Kimpton Canary Hotel – Santa Barbara, CA

Kimpton Canary Hotel, a downtown Santa Barbara hotel, is where a dazzling array of delicious experiences — from farm fresh cuisine to local world-class wine, mingle with stunning views and unexpected amenities to indulge you in Santa Barbara style.
ACCOMMODATIONS:
Mediterranean Style Meets Hotel in Downtown Santa Barbara Boutique Chic.
Old World accents like four-poster beds, down duvets and hardwood floors might have you thinking you’ve skipped off to Spain, but this Santa Barbara boutique hotel’s generously-sized 300 square-foot –plus accommodations and luxe amenities (like in-room yoga mats and WiFi) will tip you off that you’re at Kimpton’s Canary hotel.
The Canary doesn’t feel like other hotels in downtown Santa Barbara.
Learn more about available accommodations
AMENITIES:
Boutique Services + Amenities
- The hotel supplies a yoga mat in every room, free of charge.
- The only Rooftop Pool in Santa Barbara + Pool Bar.
- Luxury Atelier Bloem bath amenities.
- Onsite Concierge and personal, customized itineraries for your perfect Santa Barbara stay.
- In-room Dining from Finch & Fork restaurant.
- Valet Parking with unlimited in/out privileges.
- Short 1.5 mile walk to the beach.
- Pet-friendly accommodations – bring your loyal companion with you.
- A $10 Raid the Bar credit valid towards your minibar or at the Pool or Restaurant Bar, Free High-Speed Wifi, Exclusive Offers and more for Kimpton Karma Rewards members.
Additional Amenities Covered by Kimpton Canary’s Facility Fee:
- Local wines upon welcome.
- Access to Bay Club Fitness Center.
- Saturday Morning Rooftop Yoga Classes.
- Evening Wine Hour and Morning Coffee + Tea Service and snacks.
- Public Bikes to enjoy rides along the waterfront and through town.
- Daily Farmers Market Fruits.
- Canvas Totes to keep.
- Local and domestic long distance calls.
Learn more about amenities
EAT + DRINK:
MEETINGS & EVENTS:
Elevate Your Event with Boutique Style Meeting Space
From buttoned-up business affairs huddling with colleagues to get-down DJ-fests celebrating with your besties, everything goes better when served-up with the verve and style of Kimpton Canary.
Whether you’re planning a wedding, party, reunion or conference, count on the same dedication to ensuring your guests are wined, dined and wowed. The secret? Attention to details, consummate catering from Finch & Fork restaurant, and a dedicated staff determined to make your event a success.
You’ll also find the hotel’s downtown Santa Barbara location couldn’t be more ideal and convenient. Especially when you consider our more than 7,300 sq. ft. of meeting space – including our gorgeous rooftop pool terrace — can be put together precisely to your specifications whether that’s small and intimate or big and brash. Here’s to your memorable event! Book your meeting room today. Click HERE for more info.
WEDDINGS:
The Perfect Spot for Tying The Knot
At Kimpton Canary, they have everything necessary to make their Santa Barbara wedding venue the perfect backdrop to the beginning of your happily-ever-afters.
Mediterranean flourishes like fountains, hand-painted tiles and wrought-iron chandeliers accent their seven gorgeous spaces that ooze romance. So whether you’re looking for a formal ballroom setting or the relaxed California style of their rooftop pool for your Santa Barbara wedding, they can make your wedding dreams a reality. And since vows are being exchanged, here’s the hotel’s promise to you: they’ll obsess over every detail to ensure everything goes smoothly whether that’s arranging catering provided by our culinary visionaries at Finch & Fork, assisting you with flowers or securing room nights for out of town guests. It’s your big day and Kimpton Canary Hotel is there to help you celebrate it your way.
- Customized catering menus designed by celebrated Finch & Fork Chef James Siao
- Seven flexible spaces including grand ballrooms, salons and Santa Barbara’s only rooftop pool and lounge
- On-site event manager to help you with bridal showers, post-wedding brunch and other hotel-related activities
- Preferred group block room rates
For more information on weddings at Kimpton Canary Hotel
SPECIAL OFFERS:
Packages + Promotions
Upgrade Your Santa Barbara Stay with Kimton Canary Hotel’s packages
With its endless sunshine throwing a spotlight on world-class experiences, how does Santa Barbara get any better? Kimpton Canary Hotel has got just the ticket: their Santa Barbara hotel packages & specials. They curate experiences and perks you won't want to miss, tie it all up in a pretty bow, and present you with Santa Barbara hotel deals for the ultimate stay.
LOCATION:
Steps From The Best of Santa Barbara
Some destinations are just blessed with the best of everything. Hardly seems fair – unless you're in Santa Barbara and just having too good of a time to notice. Endless sunshine, gorgeous beaches, and a city filled with everything from rich culture and history to inviting boutiques and cozy cafes are right outside our doorstep. Up for a little urban exploration? Santa Barbara is home to a collection of unique neighborhoods with their own personalities and treasures to discover like the Funk Zone, where you'll find the tasting rooms of the Urban Wine Trail. For more great local wine, you'll also want to check out the Wine Collection of El Paseo, just two blocks from Kimpton Canary Hotel. Besides the one-of-a-kind boutiques and cafes you'll encounter, you can also enjoy see-worthy landmarks like the County Courthouse and El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park. And don't miss The Waterfront District's popular attractions like the Cabrillo Bikeway and beyond, Santa Barbara's wide sandy beaches. You're also just a cork's throw from Santa Barbara wine country, where the perfect Pinot is waiting to be sipped. The only downside? Leaving Santa Barbara is never easy.