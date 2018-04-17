Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront/North 37th Street
Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront/North 37th Street | 3737 Atlantic Ave | Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Explore Virginia Beach while staying at our oceanfront hotel
You’ll love the perfect boardwalk location of the NEWLY RENOVATED Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront/North 37th Street. Our Virginia Beach, VA hotel is steps from the ocean, the boardwalk, and exciting events like the Neptune Festival. We’re also just minutes from the Convention Center and Oceana NAS. You can do it all at our hotel: Spend a day at the pool, with its cascading waters and swaying palms. Work out in the fitness room, or step outside for a run on the beach.
Work or relax in our state-of-the-art lobby, with its inviting spaces and free Wi-Fi. Check our GoBoard for the latest news and information. Step into The Bistro for a great breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Eat. Drink. Connect. Or pick up a latte at our on-site Starbucks. After a full day, retreat to your balcony for the beautiful view. Planning an event? Our largest space can host up to 120. Few Virginia Beach hotels can match our attention to detail – or our oceanfront location – so book a room today!
ROOMS:
Guest Room Highlights
The king whirlpool guest rooms at our Virginia Beach hotel are perfect romantic getaways any time.
Mini-refrigerators and coffee makers are standard amenities in our Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel.
Stay well-connected with the 32″ flat-screen HDTVs in all guest rooms. Suites feature two TVs.
Free Wi-Fi is available in every room, suite and public area in our Virginia Beach oceanfront hotel.
Every North Virginia Beach hotel room features a furnished private balcony with breathtaking views.
Lodging in our Virginia Beach hotel rooms combine elegance, comfort and functionality.
DINING:
The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect.®
Your food and beverage destination for refreshing breakfast choices in the morning, and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening. The Bistro also offers specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee to help you get a jump on the day.
FITNESS:
On-site Fitness Center
Hours: 24 Hours, 7 days a week
Equipment and Services
- Cardiovascular Equipment
- Free weights
- Additional equipment: Newly remodeled room with 22″ TVs on all machines
- Fitness classes: Not Available
Virginia Beach
Indoor Pool
- Hours: Mon-Sun: 07:00 AM – 11:00 PM
- Indoor
- Towels provided
Outdoor Pool open Memorial Day – Labor Day
- Hours: Mon-Sun: 09:00 AM – 09:00 PM
- Outdoor
- Towels provided
Whirlpool
- Towels provided
Activities
WEDDINGS:
About This Venue
-
Try our local, organically themed menu when you visit our Virginia Beach hotel on the Beach.
-
From light hors d’oeuvres to fine dining, our Virginia Beach wedding destination serves it all.
-
Book blocks of 10 to 25 Virginia Beach Oceanfront rooms quickly and easily online using QuickGroup.
-
Out-of town guests with find ideal accommodations and convenient services at our beachfront hotel.
-
Expert service makes our Virginia Beach Oceanfront meeting rooms a perfect venue for weddings.
-
Our largest Virginia Beach oceanfront meeting room seats 100 guests, perfect for receptions.
MEETINGS:
About This Venue
-
Refreshing events menus just right for you!
-
Book groups of 10 to 25 hotel rooms quickly and easily using our QuickGroup online booking tool.
-
Our meeting spaces in Virginia Beach are eco-friendly are Virginia Green Lodging-certified.
-
Guests attending a Virginia Beach event will love the Starbucks and oceanfront views at our hotel.
-
The Virginia Boardroom seats up to eight people, and the Cape Henry Room will host up to 120.
-
Choose one of four well-appointed meeting rooms available at our Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel.
SPECIAL DEALS + PACKAGES:
