Salvation Cafe – Newport, Rhode Island Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Salvation Cafe | 140 Broadway | Newport, RI 02840 | 1-401-847-2620

Salvation Cafe in Newport, Rhode Island is one of the state’s most charming and eclectic restaurants.

It instantly transports you to the land of FUN, and, best of all, the food is deeeeeelicious!

You can’t help but smile when you enter Salvation Cafe.

It could be the retro, chic, funky, decor, the friendly staff, aromatic smells or a combination of all those things, but even “Grumpy Cat” would have a hard time maintaining her frown here (up for the challenge, Grumpy?)

I am a decor fanatic and Salvation Cafe is sensory overload (in a good way) for me.

The soft lighting, framed records, local art, colorful walls and outside tiki bar make my camera snap finger sore!

What can I say. It’s a good looking place.

But let’s talk about the food shall we?

The food is innovative, generously portioned and —- delicious.

My wife Jennifer and I recently stopped in for their famous Sunday Brunch.

We got lucky and were seated almost instantly even though the placed was PACKED!

I ordered their pancakes with fresh cut strawberries + maples syrup (and a side order of toast and bacon).

Sounds simple enough right?

Yeah. No.

Check this baby out —

Drooling yet?

Jennifer ordered the French Toast with fresh berries (blueberries and raspberries).

Again – delicious.

We both shared each others. We couldn’t help ourselves (and the portions are huge!)

Check out Salvation Cafe’s MENUS HERE.

Sometimes a “hip / cool / funky” restaurant is “all talk” and “no action”. The age old “pretty on the outside, but lacking substance on the inside.” Not the case at Salvation Cafe. It has the looks and “personality” to back it up.

GOOD TO KNOW:

Salvation Cafe’s new function room is ready to welcome your private parties and events!

The space is gorgeous and has me crazed with ideas to host a party.

Learn more HERE.

SALVATION CAFE’S TIKI BAR:

You may have to remind yourself you’re not in Key West while hanging out at Salvation Cafe’s (seasonal) outside tiki bar!

The cozy atmosphere will draw you in and have you “wasting away” in no time! 😉

Check out Salvation Cafe’s drink menu HERE.

I (my wife, friends, family) LOVE Salvation Cafe, and I have a feeling you will too.

This gay friendly establishment deserves our support in every way!

Stop in for a drink, brunch, dinner or to host a party!

You will soon be raving to everyone you know as well.

And….if you see a 5’5, tomboy, Italian taking an insane amount of photos — that’s me.

Don’t be shy. Say hi! 🙂

Desiree Sousa

Owner / Editor-In-Chief

Gay Travel Information | We Are Gay Friendly | Out & About Travel

1-800-842-4753