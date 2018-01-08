Kimpton Canary Hotel – Santa Barbara, CA

Gay Friendly Hotel Spotlight

Kimpton Canary Hotel | 31 West Carrillo | Santa Barbara, CA 93101 | 1-866-999-5401

Kimpton Canary Hotel, a downtown Santa Barbara hotel, is where a dazzling array of delicious experiences — from farm fresh cuisine to local world-class wine, mingle with stunning views and unexpected amenities to indulge you in Santa Barbara style.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Mediterranean Style Meets Hotel in Downtown Santa Barbara Boutique Chic.

Old World accents like four-poster beds, down duvets and hardwood floors might have you thinking you’ve skipped off to Spain, but this Santa Barbara boutique hotel’s generously-sized 300 square-foot –plus accommodations and luxe amenities (like in-room yoga mats and WiFi) will tip you off that you’re at Kimpton’s Canary hotel.

EAT + DRINK:

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Elevate Your Event with Boutique Style Meeting Space

From buttoned-up business affairs huddling with colleagues to get-down DJ-fests celebrating with your besties, everything goes better when served-up with the verve and style of Kimpton Canary.

Whether you’re planning a wedding, party, reunion or conference, count on the same dedication to ensuring your guests are wined, dined and wowed. The secret? Attention to details, consummate catering from Finch & Fork restaurant, and a dedicated staff determined to make your event a success.

You’ll also find the hotel’s downtown Santa Barbara location couldn’t be more ideal and convenient. Especially when you consider our more than 7,300 sq. ft. of meeting space – including our gorgeous rooftop pool terrace — can be put together precisely to your specifications whether that’s small and intimate or big and brash. Here’s to your memorable event! Book your meeting room today. Click HERE for more info.

WEDDINGS:

The Perfect Spot for Tying The Knot

At Kimpton Canary, they have everything necessary to make their Santa Barbara wedding venue the perfect backdrop to the beginning of your happily-ever-afters.

Mediterranean flourishes like fountains, hand-painted tiles and wrought-iron chandeliers accent their seven gorgeous spaces that ooze romance. So whether you’re looking for a formal ballroom setting or the relaxed California style of their rooftop pool for your Santa Barbara wedding, they can make your wedding dreams a reality. And since vows are being exchanged, here’s the hotel’s promise to you: they’ll obsess over every detail to ensure everything goes smoothly whether that’s arranging catering provided by our culinary visionaries at Finch & Fork, assisting you with flowers or securing room nights for out of town guests. It’s your big day and Kimpton Canary Hotel is there to help you celebrate it your way.