Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort – Lenox, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on June 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort | 55 Lee Road | Lenox, MA 01240 | 1-800-272-6935

Perched high on a hilltop in Lenox, MA, Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort offers spectacular views for every season. Enjoy one of the largest spas in the Northeast along with elegant accommodations, fine dining, outstanding amenities and exceptional service. Whether your visit is for a weekend getaway, business meeting or stylish wedding or event, Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort offers the ultimate resort experience on 380-acres snuggled in the heart of the Berkshires.

ROOMS:

Experience the combination of traditional elegance and modern comfort that is the hallmark of Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort. Select from 105 distinctive guest rooms, suites, and cottages located throughout the resort. Click HERE for a listing of all available room types.

SPA:

Relax, Restore and Renew at Cranwell’s Berkshires Spa.

The Spa at Cranwell provides guests a unique and unsurpassed spa experience. Relaxing treatments ranging from soothing massages to rejuvenating skin and body treatments are provided by highly trained specialists who care for your individual needs. Named one of the Top 12 Spas in New England by Boston Magazine. Click HERE for more information.

GOLF:

Enjoy scenic golf in the Berkshires at Cranwell Resort.

Cranwell Resort’s historic 18-hole Massachusetts golf course combines spectacular views with challenging golf. Tree-lined fairways and naturally-contoured greens have been carefully preserved since the course was built by Wayne Stiles and John Van Kleek in 1926. Rated 4.5 Stars by 2015 New England Golf Guide

“Best Places to Play” Golf Digest

“Best Spa for Golf” Spa Finder Reader’s Choice Award For more information click HERE.

FITNESS & RECREATION:

No other resort in the Berkshires offers as much to do at your doorstep as Cranwell Resort. From swimming and fitness to skiing and golf, they have so much to offer people who enjoy sports or who simply like to take in the fresh air. The Berkshires are also a paradise for hiking the countryside and cycling through quaint villages. Click HERE for more information.

DINING:

Enjoy Contemporary Cuisine at their Lenox, Massachusetts Restaurants – From Casual to Candelight…and you can leave your tie at home!

Indulge in a variety of dining experiences throughout their Berkshires resort. Savor the finest fresh ingredients – bought locally whenever possible – in each of our menu selections. The Lenox, MA restaurants have long been renowned, locally and nationally, not only for unique year-round memorable Berkshire Mountain views, but also for creative and award-winning American Classic cuisine creating a unique dining experience. Cranwell Resort, Spa and Golf Club is a proud member of Berkshire Grown , supporting neighboring family farms which deliver in-season food and help preserve their open landscape. They also take pride in being the recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Click HERE for more information.

MEETINGS:

Become part of a long tradition in distinguished meetings and receptions in Western Massachusetts. Over the years, Cranwell’s Berkshires retreat has hosted high-profile visitors including Harriet Beecher Stowe, the Vanderbilts and President William McKinley for private occasions and important events. Discover what many Fortune 500 Companies already know – Cranwell is the ideal venue for events year-round.

16,000 square feet of versatile meeting and banquet rooms

Complimentary wireless hi-speed Internet access

On-site audio and visual equipment

Business Center

Best of the East 2015 Award by Meetings Focus Magazine (8-time winner)

Meeting Professionals International Member

New England Society of Association Executives Member

Financial & Insurance Conference Planners Association Member For more information click HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Spectacular Destination Weddings in the Berkshires!

Celebrate your wedding amidst the stunning panorama of the Berkshire Hills in historic Lenox. Cranwell Resort is a timeless setting for life’s special occasions any time of year. Spring and summer are lively seasons with vibrant landscaping perfect for outdoor weddings. Autumn’s dramatic colors provide a backdrop with spectacular views of the season’s foliage and if you love the romance of winter with cozy fireplaces and pristine scenery, your winter wedding at Cranwell Resort will be breathtaking. No matter what season, Cranwell Resort and its dedicated staff would be honored to be a part of the most important day in your history. Click HERE for more information.

http://www.CRANWELL.com