Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort – Lenox, MA
Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort | 55 Lee Road | Lenox, MA 01240 | 1-800-272-6935
Perched high on a hilltop in Lenox, MA, Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort offers spectacular views for every season. Enjoy one of the largest spas in the Northeast along with elegant accommodations, fine dining, outstanding amenities and exceptional service. Whether your visit is for a weekend getaway, business meeting or stylish wedding or event, Cranwell Spa and Golf Resort offers the ultimate resort experience on 380-acres snuggled in the heart of the Berkshires.
ROOMS:
Experience the combination of traditional elegance and modern comfort that is the hallmark of Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort. Select from 105 distinctive guest rooms, suites, and cottages located throughout the resort. Click HERE for a listing of all available room types.
SPA:
Relax, Restore and Renew at Cranwell’s Berkshires Spa.
Cranwell Resort’s historic 18-hole Massachusetts golf course combines spectacular views with challenging golf. Tree-lined fairways and naturally-contoured greens have been carefully preserved since the course was built by Wayne Stiles and John Van Kleek in 1926.
- Rated 4.5 Stars by 2015 New England Golf Guide
- “Best Places to Play” Golf Digest
- “Best Spa for Golf” Spa Finder Reader’s Choice Award
For more information click HERE.
FITNESS & RECREATION:
No other resort in the Berkshires offers as much to do at your doorstep as Cranwell Resort. From swimming and fitness to skiing and golf, they have so much to offer people who enjoy sports or who simply like to take in the fresh air. The Berkshires are also a paradise for hiking the countryside and cycling through quaint villages. Click HERE for more information.
DINING:
Enjoy Contemporary Cuisine at their Lenox, Massachusetts Restaurants – From Casual to Candelight…and you can leave your tie at home!
- 16,000 square feet of versatile meeting and banquet rooms
- Complimentary wireless hi-speed Internet access
- On-site audio and visual equipment
- Business Center
- Best of the East 2015 Award by Meetings Focus Magazine (8-time winner)
- Meeting Professionals International Member
- New England Society of Association Executives Member
- Financial & Insurance Conference Planners Association Member
For more information click HERE.
WEDDINGS:
Spectacular Destination Weddings in the Berkshires!
Celebrate your wedding amidst the stunning panorama of the Berkshire Hills in historic Lenox. Cranwell Resort is a timeless setting for life’s special occasions any time of year. Spring and summer are lively seasons with vibrant landscaping perfect for outdoor weddings. Autumn’s dramatic colors provide a backdrop with spectacular views of the season’s foliage and if you love the romance of winter with cozy fireplaces and pristine scenery, your winter wedding at Cranwell Resort will be breathtaking. No matter what season, Cranwell Resort and its dedicated staff would be honored to be a part of the most important day in your history. Click HERE for more information.