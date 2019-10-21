Whiteface Lodge – Lake Placid,NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on October 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

WHITEFACE LODGE / 7 WHITEFACE INN LANE / LAKE PLACID, NY 12946 / 1-800-903-4045

I have found the most magical, enchanting resort in the Northeast. A resort designed as a return to the Adirondack Great Camp, nestled in the woodlands surrounding Lake Placid, New York.

There is something to be said about the atmosphere and The Whiteface Lodge is one of the most atmospheric resorts you will ever experience.

Between the majestic Adirondack landscape and the rustic timber design, The Whiteface Lodge will leave you breathless.

I had the pleasure of experiencing this resort during the holidays, which only adds to its fairy-tale allure. Decked out in holiday decor, complete with Christmas trees large enough to make Clark Griswold jealous, the resort gleamed with twinkling lights, red bows and the scent of fresh pine and wood-burning fireplaces.

The ambiance and musical sounds of holiday classics playing softly in the hotel’s lobby would make even the Grinch want to sip hot cocoa and don his favorite ski sweater. As a person who truly appreciates each and every detail of a place, my senses were completely overjoyed.

The Whiteface Lodge embodies every image one associates with the Adirondacks.

It is no wonder they were recognized as one of World’s Best Places to Stay by Conde Nast Traveler’s Gold List, and ranked First in Lake Placid on Travel & Leisure’s top 500! Travel & Leisure also voted it “the Northeast’s Best Mountain Resort”.

It’s idyllic setting and abundant amenities may cause you to want to take up permanent residency. You’ve been warned! 😉

As you walk toward the main entrance you can’t help but feel a sense of excitement take over.

This excitement is founded because the second you step inside I assure you that a permanent smile will appear, well, until you have to leave that is (but hey, cheer up, you can always return!)

My check-in process was smooth and informative and before I knew it I was heading to my superior suite, room # 122. I always feel like a kid on Christmas morning as I get ready to enter a hotel room.

The suite was absolutely gorgeous with plushly furnished, handcrafted Adirondack-style furnishings.

The superior suite measures approx 600-700 square feet. It offers two rooms, a separate bedroom and living room.

The bedroom features an elegant king bed while the living room provides a queen sleeper sofa. The bathroom has a jetted tub / rain head shower combination. There was a full kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and utensils. Another fantastic, and much-appreciated amenity, is the in-room washer/dryer. Some personal favorites were the cast-iron (gas) fireplace and private cedar-mahogany deck entrance from the living room.

The bed was extremely comfortable and provided a fantastic night’s sleep and the strong water pressure made for an extra long shower! 😉

Oh, and did I mention the bathroom has radiant-heat flooring? Oh. Yes.

Also provided was a list of activities/events planned at the resort that day.

My traveling companion and I decided to venture out and tour the premises. We found ourselves in their family room, complete with a movie theater and 2-lane bowling alley (yes, a bowling alley)!

The resort is overflowing with amenities including the above-mentioned family room which also has billiards, shuffleboard, air hockey, and foosball tables.

There is a year-round, heated indoor/outdoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub, 56-seat-surround-sound movie theater, nightly “experience the lodge” bonfire with s’mores from 7-10 PM, live music in the KANU Lounge, fine dining at the premier KANU Restaurant, The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, state-of-the-art health & fitness center, and”cigar & cognac” outdoor lean-tos.

Seasonal activities include waterfront activities at the resort’s private club, The Canoe Club, snowshoe & cross-country ski trails nearby, hiking and mountain biking trails close to the resort, catch-and-release fishing pond, ice skating rink, platform tennis court and frozen treats at the old-fashioned ice cream parlor.

All of this is in addition to being a short distance to Lake Placid’s charming downtown area.

Talk about an inclusive resort!!

The resort’s on-site concierge can also arrange other seasonal activities such as fly fishing, rock climbing, ice fishing, dog sledding, backcountry skiing and more!

HISTORY: Completed in June 2005, Whiteface Lodge is the only all-suite resort in the Adirondacks and is the vision of a former Olympian and developer who used decades of building experience to create one of the grandest properties in the Adirondacks.

Much of the timber for this Lake Placid resort was hand-milled on-site, and accents such as handcrafted Adirondack furnishings adorn the interior spaces, creating a wonderfully authentic ambiance.

ACCOMMODATIONS: Ranging in size from 700 to 2,300 square feet, each of the lodge’s 94 guest suites welcome you with a cozy Adirondack ambiance. Handcrafted furnishings, forged accents, and (in most suites) cast-iron fireplaces lend warmth and authenticity to the living spaces. Each suite has a fully complemented kitchen, radiant-floor heart, jetted tubs, pillow-top beds, flat-screen LCD Tv’s, and a sitting patio or balcony. Guests also enjoy a full breakfast daily and full access to all of the resort amenities.

Suites range from: Jr. Suites, Superior Suites, Deluxe Suites, Two Bedroom Suites, Three Bedroom Suites, Grand Lodge Suites and the Presidential Suite.

All Lodge Suites Feature:

• Handcrafted Adirondack-style furnishings, cast iron gas fireplaces (most), and slate floors

• Custom pillow-top, king-size beds with fine linens and a selection of pillow types

• Fully-equipped kitchens with custom Alder cabinetry and granite counters

• Private cedar and mahogany balconies or slate patios that feature views of the surrounding mountains

• Spacious bathrooms featuring showers, double vanities, jetted tubs (in many), and radiant-heat flooring

• Flat-screen televisions

• High-speed Internet connectivity and telephones in each room

• Twice-daily housekeeping service

• European-style washer and dryers

For the comfort of guests, Whiteface Lodge is a non-smoking, pet-free property. Click HERE for more information on accommodations.

SPA: The Spa at Whiteface Lodge is ranked among the top 100 spas in North America by Condé Nast Traveler. Their intimate 5,800-square-foot spa blends the rustic beauty of its setting with a relaxing and serene ambiance. The Spa at Whiteface Lodge takes its inspiration from the complex mosaic of Adirondack Mountain life and delivers luxurious treatments. You can find out more details on the spa, including a list of treatments by clicking HERE.

CIGAR & COGNAC LEAN-TOS: Enjoy the signature Whiteface Lodge experience of dedicated service available at their fully furnished and graciously appointed outdoor Lean-Tos, fashioned after the Adirondack-style hunting camps from the turn of the century. Boasting glorious views, a fire pit, electricity and phone service, guests can enjoy and indulge in more than 25 single malt scotches, after dinner drinks, ports, cordial and wines all featured on their Wine Spectator Award of Excellence Drink Menu. Drink selections are perfectly complemented by their cigar menu, featuring world-class variations of hand-rolled and imported cigars.

ENTERTAINMENT: Whiteface Lodge offers a wide variety of unique and exciting entertainment, with events and activities daily that include: • Nightly star gazing

• Birds of prey exhibits

• Live music in their lounge

• Wine and food education

• Wine tastings and pairings

• Storytelling

• Ice skating exhibits

• Activities for the kids

• Three daily movies in their movie theater

Nearby Lake Placid events and area attractions DINING: The colorful and textured flavors come to life in the dining destinations at Whiteface Lodge Resort. Kanu, our flagship restaurant, presents sophisticated Adirondack-inspired cuisine, and Peak47 features handcrafted cocktails, live music, and sumptuous light fare **GOOD TO KNOW** The resort offers in-room dining! KANU Dining Room – Sophisticated Adirondack-inspired cuisine is elevated by magnificent mountain views at Kanu. Hand-hewn log beams and granite stone fireplaces add rustic warmth to an unforgettable dining experience. Guests enjoy a view into the bustling kitchen as theculinary team prepares a la carte and multi- course wine pairing menus that showcase the rich local bounty of the Adirondacks. PEAK 47 – After a day of outdoor adventure, Peak 47 is the perfect place to unwind with an excellent casual meal, signature drink, and live music. Enjoy a local or regional beer or choose a vintage from our extensive wine list- a perennial winner of Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence.

Take a seat at the copper-topped bar or settle by the cozy glow of wood- burning stone fireplace on a snowy winter day.

Peak 47 is open 12:00-11:00pm daily. All day menu is offered 12:00-10:00pm with dinner entrees available after 5:30pm.

Children’s menu is available. Peak 47 does not take reservations. KANU Lounge features a relaxed Adirondack atmosphere where guests can enjoy a signature cocktail and live music or enjoy casual dining from their special KANU Lounge Menu. I had breakfast here and the food and service were phenomenal. I enjoyed the Classic Belgian Waffle with Applewood Smoked Bacon, fresh berries and a side order of toast. Jennifer enjoyed their Brioche French Toast with Applewood Smoked Bacon and fresh berries. Both of these were served with real maple syrup and Vermont Creamery butter and were delicious! Our waiter, Adan, was extremely personable and friendly and took great care of us. We were even lucky enough to meet the wonderful chef, Nick, who excitingly told us about the new menu they were to release that evening! KANU Lounge Facts: Daily cocktail & wine signature specials.

20 different Vodka styles perfectly suited for the martini and cocktail enthusiast.

A selection of 25 different single malt Scotches.

A wide variety of local and regional brews, both on tap and bottled.

More than 400 regional, domestic & international wines, a selection that continuously earns Whiteface Lodge Food & Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. EVENTS & MEETINGS: The Lake Placid meeting and event facilities at Whiteface Lodge 30-acre property offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor business and event facilities. Their personalized white-glove service will address your every need, and their hospitality will make you feel right at home. I can think of no better place to host your next event and/or wedding! HERE for more information. Clickfor more information. PACKAGES: Whiteface Lodge offers packages year-round. From special rates to romantic flourishes, their resort packages feature innovative ways to make your getaways even more delightful. Click HERE for their latest offerings. Whiteface Lodge offers packages year-round. From special rates to romantic flourishes, their resort packages feature innovative ways to make your getaways even more delightful. Clickfor their latest offerings. GAY& LESBIAN FACTOR: Without a doubt, this is by far the most gay-friendly and LGBT welcoming resort in the Adirondacks. The staff at Whiteface Lodge went above & beyond to make my guest and I feel welcome. We were treated like royalty from BEFORE we arrived until even AFTER we checked out. Every person I encountered was courteous, friendly and extremely personable. We felt very comfortable enjoying the facilities and found everything about Whiteface Lodge exceeded our expectations. The resort would be the perfect destination for families to visit as there are so many activities for people of all ages. Whether it be a romantic weekend getaway, family escape or adventure trip, The Whiteface Lodge will not disappoint. Some experiences really challenge my writing skills. I mean how can you put into words a place like Whiteface Lodge? It is nearly impossible. This is the type of place you have to experience for yourself. You have to smell the mountain air, the pine, and wood-burning fireplace. You have to experience the friendliness of the staff. You have to see the steam rise off the pool during the wintertime. You have to taste s’mores made over a barn fire. You have to rest your body on their super comfortable beds. Snuggle in front of the fireplace. Enjoy a spa treatment. Taste KANU’s delicious food. The list can go on and on. As a writer, we try to convey a sense of place through words and photos. If we are lucky we succeed. I hope these words and photos lead you to pick up the phone or sign on to the Internet right now and make your reservation. It will be one of the best decisions of your life. I guarantee it. Desiree Sousa Owner/Editor-In-Chief Gay Travel Information | We Are Gay Friendly | Out & About Travel http://www.gaytravelinformation.com http://www.wearegayfriendly.com http://www.gaytravelpros.com