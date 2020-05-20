Hotel Clermont – Atlanta, GA Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 20, 2020 · Leave a Comment

789 Ponce De Leon Ave | Atlanta, GA 30306 | 470-485-0485

Located on the historic Ponce de Leon Avenue in the heart of Atlanta, Hotel Clermont boasts 90 carefully appointed rooms with modern conveniences and splendid views.

ROOMS & SUITES:

Each of Hotel Clermont’s room types includes a king or queen-sized bed, an en-suite tiled bathroom, a lounge chair and work desk, and of course, views of the beloved neighborhood, Poncey-Highland. Here, your dreams will be beautiful and nothing will hurt. ADA rooms available.

+ Amenities:

Crisp air conditioning

Pressed sheets

High-speed wireless internet

Color TV with cable

Modern Bluetooth speaker

Exclusive toiletries by La Bottega

In-room safe

Learn more about available room types HERE.

EAT & DRINK:

Tiny Lou’s – Named after the popular 1950s dancer in the Clermont Motor Hotel’s “Gypsy Room,” our swinging little French-American brasserie lovingly serves up dishes using seasonal and local ingredients. Semi-private dining options available.

The Rooftop – The finest of the finer things: astroturf, street food, frosé in the summer, hot toddies in the fall. The romance of being on a roof, anywhere, but especially here, with its skyline views for days.

The Lobby Bar – Find a nook and make it yours. A dark, comfy place to while away your time. Late night bites available from Tiny Lou’s.

Cafe Clermont – Join us in the lobby level café for fresh coffee and a selection of hand-made pastries perfected by our very own on-site pastry chef. Stay as long as you like or take it on the go.

GROUPS & EVENTS:

With an atmosphere full of positive energy, Hotel Clermont is open to host your good times and your next best memory.

SPECIAL OFFER:

BOOK A GROUP 90 DAYS OUT AND GET A PERK OF YOUR CHOICE.

Whether you’re traveling in a group for work or play, planning a corporate retreat or a wedding celebration, our group room blocks, communal spaces, and semi-private areas are perfect for any occasion.

PRIVACY PLEASE

You may want to host in a more private setting. Our on-site brasserie, Tiny Lou’s, seats up to 100. A smaller affair? We have a rooftop bar, semi-private dining areas, and lobby havens you’re welcome to request.

Learn more about hosting an event at Hotel Clermont HERE.

For more information on gay friendly Hotel Clermont be sure to visit: https://www.hotelclermont.com/