Crescent Condominiums by Wyndham Vacation Rentals | 50 Monaco St, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 | 1-(850) 654-9111

Searching for that special, quiet beach vacation haven? You’ve found it at The Crescent! Located directly on the Gulf of Mexico in Miramar Beach, this lovely, crescent-shaped resort property is a Destin landmark.

The Crescent features elegant Destin vacation rentals with fully equipped kitchens, whirlpool tubs, washers/dryers, a private balcony and a complimentary in-room safe.

Amenities include two gulf-side pools (one heated seasonally) in a lush tropical setting complete with sundeck, hot tub, gazebo and beach boardwalks.

Additional features include a fitness center,outside grills, conference facilities and covered parking.

Additionally, The Crescent is located along a bike path, so guests can rent bikes and take in the area’s natural beauty via two wheels! So come and pamper yourself with spectacular views and bountiful family fun on a beach vacation to Northwest Florida you’ll never forget.

My wife Jennifer and I were fortunate enough to spotlight one of Crescent Condominium’s beachfront units, # 215.

The spacious, 3 bed/3 bath unit had a full size kitchen, washer/dryer, flat screen TVs, DVD players, CD Stereo system, a large balcony (accessible from both the master bedroom suite and the living area), and views of the beautiful Gulf of Mexico and pool.

For a complete list of amenities click HERE

To view more photos of our unit click HERE

We made use of our kitchen daily and loved having access to the washer and dryer!

One of our most memorable experiences (besides me getting strep throat, but that is a whole other story), was the magnificent thunderstorm we experienced early one morning (around 3 AM). It was still pitch black outside, but the lighting made it look as bright as day at times! It was so amazing to witness the lightening over the ocean!

Private beach access was only a short walk from our room. We rented chairs and umbrellas each day of our 3 night stay and soaked up as much of the Florida sunshine as possible.

Miramar Beach, part of South Walton, is blessed with some of the world’s most breathtaking beaches!

The emerald green water and snow white sand will WOW you, I guarantee it!

Another great perk staying at Crescent Condominiums was the close proximity to one of my favorite Miramar Beach restaurants, Surf Hut!

Jennifer and I dined here several times.

The food was enjoyable beach fare and the vibe – a tropical enclave located right on the beach.

GOOD TO KNOW: We arrived after 5 PM so the main office was closed. They had provided me with a gate code to enter the property and another code to get my welcome package which included our keys and some other general information. Everything was smooth and easy!

KEY TO THE BEACH: Wyndham Vacation Rentals’ Key to the Beach is your passport to even more fun and excitement in Northwest Florida. Through their Key to the Beach program, they are pleased to offer guests benefits at a number of shows, restaurants and attractions. Simply stop by one of the Wyndham Vacation Rentals check-in offices to pick up your Key to the Beach card during your stay, and present it at any of the participating area businesses. For exclusive offers click HERE.

I also want to make note at how friendly the reservation agents were and how clean our unit was! It was absolutely spotless which is always a major concern of mine when renting a condo unit.

Everything about our stay at Crescent Condominium was enjoyable! Even when it rained we had fun sitting on our covered balcony and enjoying the sites.

I look forward to visiting again and highly recommend this property to everyone!

ABOUT WYNDHAM VACATION RENTALS:

Wyndham Vacation Rentals offer vacationers the chance to enjoy unique local experiences in a diverse variety of properties located around the world.

Backed by Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN), one of the most trusted names in hospitality, Wyndham Vacation Rentals brings a distinct collection of more than 25 rental brands—all providing different vacation experiences. With more than 108,000 properties in nearly 600 unique vacation destinations worldwide, Wyndham Vacation Rentals is the world’s largest serviced vacation rentals business.

