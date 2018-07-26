Made INN Vermont – Burlington, VT Posted by gaytravelinformation on July 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Made INN Vermont B&B | Chic Boutique B&B | 204 S. Willard Street, Burlington, VT 05401 | 1-802-399-2788

AN URBAN, HIGH-DESIGN BURLINGTON, VT BOUTIQUE BED AND BREAKFAST HOTEL

Come for the Design. Stay for the Experience™ Escape from the ordinary at gay friendly Made INN Vermont, a chic boutique Burlington, VT B&B (voted a “2014 Top Ten Romantic Inn” by iLoveInns.com).



This petite hotel is ideally located in the upscale hill section in downtown Burlington (easy walking distance to UVM, Church Street Marketplace, Fletcher Allen). Unique in its combination of Victorian architecture, eclectic decor and the sleek, clean lines of modernism.

Everywhere sunlight is allowed in, structure is exposed, and the beauty of design without intention is allowed to open and breathe. An urban atmosphere of texture and luxury, sudden splashes of nature and color excite the senses.

All of the interior spaces manage to be at the same time elegant and whimsical, always hinting at the quirkiness of individuality. A study in contrasts, re-purposed mid-century furnishings live comfortably together with art deco, historic and vintage lighting and modern conveniences.

Featured at Made INN Vermont is an ever-changing selection of local artists’ works, for pleasure and consideration, available for you to own; a memento of your stay at our INN and your enjoyment of Vermont’s Queen City, and a way for you to add to, or begin, your collection.

Made INN Vermont stands out among other Burlington Bed and Breakfasts, with it’s sophisticated style andextraordinary amenities. From the intimacy of the patio garden and the 6 person hot tub, to the chalkboard walls ready for your decoration, the INN provides an artistic escape from the everyday.

The 1930’s style dining room with it’s card catalog and re-purposed chest sideboards, invites you to a European Continental Breakfast featuring the best of local farmer’s market natural and organic selections, followed by their full cooked-to-order gourmet, organic breakfast. The parlor is spacious and comfortable, and carries the same sense of style and whimsical surprises throughout the INN, including: vintage games and toys, amp/electric guitar and other instruments, an extensive art library, a sleek over-sized sofa, urban exposed brick fireplace and our designer arranged bare-bulb chandelier.

You will feel transported to another era. The flow of time surrounding you is meant to evoke the flow of creativity within, giving tantalizing tastes of then and now.

Made INN Vermont is prominently presented on South Willard Street, a block from Main Street, within the historic Hill Section. Overlooking Lake Champlain and downtown Burlington, we share the neighborhood with the University of Vermont and Champlain College. ‘ Within walking distance of so many of Burlingtons historic and cultural places and events, the inn’s location makes a car an unnecessary accessory. Bring your bicycle; the newly installed city bike lane passes right in front of our door. A visit to Made INN Vermont is much more than just a place to rest your head for the night. It is a place where the mind and spirit can break free of everyday patterns and confusion; reveal new ideas and emotions while become relaxed, renewed and revived. For more information on LGBT friendly Made INN Vermont B&B visit: http://www.madeinnvermont.com