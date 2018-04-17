You’ll love the perfect boardwalk location of the NEWLY RENOVATED Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront/North 37th Street. Our Virginia Beach, VA hotel is steps from the ocean, the boardwalk, and exciting events like the Neptune Festival. We’re also just minutes from the Convention Center and Oceana NAS. You can do it all at our hotel: Spend a day at the pool, with its cascading waters and swaying palms. Work out in the fitness room, or step outside for a run on the beach.

Work or relax in our state-of-the-art lobby, with its inviting spaces and free Wi-Fi. Check our GoBoard for the latest news and information. Step into The Bistro for a great breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Eat. Drink. Connect. Or pick up a latte at our on-site Starbucks. After a full day, retreat to your balcony for the beautiful view. Planning an event? Our largest space can host up to 120. Few Virginia Beach hotels can match our attention to detail – or our oceanfront location – so book a room today!

ROOMS:

Guest Room Highlights

The king whirlpool guest rooms at our Virginia Beach hotel are perfect romantic getaways any time.

Mini-refrigerators and coffee makers are standard amenities in our Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel.

Stay well-connected with the 32″ flat-screen HDTVs in all guest rooms. Suites feature two TVs.

Free Wi-Fi is available in every room, suite and public area in our Virginia Beach oceanfront hotel.

Every North Virginia Beach hotel room features a furnished private balcony with breathtaking views.

Lodging in our Virginia Beach hotel rooms combine elegance, comfort and functionality.

Learn more about available room types HERE.

DINING:

The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect.®

Your food and beverage destination for refreshing breakfast choices in the morning, and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening. The Bistro also offers specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee to help you get a jump on the day.

Learn more HERE.

FITNESS:

On-site Fitness Center Hours: 24 Hours, 7 days a week Equipment and Services Cardiovascular Equipment

Free weights

Additional equipment: Newly remodeled room with 22″ TVs on all machines

Fitness classes: Not Available

Swimming Virginia Beach Indoor Pool Hours: Mon-Sun: 07:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Indoor

Towels provided Outdoor Pool open Memorial Day – Labor Day Hours: Mon-Sun: 09:00 AM – 09:00 PM

Outdoor

Towels provided Whirlpool Towels provided