The Porches Inn at Mass MoCA – North Adams, MA

The Porches Inn at Mass MoCA | 231 River Street | North Adams, MA 01247

The Porches Inn at MASS MoCA is a boutique inn located in the historic community of North Adams, MA. With an expansive view of The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) from its porches, this row of beautifully detailed 19th Century Victorian row houses pays homage to generations of mill worker families who once called them home.

But Porches is more than a piece of history. It is a visible manifestation of the changes brought about by the arrival of MASS MoCA.

Porches is an intentional blend of the old and new. Retro-industrial architecture mingles with modern comforts, cutting edge technology and a design sensibility that could most closely be described as granny chic. The result is an atmosphere that retains a certain homey, quirky spirit that is the underpinning of everything we do.

The Inn’s decor reflects a whimsical approach to life. A unique blend of color and texture throughout create a visually engaging experience that is totally unique to Porches. Spaces are filled with retro furniture and collectibles that range from vintage plates and paint-by-number pictures framed on the walls to vintage TV lamps.

Porches can best be described as homey, ironic with a touch of whimsy. In fact, Travel + Leisure calls the iconic inn “Earnestly homey and at home with irony.” But most of our guests simply call it home when visiting with us in the Berkshires.

MASS MOCA

A former 19th Century textile mill, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) is one of the world’s most vibrant centers for making, displaying and viewing some of today’s most evocative art. With vast galleries and a stunning collection of indoor and outdoor performing arts venues, MASS MoCA is able to embrace all forms of art: music, sculpture, dance, film, painting, photography, theater, and new, boundary-crossing works of art that defy easy classification. Much of the work shown is created during extended fabrication and rehearsal residencies that bring hundreds of the world’s most brilliant and innovative artists to North Adams and The Porches Inn.

The museum campus features free parking, affordably priced cafés, a full-service restaurant, delicious ice cream, great coffee, and an innovative microbrewery that spotlights locally malted grains and hops grown right here in the Berkshire valley.

ROOMS & SUITES:

There’s nothing usual about a stay at Porches. Take our rooms. No two are alike. Architectural framings and angles vary. Individual decors give a distinct personality to every space.

A rich palette of color schemes adds a sense of tone and atmosphere to each room, suite and common area. Some rooms have private porches. Some have lofts and spiral staircases. Others have kitchens. But they all have one thing in common – a relaxed, cozy atmosphere topped off by that classic Porches flair.

AMENITIES:

Porches has a wide array of amenities to satisfy even the most discriminating tastes. We believe in anticipating our guests’ every need and handling any special request – no matter how daunting.

A few of our most popular amenities include: Complimentary Continental Breakfast It’s said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So we go all out. Our fresh, healthy complimentary Continental breakfast features an assortment of locally sourced goodies ranging from croissants and fresh whole grain breads to cheese, hardboiled eggs, locally made granola, fresh fruit and more. If you prefer to enjoy a steaming pot of French Roast coffee and a croissant while leisurely lounging in the comfort of your bed, we’ll even deliver it to you in one of our signature Porches lunchboxes. Heated Outdoor Swimming Pool

Whether it’s 90 degrees or a foot of snow on the ground, our heated, 14-by 38-ft heated outdoor pool is ready for you. Surrounded by a radiant-heated stone patio, the pool also features a hot tub, sauna and shower. Changing rooms are located in adjacent Building Seven.