOUS ACCOMMODATIONS:

The Ben combines the city’s early days as an untamed tropical paradise, mingling it with modern comforts and vibrant local culture. Reimagined for today, The Ben is a classic hotel for a new age.

Guest Rooms at The Ben are true to the intended design of this Autograph Collection Hotel blending the feel of Palm Beach including rich textures, quality linens and designer bath amenities with modern nuances reflective of today’s traveler.

HOTEL AMENITIES:

Guests at The Ben have a myriad of choices to create their personalized vacation or event story. Whether you are coming to work, relax or play…we can accommodate everything to make your stay complete.

ROOFTOP EXPERIENCE:

Whether you are hosting a corporate or social event, enjoying a well crafted cocktail or taking a dip in the heated saltwater pool, The Ben rooftop experience provides it all. Take the express elevator from the ground level to Spruzzo, our rooftop Italian inspired lounge featuring dining options from entrees to light bites complimented by our diverse cocktail and wine menu.

Throughout the month enjoy local entertainment to further enhance your day or evening. Our cabanas come with flatscreen televisions to enjoy your favorite show or sporting event and each are well attended by our pool service team including menu and beverage service.

DINING at THE BEN:

Dining at The Ben is upscale and comfortably local, infused with inspiration, representing the social city center of West Palm and the time-honor spirit of sharing. For banquets or meeting breaks, work retreats or weddings, the options are endless.

Fun is at the heart of it – local leaders meet at our stylish signature restaurant Proper Grit for appetizers or entrees with a side of innovation; business travelers find comfortable corners to loosen up over crafted cocktails, and groups gather at the rooftop bar Spruzzo to plan the next day’s agenda over uniquely crafted cocktails, micro-brewed beers and a wide variety of award-winning wines and spirits.

WEDDINGS:

Imagine a gathering place filled with warm lights, laughter and spirited stories. Storied history and ambience, where the traditions of the past come together with a cosmopolitan sense of how to celebrate well today. The Ben offers enticing menu options, exceptional service, mixology masters, and exciting ambiance brining your dream wedding to reality.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

The Ben features 8,000 square feet of gathering space where stories unfold, inspiration strikes, and the unexpected delights of the city’s past mingle with modern comforts and vibrant local culture. From a congenial-yet-polished Boardroom to a unique gallery inspired Studio that provides a blank canvas for event planners and corporate leaders to let their creativity roam free. The Ben’s event space channels the spirit of one of West Palm Beach’s great homes and interprets it for a modern social facilitator and notorious host.

LOCAL ATTRACTIONS:

Palm Beach County is home to an array of attractions to suit the needs of all ages and desires in travel experiences. Guest can take in a day at the Palm Beach Zoo featuring over 500 different species of animals, relax on the sands of John D McArthur Beach or shop at over 100 retail specialty stores at the Palm Beach Outlets located just 2 miles from the hotel. Sports enthusiasts will love the area as it hosts the teams of Houston Astros and Washington Nationals for annual spring training camps each winter season. Nearby sports fishing, diving and snorkeling also provide a great opportunity to enjoy the beautiful coastline of this South Florida destination.

SPECIAL OFFERS:

